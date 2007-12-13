ODL Securities

Account: 61652 Name: oilfxpro 1 Currency: USD 2007 December 14, 00:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23038922007.12.13 14:02sell0.20oil93.1993.190.002007.12.13 14:2092.800.000.000.0078.00
23038912007.12.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil94.3693.960.002007.12.13 20:0192.25cancelled
23006212007.12.13 13:42sell0.20oil93.4293.420.002007.12.13 14:0793.050.000.000.0074.00
23019332007.12.13 13:25sell0.20oil93.9393.930.002007.12.13 14:0793.030.000.000.00180.00
23019312007.12.13 13:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.930.002007.12.13 20:0192.26cancelled
23006182007.12.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.770.002007.12.13 20:0092.24cancelled
23006232007.12.13 12:00sell stop0.20oil93.4294.120.002007.12.13 12:0694.24cancelled
23006172007.12.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.770.002007.12.13 12:0694.31cancelled
23006222007.12.13 12:00sell stop0.20oil93.4294.120.002007.12.13 12:0694.26cancelled
23006202007.12.13 12:00sell stop0.20oil93.4294.120.002007.12.13 12:0694.26cancelled
23006162007.12.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.770.002007.12.13 12:0694.31cancelled
23006152007.12.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.770.002007.12.13 12:0694.31cancelled
22837502007.12.12 17:41sell stop0.20oil89.7790.470.002007.12.12 20:0193.53cancelled
22766792007.12.12 14:37buy0.20oil91.2090.800.002007.12.12 14:4991.340.000.000.0028.00
22766812007.12.12 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.4890.880.002007.12.12 20:0193.52cancelled
22745122007.12.12 13:11buy0.20oil91.1090.400.002007.12.12 14:4991.340.000.000.0048.00
22745142007.12.12 13:00sell stop0.20oil90.3391.030.002007.12.12 20:0193.49cancelled
22473432007.12.11 14:18buy0.20oil88.8689.850.002007.12.11 18:3689.850.000.000.00198.00
22482402007.12.11 14:17buy0.20oil88.8088.400.002007.12.11 16:0188.400.000.000.00-80.00
22482442007.12.11 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.1488.540.002007.12.11 23:0089.36expiration [2007.12.11 23:00]
22473442007.12.11 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.0888.780.002007.12.11 22:0089.38expiration [2007.12.11 22:00]
22462052007.12.11 12:46buy0.20oil88.5388.530.002007.12.11 15:3288.530.000.000.000.00
22462072007.12.11 12:00sell stop0.20oil87.9888.530.002007.12.11 21:0089.22expiration [2007.12.11 21:00]
22264422007.12.10 16:47sell0.20oil88.1088.800.002007.12.10 17:4387.880.000.000.0044.00
22246262007.12.10 16:38sell0.20oil88.2188.730.002007.12.10 17:1388.110.000.000.0020.00
22275122007.12.10 16:32sell0.20oil88.4588.450.002007.12.10 16:5088.140.000.000.0062.00
22287742007.12.10 16:20buy0.20oil89.1088.4489.732007.12.10 16:3288.440.000.000.00-132.00
22275102007.12.10 14:00buy0.20oil89.1489.140.002007.12.10 14:4289.720.000.000.00116.00
22264402007.12.10 13:42buy0.20oil89.0388.330.002007.12.10 14:0889.260.000.000.0046.00
22246252007.12.10 13:28buy0.20oil88.9688.650.002007.12.10 14:0789.280.000.000.0064.00
22028102007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.6589.650.002007.12.07 14:1789.380.000.000.0054.00
22041022007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.6889.680.002007.12.07 14:1789.370.000.000.0062.00
22065802007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.7289.720.002007.12.07 14:1789.370.000.000.0070.00
22065792007.12.07 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.5290.120.002007.12.07 20:0088.54cancelled
22028092007.12.07 13:43buy0.20oil90.4189.710.002007.12.07 14:0189.710.000.000.00-140.00
22041012007.12.07 13:00buy stop0.20oil90.4989.790.002007.12.07 20:0088.55cancelled
21797192007.12.06 14:18buy0.20oil87.6787.670.002007.12.06 14:4688.290.000.000.00124.00
21772242007.12.06 14:16buy0.20oil87.6086.900.002007.12.06 14:3287.860.000.000.0052.00
21797232007.12.06 14:00sell stop0.20oil86.9387.330.002007.12.06 15:4088.77cancelled
21771682007.12.06 13:57buy0.20oil87.2086.400.002007.12.06 14:2387.590.000.000.0078.00
21772252007.12.06 13:00sell stop0.20oil86.6087.300.002007.12.06 15:4088.69cancelled
21769562007.12.06 12:51sell stop0.20oil86.3987.090.002007.12.06 15:3988.64cancelled
21475102007.12.05 15:30buy0.20oil91.3790.670.002007.12.05 15:3190.670.000.000.00-140.00
21500822007.12.05 15:30buy0.20oil91.2290.820.002007.12.05 15:3190.820.000.000.00-80.00
21475112007.12.05 14:10sell0.20oil90.5091.200.002007.12.05 15:0490.250.000.000.0050.00
21500842007.12.05 14:10sell0.20oil90.5190.910.002007.12.05 15:3090.910.000.000.00-80.00
21464672007.12.05 12:24sell0.20oil90.7291.190.002007.12.05 14:1290.570.000.000.0030.00
