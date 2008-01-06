Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1766480 Name: John Barry Riley Currency: USD 2008 January 7, 09:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
706033602008.01.06 23:25buy0.01gbpusd1.97271.95171.97372008.01.07 01:451.97120.000.000.00-1.50
 77218810p3-Buy
706054232008.01.06 23:39buy0.03gbpusd1.97201.95151.97302008.01.07 01:451.97110.000.000.00-2.70
 77218810p3-Buy
706094552008.01.07 00:08buy0.09gbpusd1.97141.95141.97242008.01.07 01:451.97100.000.000.00-3.60
 77218810p3-Buy
706221752008.01.07 01:32buy0.27gbpusd1.97081.95131.97182008.01.07 01:451.97110.000.000.008.10
 77218810p3-Buy
706371452008.01.07 03:00buy0.01eurchf1.63451.61351.63552008.01.07 05:101.63500.000.000.000.45
 77218810p3-Buy
706407442008.01.07 03:26buy0.03eurchf1.63401.61351.63502008.01.07 05:101.63500.000.000.002.71
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
706547632008.01.07 05:12buy0.01nzdusd0.76410.74310.76512008.01.07 08:110.76390.000.000.00-0.20
 77218810p3-Buy
706619622008.01.07 06:16buy0.03nzdusd0.76360.74310.76462008.01.07 08:110.76400.000.000.001.20
 77218810p3-Buy
706820092008.01.07 07:53buy0.09nzdusd0.76300.74300.76402008.01.07 08:110.76400.000.000.009.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
706889952008.01.07 08:11sell0.01eurjpy160.52162.62160.422008.01.07 08:25160.500.000.000.000.18
 77218810p3-Sell
706890092008.01.07 08:11buy0.01nzdusd0.76420.74320.76522008.01.07 08:190.76520.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
706899052008.01.07 08:14sell0.03eurjpy160.59162.64160.492008.01.07 08:25160.490.000.000.002.74
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
706909322008.01.07 08:19buy0.01nzdusd0.76570.74470.76672008.01.07 09:390.76600.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy
706925782008.01.07 08:26sell0.01eurjpy160.45162.55160.352008.01.07 08:53160.570.000.000.00-1.09
 77218810p3-Sell
706928982008.01.07 08:27sell0.03eurjpy160.50162.55160.402008.01.07 08:53160.560.000.000.00-1.65
 77218810p3-Sell
706930672008.01.07 08:28sell0.09eurjpy160.55162.55160.452008.01.07 08:53160.570.000.000.00-1.65
 77218810p3-Sell
706976492008.01.07 08:49sell0.27eurjpy160.61162.56160.512008.01.07 08:53160.580.000.000.007.40
 77218810p3-Sell
706985922008.01.07 08:53sell0.01eurjpy160.52162.62160.422008.01.07 08:54160.510.000.000.000.09
 77218810p3-Sell
706987572008.01.07 08:54sell0.01eurjpy160.45162.55160.352008.01.07 09:20160.520.000.000.00-0.64
 77218810p3-Sell
707020122008.01.07 09:09sell0.03eurjpy160.50162.55160.402008.01.07 09:20160.520.000.000.00-0.55
 77218810p3-Sell
707020422008.01.07 09:09sell0.09eurjpy160.51162.55160.452008.01.07 09:20160.510.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Sell
707030042008.01.07 09:14sell0.27eurjpy160.56162.51160.462008.01.07 09:20160.530.000.000.007.41
 77218810p3-Sell
707065142008.01.07 09:41buy0.01nzdusd0.76640.74540.76742008.01.07 09:460.76740.000.000.001.00
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 28.00
Closed P/L: 28.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
707037582008.01.07 09:20sell0.01eurjpy160.47162.57160.37 160.660.000.000.00-1.73
 77218810p3-Sell
707038242008.01.07 09:21sell0.03eurjpy160.52162.57160.42 160.660.000.000.00-3.84
 77218810p3-Sell
707054692008.01.07 09:33sell0.09eurjpy160.58162.58160.48 160.660.000.000.00-6.59
 77218810p3-Sell
707058432008.01.07 09:36sell0.27eurjpy160.64162.59160.54 160.660.000.000.00-4.94
 77218810p3-Sell
707072222008.01.07 09:46buy0.01nzdusd0.76790.74690.7689 0.76640.000.000.00-1.50
 77218810p3-Buy
707072392008.01.07 09:47buy0.03nzdusd0.76730.74680.7683 0.76640.000.000.00-2.70
 77218810p3-Buy
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.30
 Floating P/L: -21.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 28.00 Floating P/L: -21.30 Margin: 220.00
Balance: 576.35 Equity: 555.05 Free Margin: 335.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 41.58 Gross Loss: 13.58 Total Net Profit: 28.00
Profit Factor: 3.06 Expected Payoff: 1.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.80 (1.40%) Relative Drawdown: 1.40% (7.80)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 9.00 loss trade: -3.60
Average profit trade: 2.97 loss trade: -1.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (13.36) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-7.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 13.36 (4) consecutive loss (count): -7.80 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2