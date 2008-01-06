|Account: 1766480
|Name: John Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 7, 09:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70603360
|2008.01.06 23:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9517
|1.9737
|2008.01.07 01:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70605423
|2008.01.06 23:39
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|1.9515
|1.9730
|2008.01.07 01:45
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70609455
|2008.01.07 00:08
|buy
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9514
|1.9724
|2008.01.07 01:45
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70622175
|2008.01.07 01:32
|buy
|0.27
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9513
|1.9718
|2008.01.07 01:45
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70637145
|2008.01.07 03:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6345
|1.6135
|1.6355
|2008.01.07 05:10
|1.6350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70640744
|2008.01.07 03:26
|buy
|0.03
|eurchf
|1.6340
|1.6135
|1.6350
|2008.01.07 05:10
|1.6350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.71
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|70654763
|2008.01.07 05:12
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7641
|0.7431
|0.7651
|2008.01.07 08:11
|0.7639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70661962
|2008.01.07 06:16
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.7636
|0.7431
|0.7646
|2008.01.07 08:11
|0.7640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70682009
|2008.01.07 07:53
|buy
|0.09
|nzdusd
|0.7630
|0.7430
|0.7640
|2008.01.07 08:11
|0.7640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|70688995
|2008.01.07 08:11
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|160.52
|162.62
|160.42
|2008.01.07 08:25
|160.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70689009
|2008.01.07 08:11
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7642
|0.7432
|0.7652
|2008.01.07 08:19
|0.7652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|70689905
|2008.01.07 08:14
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|160.59
|162.64
|160.49
|2008.01.07 08:25
|160.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.74
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|70690932
|2008.01.07 08:19
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7657
|0.7447
|0.7667
|2008.01.07 09:39
|0.7660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70692578
|2008.01.07 08:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|160.45
|162.55
|160.35
|2008.01.07 08:53
|160.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70692898
|2008.01.07 08:27
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|160.50
|162.55
|160.40
|2008.01.07 08:53
|160.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70693067
|2008.01.07 08:28
|sell
|0.09
|eurjpy
|160.55
|162.55
|160.45
|2008.01.07 08:53
|160.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70697649
|2008.01.07 08:49
|sell
|0.27
|eurjpy
|160.61
|162.56
|160.51
|2008.01.07 08:53
|160.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70698592
|2008.01.07 08:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|160.52
|162.62
|160.42
|2008.01.07 08:54
|160.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70698757
|2008.01.07 08:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|160.45
|162.55
|160.35
|2008.01.07 09:20
|160.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70702012
|2008.01.07 09:09
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|160.50
|162.55
|160.40
|2008.01.07 09:20
|160.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70702042
|2008.01.07 09:09
|sell
|0.09
|eurjpy
|160.51
|162.55
|160.45
|2008.01.07 09:20
|160.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70703004
|2008.01.07 09:14
|sell
|0.27
|eurjpy
|160.56
|162.51
|160.46
|2008.01.07 09:20
|160.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.41
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70706514
|2008.01.07 09:41
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7664
|0.7454
|0.7674
|2008.01.07 09:46
|0.7674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|Closed P/L:
|28.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70703758
|2008.01.07 09:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|160.47
|162.57
|160.37
|160.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70703824
|2008.01.07 09:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurjpy
|160.52
|162.57
|160.42
|160.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70705469
|2008.01.07 09:33
|sell
|0.09
|eurjpy
|160.58
|162.58
|160.48
|160.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.59
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70705843
|2008.01.07 09:36
|sell
|0.27
|eurjpy
|160.64
|162.59
|160.54
|160.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.94
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|70707222
|2008.01.07 09:46
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7679
|0.7469
|0.7689
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|70707239
|2008.01.07 09:47
|buy
|0.03
|nzdusd
|0.7673
|0.7468
|0.7683
|0.7664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|Floating P/L:
|-21.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|28.00
|Floating P/L:
|-21.30
|Margin:
|220.00
|Balance:
|576.35
|Equity:
|555.05
|Free Margin:
|335.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|41.58
|Gross Loss:
|13.58
|Total Net Profit:
|28.00
|Profit Factor:
|3.06
|Expected Payoff:
|1.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.80 (1.40%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.40% (7.80)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|-3.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.97
|loss trade:
|-1.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (13.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-7.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|13.36 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.80 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2