21464642007.12.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6990.990.002007.12.05 20:0088.16cancelled
21198302007.12.04 14:32sell0.20oil89.2789.730.002007.12.04 15:4089.030.000.000.0048.00
21217152007.12.04 14:22sell0.20oil89.4490.140.002007.12.04 14:3489.160.000.000.0056.00
21235092007.12.04 14:18sell0.20oil89.6090.000.002007.12.04 14:2989.340.000.000.0052.00
21235082007.12.04 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.4990.090.002007.12.04 18:3589.51cancelled
21217132007.12.04 13:44buy0.20oil90.2989.590.002007.12.04 14:1889.590.000.000.00-140.00
21198262007.12.04 12:03buy0.20oil90.1689.630.002007.12.04 14:1889.630.000.000.00-106.00
20982372007.12.03 15:05sell0.20oil87.1887.580.002007.12.03 15:2187.580.000.000.00-80.00
20970812007.12.03 15:05sell0.20oil87.1787.850.002007.12.03 16:0687.850.000.000.00-136.00
20982352007.12.03 14:00buy0.20oil88.2387.830.002007.12.03 14:1087.830.000.000.00-80.00
20970802007.12.03 13:49buy0.20oil87.8587.170.002007.12.03 14:0488.100.000.000.0050.00
20961682007.12.03 13:13buy0.20oil87.7687.760.002007.12.03 14:0388.140.000.000.0076.00
20961692007.12.03 12:00sell stop0.20oil86.7687.460.002007.12.03 20:0090.17cancelled
20728282007.11.30 21:59balanceIR323.36
20577282007.11.30 18:07buy0.20oil89.1288.420.002007.11.30 18:3189.360.000.000.0048.00
20593372007.11.30 14:38buy0.20oil89.0788.670.002007.11.30 14:4988.670.000.000.00-80.00
20593382007.11.30 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.2388.630.002007.11.30 19:2688.44cancelled
20577302007.11.30 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.0788.770.002007.11.30 19:2688.49cancelled
20566582007.11.30 12:27buy0.20oil88.8088.360.002007.11.30 15:2688.360.000.000.00-88.00
20566592007.11.30 12:16sell stop0.20oil87.5088.200.002007.11.30 19:2588.58cancelled
20348122007.11.29 14:08sell0.20oil90.7890.780.002007.11.29 14:1890.780.000.000.000.00
20335282007.11.29 14:07sell0.20oil90.8091.500.002007.11.29 14:1090.490.000.000.0062.00
20348102007.11.29 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.0091.600.002007.11.29 20:0190.30cancelled
20335252007.11.29 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.3091.600.002007.11.29 20:0290.27cancelled
20320842007.11.29 12:05sell0.20oil91.5991.960.002007.11.29 12:1791.290.000.000.0060.00
20320762007.11.29 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.3891.680.002007.11.29 20:0290.26cancelled
20074932007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4691.510.002007.11.28 16:0691.510.000.000.00190.00
20097212007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4890.620.002007.11.28 20:0090.430.000.000.00410.00
20060452007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.5590.330.002007.11.28 19:5390.330.000.000.00444.00
20097182007.11.28 14:02buy0.20oil93.3092.900.002007.11.28 14:1992.900.000.000.00-80.00
20074912007.11.28 13:40buy0.20oil93.1292.460.002007.11.28 14:0693.220.000.000.0020.00
20060432007.11.28 13:15buy0.20oil93.0792.670.002007.11.28 14:0393.320.000.000.0050.00
19812522007.11.27 14:08sell0.20oil92.9593.650.002007.11.27 15:2792.960.000.000.00-2.00
19835872007.11.27 14:04sell0.20oil93.1193.110.002007.11.27 14:2192.740.000.000.0074.00
19835852007.11.27 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.9293.520.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19812482007.11.27 13:00buy stop0.20oil94.7194.010.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19797612007.11.27 12:39sell0.20oil94.0093.850.002007.11.27 13:0493.490.000.000.00102.00
19797602007.11.27 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.6594.000.002007.11.27 20:0092.47cancelled
19579772007.11.26 14:01sell0.20oil95.2795.270.002007.11.26 15:5594.480.000.000.00158.00
19579742007.11.26 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.2695.860.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19553522007.11.26 13:48sell0.20oil95.4695.460.002007.11.26 15:0995.140.000.000.0064.00
19566982007.11.26 13:45sell0.20oil95.5796.270.002007.11.26 14:2795.220.000.000.0070.00
19566962007.11.26 13:00buy stop0.20oil96.2795.570.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19553502007.11.26 12:00buy stop0.20oil96.2995.590.002007.11.26 20:0095.08cancelled
19358712007.11.23 14:14buy0.20oil94.4994.490.002007.11.23 16:2095.120.000.000.00126.00
19358722007.11.23 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.7694.160.002007.11.23 23:0095.78expiration [2007.11.23 23:00]
19340292007.11.23 13:57buy0.20oil94.3094.300.002007.11.23 15:2294.890.000.000.00118.00
19340312007.11.23 12:01sell stop0.20oil93.6494.300.002007.11.23 21:0195.79expiration [2007.11.23 21:01]
19134532007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7194.710.002007.11.23 01:5594.710.000.000.000.00
