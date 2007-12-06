|Account: 5008690
|Name: dnfores
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 7, 23:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|513789
|2007.12.06 20:54
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|514002
|2007.12.06 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4640
|1.4600
|1.4790
|2007.12.07 00:00
|1.4641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN
|514327
|2007.12.07 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4642
|1.4682
|1.4492
|2007.12.07 04:00
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN
|515461
|2007.12.07 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4645
|1.4605
|1.4795
|2007.12.07 10:14
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN[sl]
|516288
|2007.12.07 10:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4608
|1.4568
|1.4758
|2007.12.07 12:00
|1.4626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN
|516627
|2007.12.07 12:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4626
|1.4666
|1.4476
|2007.12.07 15:42
|1.4666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN[sl]
|517168
|2007.12.07 15:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4665
|1.4705
|1.4515
|2007.12.07 20:00
|1.4658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.00
|Closed P/L:
|-550.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|518426
|2007.12.07 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4657
|1.4617
|1.4807
|1.4657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|GOLDsuperVEIN
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-550.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|4 450.00
|Equity:
|4 450.00
|Free Margin:
|3 450.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|260.00
|Gross Loss:
|810.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-550.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.32
|Expected Payoff:
|-91.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|620.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|630.00 (12.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.57% (630.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|180.00
|loss trade:
|-400.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|86.67
|loss trade:
|-270.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (180.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-410.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|180.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-410.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2