Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 75521 Name: oilfxpro cable b o Currency: USD 2007 December 11, 21:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36654252007.11.13 07:13balanceDeposit5 000.00
36684462007.11.13 09:30buy stop0.10eurusd1.46421.45870.00002007.11.13 18:301.4596expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
36684482007.11.13 10:51sell0.10eurusd1.45871.46420.00002007.11.14 02:591.46420.000.00-0.02-55.00
36687472007.11.13 10:30buy0.10gbpusd2.07072.06630.00002007.11.14 08:112.07810.000.000.3074.00
36687482007.11.13 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06382.07070.00002007.11.13 18:452.0724expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
36720702007.11.13 13:09buy0.10gbpusd2.07072.07070.00002007.11.13 17:252.07070.000.000.000.00
36720712007.11.13 12:17sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06362.07070.00002007.11.13 20:022.0709cancelled
36928022007.11.14 10:50buy0.10gbpusd2.08242.07770.00002007.11.14 11:352.07770.000.000.00-47.00
36928052007.11.14 11:58sell0.10gbpusd2.07312.07270.00002007.11.14 15:032.07270.000.000.004.00
37280422007.11.15 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06122.05320.00002007.11.15 18:452.0462expiration [2007.11.15 18:45]
37280462007.11.15 10:29sell0.10gbpusd2.05142.05020.00002007.11.15 14:282.05020.000.000.0012.00
37693572007.11.16 15:22buy0.10gbpusd2.04912.04500.00002007.11.16 20:002.05040.000.000.0013.00
37693602007.11.16 11:06sell0.10gbpusd2.03922.04350.00002007.11.16 13:392.04350.000.000.00-43.00
38012702007.11.19 12:27buy0.10gbpusd2.05432.04690.00002007.11.19 19:132.04690.000.000.00-74.00
38012742007.11.19 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.04402.05200.00002007.11.19 18:452.0483expiration [2007.11.19 18:45]
38328542007.11.20 11:09buy0.10gbpusd2.06652.05910.00002007.11.20 20:002.06360.000.000.00-29.00
38328562007.11.20 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.05112.05910.00002007.11.20 18:452.0629expiration [2007.11.20 18:45]
38634722007.11.21 10:31sell0.10gbpusd2.05902.05900.00002007.11.21 12:472.05900.000.000.000.00
38638642007.11.21 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07042.06240.00002007.11.21 19:002.0627expiration [2007.11.21 19:00]
38888162007.11.22 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06752.06140.00002007.11.22 18:452.0604expiration [2007.11.22 18:45]
38888172007.11.22 16:43sell0.10gbpusd2.06142.06680.00002007.11.22 20:002.06110.000.000.003.00
39118652007.11.23 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07462.06660.00002007.11.23 18:452.0598expiration [2007.11.23 18:45]
39118672007.11.23 10:07sell0.10gbpusd2.06262.06260.00002007.11.23 10:462.06260.000.000.000.00
39411852007.11.26 10:09buy0.10gbpusd2.06962.06410.00002007.11.26 20:002.06990.000.000.003.00
39411882007.11.26 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06302.06960.00002007.11.26 18:452.0682expiration [2007.11.26 18:45]
39738002007.11.27 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07412.06660.00002007.11.27 18:452.0651expiration [2007.11.27 18:45]
39738032007.11.27 17:09sell0.10gbpusd2.06662.07260.00002007.11.27 20:002.06800.000.000.00-14.00
40056042007.11.28 15:01buy0.10gbpusd2.06852.06850.00002007.11.28 20:002.07250.000.000.0040.00
40056062007.11.28 10:19sell0.10gbpusd2.05872.06650.00002007.11.28 14:232.06650.000.000.00-78.00
40397172007.11.29 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07482.06680.00002007.11.29 18:452.0624expiration [2007.11.29 18:45]
40397182007.11.29 11:29sell0.10gbpusd2.06272.06760.00002007.11.29 20:002.06320.000.000.00-5.00
40682022007.11.30 10:06buy0.10gbpusd2.06882.06200.00002007.11.30 16:062.06200.000.000.00-68.00
40682052007.11.30 16:09sell0.10gbpusd2.06012.06010.00002007.11.30 20:002.05750.000.000.0026.00
40988772007.12.03 11:48buy0.10gbpusd2.06452.05980.00002007.12.03 20:002.06520.000.000.007.00
40988792007.12.03 09:56sell0.10gbpusd2.05572.06070.00002007.12.03 11:002.06070.000.000.00-50.00
41246452007.12.04 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06832.06150.00002007.12.04 18:452.0586expiration [2007.12.04 18:45]
41246462007.12.04 10:22sell0.10gbpusd2.06152.06150.00002007.12.04 20:002.05720.000.000.0043.00
41540322007.12.05 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05732.04930.00002007.12.05 18:452.0269expiration [2007.12.05 18:45]
41540332007.12.05 09:55sell0.10gbpusd2.04392.03650.00002007.12.05 16:572.02870.000.000.00152.00
41830182007.12.06 10:30buy0.10gbpusd2.02982.02230.00002007.12.06 13:002.02230.000.000.00-75.00
41830212007.12.06 13:00sell0.10gbpusd2.02062.02650.00002007.12.06 14:112.02650.000.000.00-59.00
42057252007.12.07 10:02buy0.10gbpusd2.02752.02750.00002007.12.07 15:402.02750.000.000.000.00
42057282007.12.07 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02112.02750.00002007.12.07 18:452.0281expiration [2007.12.07 18:45]
42291552007.12.10 09:52buy0.10gbpusd2.03792.03850.00002007.12.10 16:122.04540.000.000.0075.00
42291632007.12.10 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03012.03790.00002007.12.10 18:452.0432expiration [2007.12.10 18:45]
42569102007.12.11 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05292.04540.00002007.12.11 18:452.0401expiration [2007.12.11 18:45]
42569112007.12.11 09:54sell0.10gbpusd2.04542.04540.00002007.12.11 20:002.04080.000.000.0046.00
  0.00 0.00 0.28 -99.00
Closed P/L: -98.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -98.72 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 901.28 Equity: 4 901.28 Free Margin: 4 901.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 498.30 Gross Loss: 597.02 Total Net Profit: -98.72
Profit Factor: 0.83 Expected Payoff: -3.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 287.72 Maximal Drawdown: 307.00 (6.12%) Relative Drawdown: 6.12% (307.00)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 16 (56.25%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (58.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (41.38%)
Largest profit trade: 152.00 loss trade: -78.00
Average profit trade: 29.31 loss trade: -49.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (6.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-134.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 202.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -134.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2