19146932007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7694.760.002007.11.22 17:5894.580.000.000.0036.00
19149212007.11.22 14:19sell stop0.20oil94.7695.1293.562007.11.22 14:2094.92cancelled
19148902007.11.22 14:16buy stop0.20oil95.1794.770.002007.11.22 23:1694.57expiration [2007.11.22 23:16]
19134522007.11.22 12:00buy stop0.20oil95.3794.710.002007.11.22 21:0094.57expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
18928632007.11.21 16:26sell0.20oil94.4395.070.002007.11.21 16:3595.070.000.000.00-128.00
18956172007.11.21 14:48sell0.20oil95.3695.360.002007.11.21 15:3095.360.000.000.000.00
18956142007.11.21 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.1795.770.002007.11.21 20:0094.95cancelled
18928452007.11.21 12:11buy0.20oil95.4995.490.002007.11.21 14:4795.490.000.000.000.00
18697612007.11.20 15:06buy0.20oil93.7093.700.002007.11.20 15:3594.420.000.000.00144.00
18697642007.11.20 14:12sell0.20oil93.1793.570.002007.11.20 14:2493.570.000.000.00-80.00
18675542007.11.20 13:08buy0.20oil93.6093.770.002007.11.20 15:3594.410.000.000.00162.00
18675552007.11.20 12:24sell stop0.20oil93.0093.600.002007.11.20 19:5695.44cancelled
18355152007.11.19 14:31sell0.20oil91.8491.720.002007.11.19 16:5591.720.000.000.0024.00
18371092007.11.19 14:26sell0.20oil91.9791.970.002007.11.19 17:1891.970.000.000.000.00
18371062007.11.19 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7692.360.002007.11.19 20:0092.45cancelled
18355142007.11.19 13:11buy0.20oil92.3591.910.002007.11.19 14:2691.910.000.000.00-88.00
18139252007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3791.370.002007.11.16 16:0491.370.000.000.000.00
18109862007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3491.340.002007.11.16 16:1191.340.000.000.000.00
18139262007.11.16 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.6791.070.002007.11.16 20:0091.51cancelled
18109872007.11.16 12:00sell stop0.20oil90.5691.260.002007.11.16 20:0091.50cancelled
17907572007.11.15 14:04sell0.20oil90.0690.460.002007.11.15 14:5790.460.000.000.00-80.00
17878662007.11.15 14:02sell0.20oil90.1489.180.002007.11.15 15:5789.180.000.000.00192.00
17907552007.11.15 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.9090.500.002007.11.15 20:0090.25cancelled
17878632007.11.15 12:40buy0.20oil90.7990.140.002007.11.15 14:0290.140.000.000.00-130.00
17614642007.11.14 14:03buy0.20oil90.0890.170.002007.11.14 16:4290.170.000.000.0018.00
17647912007.11.14 14:02buy0.20oil90.0590.550.002007.11.14 20:0090.950.000.000.00180.00
17647932007.11.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil89.2089.600.002007.11.14 20:0090.95cancelled
17614652007.11.14 12:27sell0.20oil89.4090.040.002007.11.14 14:0290.040.000.000.00-128.00
17346672007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7388.740.002007.11.13 17:2988.740.000.000.00398.00
17373302007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7989.030.002007.11.13 17:4889.030.000.000.00352.00
17373282007.11.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.4491.040.002007.11.13 20:0088.92cancelled
17346642007.11.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6190.910.002007.11.13 20:0088.93cancelled
17113362007.11.12 14:00sell0.20oil91.9691.960.002007.11.12 15:4491.590.000.000.0074.00
17113352007.11.12 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.5492.140.002007.11.12 20:0091.71cancelled
17084822007.11.12 12:14sell0.20oil92.4692.290.002007.11.12 14:4891.310.000.000.00230.00
17084812007.11.12 12:03buy stop0.20oil93.1692.760.002007.11.12 20:0091.70cancelled
16386892007.11.08 08:28balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 488.00
Closed P/L: 3 488.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 323.36 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 488.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 103 811.36 Equity: 103 811.36 Free Margin: 103 811.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 566.00 Gross Loss: 2 078.00 Total Net Profit: 3 488.00
Profit Factor: 2.68 Expected Payoff: 43.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 606.00 (0.59%) Relative Drawdown: 0.59% (606.00)
 
Total Trades: 80 Short Positions (won %): 43 (81.40%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (64.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 59 (73.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (26.25%)
Largest profit trade: 444.00 loss trade: -140.00
Average profit trade: 94.34 loss trade: -98.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (748.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-542.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 166.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -542.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2