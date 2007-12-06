ForexGen LLC.

Account: 5008690 Name: dnfores Currency: USD 2007 December 7, 23:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5137892007.12.06 20:54balanceDeposit5 000.00
5140022007.12.06 22:00buy1.00eurusd1.46401.46001.47902007.12.07 00:001.46410.000.000.0010.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN
5143272007.12.07 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.46421.46821.44922007.12.07 04:001.46430.000.000.00-10.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN
5154612007.12.07 04:00buy1.00eurusd1.46451.46051.47952007.12.07 10:141.46050.000.000.00-400.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN[sl]
5162882007.12.07 10:14buy1.00eurusd1.46081.45681.47582007.12.07 12:001.46260.000.000.00180.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN
5166272007.12.07 12:01sell1.00eurusd1.46261.46661.44762007.12.07 15:421.46660.000.000.00-400.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN[sl]
5171682007.12.07 15:42sell1.00eurusd1.46651.47051.45152007.12.07 20:001.46580.000.000.0070.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -550.00
Closed P/L: -550.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5184262007.12.07 20:00buy1.00eurusd1.46571.46171.4807 1.46570.000.000.000.00
  GOLDsuperVEIN
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -550.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 4 450.00 Equity: 4 450.00 Free Margin: 3 450.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 260.00 Gross Loss: 810.00 Total Net Profit: -550.00
Profit Factor: 0.32 Expected Payoff: -91.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 620.00 Maximal Drawdown: 630.00 (12.57%) Relative Drawdown: 12.57% (630.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 180.00 loss trade: -400.00
Average profit trade: 86.67 loss trade: -270.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (180.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-410.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 180.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -410.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2