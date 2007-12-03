Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1744654 Name: labryant2k2 Currency: USD 2007 December 12, 20:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
658684742007.12.03 23:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
658702652007.12.03 23:10buy0.01eurusd1.46701.45981.46882007.12.04 07:401.46880.000.000.001.80
658798532007.12.04 00:00buy0.01eurusd1.46711.45511.47072007.12.04 11:101.47070.000.000.003.60
658931282007.12.04 01:00buy0.01eurusd1.46551.45351.46912007.12.04 07:491.46910.000.000.003.60
659025052007.12.04 02:00buy2.26eurusd1.46501.45681.46862007.12.04 07:401.46860.000.000.00813.60
659084012007.12.04 03:00buy1.76eurusd1.46551.46011.46852007.12.04 07:401.46850.000.000.00528.00
659486302007.12.04 08:00buy0.01eurusd1.46781.45581.47142007.12.04 11:111.47140.000.000.003.60
659659192007.12.04 09:00buy0.01eurusd1.46531.45711.46892007.12.04 11:051.46890.000.000.003.60
659818072007.12.04 10:00buy0.01eurusd1.46621.46081.46922007.12.04 11:051.46920.000.000.003.00
661333842007.12.05 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.47621.48441.47262007.12.05 08:021.47260.000.000.003.60
661437192007.12.05 01:00sell0.01eurusd1.47491.48031.47192007.12.05 08:051.47190.000.000.003.00
661526112007.12.05 02:00sell2.80eurusd1.47541.48741.47182007.12.05 08:051.47180.000.000.001 008.00
661618862007.12.05 03:00sell2.24eurusd1.47651.48851.47292007.12.05 07:161.47290.000.000.00806.40
662058352007.12.05 08:00sell2.71eurusd1.47341.48541.46982007.12.05 08:131.47040.000.000.00813.00
662278952007.12.05 09:00sell0.01eurusd1.47121.48321.46762007.12.05 13:241.46760.000.000.003.60
662557722007.12.05 10:00sell0.01eurusd1.47141.47681.46842007.12.05 13:241.46840.000.000.003.00
662752002007.12.05 11:00sell0.01eurusd1.47151.48351.46792007.12.05 13:241.46790.000.000.003.60
662915312007.12.05 12:00sell0.01eurusd1.47161.47981.46802007.12.05 13:241.46800.000.000.003.60
665140012007.12.06 05:01buy0.01eurusd1.46181.45361.46542007.12.06 12:081.45360.000.000.00-8.20
665279702007.12.06 07:00buy0.01eurusd1.45941.45401.46242007.12.06 11:361.45400.000.000.00-5.40
666659612007.12.06 18:00buy0.01eurusd1.46511.45311.46872007.12.10 11:351.46870.000.00-0.083.60
666815632007.12.06 20:00buy0.01eurusd1.46341.45801.46642007.12.07 13:421.46640.000.00-0.043.00
666945232007.12.06 22:01buy0.01eurusd1.46381.45561.46742007.12.10 09:581.46740.000.00-0.043.60
668990112007.12.10 02:00sell0.01eurusd1.46451.46991.46152007.12.10 12:201.46990.000.000.00-5.40
670529792007.12.10 21:00sell0.01eurusd1.47141.47961.46782007.12.11 11:131.46780.000.000.033.60
670593762007.12.10 22:01sell0.01eurusd1.47121.48321.46762007.12.11 11:131.46760.000.000.003.60
670652652007.12.10 23:00sell0.01eurusd1.47201.47741.46902007.12.11 10:341.46900.000.000.003.00
671262482007.12.11 11:00sell0.01eurusd1.46911.47451.46612007.12.11 12:241.46610.000.000.003.00
671566082007.12.11 15:00sell0.01eurusd1.47031.47851.46672007.12.11 19:531.46670.000.000.003.60
671736272007.12.11 17:00sell3.18eurusd1.47011.47551.46712007.12.11 19:531.46710.000.000.00954.00
672677302007.12.12 06:00buy0.01eurusd1.46831.46291.47132007.12.12 07:331.47130.000.000.003.00
672763142007.12.12 07:00buy0.01eurusd1.46901.46081.47262007.12.12 14:021.47260.000.000.003.60
673087842007.12.12 09:00buy0.01eurusd1.46861.46321.47162007.12.12 14:011.47160.000.000.003.00
673863832007.12.12 16:01buy3.40eurusd1.46791.45971.47152007.12.12 19:051.47150.000.000.001 224.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.13 6 204.20
Closed P/L: 6 204.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
668918552007.12.10 01:00sell0.01eurusd1.46471.47671.4611 1.47080.000.000.06-6.10
671339682007.12.11 12:00sell0.01eurusd1.46731.47931.4637 1.47080.000.000.03-3.50
  0.00 0.00 0.09 -9.60
 Floating P/L: -9.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 204.07 Floating P/L: -9.51 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 16 204.07 Equity: 16 194.56 Free Margin: 16 174.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 223.07 Gross Loss: 19.00 Total Net Profit: 6 204.07
Profit Factor: 327.53 Expected Payoff: 188.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 13.60 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (13.60)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 1 224.00 loss trade: -8.20
Average profit trade: 207.44 loss trade: -6.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (4 008.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-13.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 008.60 (17) consecutive loss (count): -13.60 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 2