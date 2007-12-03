|Account: 1744654
|Name: labryant2k2
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 12, 20:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65868474
|2007.12.03 23:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|65870265
|2007.12.03 23:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4670
|1.4598
|1.4688
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|65879853
|2007.12.04 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4671
|1.4551
|1.4707
|2007.12.04 11:10
|1.4707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|65893128
|2007.12.04 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4655
|1.4535
|1.4691
|2007.12.04 07:49
|1.4691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|65902505
|2007.12.04 02:00
|buy
|2.26
|eurusd
|1.4650
|1.4568
|1.4686
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|813.60
|65908401
|2007.12.04 03:00
|buy
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.4655
|1.4601
|1.4685
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|528.00
|65948630
|2007.12.04 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4678
|1.4558
|1.4714
|2007.12.04 11:11
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|65965919
|2007.12.04 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4653
|1.4571
|1.4689
|2007.12.04 11:05
|1.4689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|65981807
|2007.12.04 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4662
|1.4608
|1.4692
|2007.12.04 11:05
|1.4692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|66133384
|2007.12.05 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4762
|1.4844
|1.4726
|2007.12.05 08:02
|1.4726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|66143719
|2007.12.05 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4749
|1.4803
|1.4719
|2007.12.05 08:05
|1.4719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|66152611
|2007.12.05 02:00
|sell
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.4754
|1.4874
|1.4718
|2007.12.05 08:05
|1.4718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 008.00
|66161886
|2007.12.05 03:00
|sell
|2.24
|eurusd
|1.4765
|1.4885
|1.4729
|2007.12.05 07:16
|1.4729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|806.40
|66205835
|2007.12.05 08:00
|sell
|2.71
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4854
|1.4698
|2007.12.05 08:13
|1.4704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|813.00
|66227895
|2007.12.05 09:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4712
|1.4832
|1.4676
|2007.12.05 13:24
|1.4676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|66255772
|2007.12.05 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4768
|1.4684
|2007.12.05 13:24
|1.4684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|66275200
|2007.12.05 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4715
|1.4835
|1.4679
|2007.12.05 13:24
|1.4679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|66291531
|2007.12.05 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4798
|1.4680
|2007.12.05 13:24
|1.4680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|66514001
|2007.12.06 05:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4618
|1.4536
|1.4654
|2007.12.06 12:08
|1.4536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.20
|66527970
|2007.12.06 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4594
|1.4540
|1.4624
|2007.12.06 11:36
|1.4540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|66665961
|2007.12.06 18:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4651
|1.4531
|1.4687
|2007.12.10 11:35
|1.4687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|3.60
|66681563
|2007.12.06 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4634
|1.4580
|1.4664
|2007.12.07 13:42
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|3.00
|66694523
|2007.12.06 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4638
|1.4556
|1.4674
|2007.12.10 09:58
|1.4674
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|3.60
|66899011
|2007.12.10 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4645
|1.4699
|1.4615
|2007.12.10 12:20
|1.4699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|67052979
|2007.12.10 21:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4796
|1.4678
|2007.12.11 11:13
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|3.60
|67059376
|2007.12.10 22:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4712
|1.4832
|1.4676
|2007.12.11 11:13
|1.4676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|67065265
|2007.12.10 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4720
|1.4774
|1.4690
|2007.12.11 10:34
|1.4690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|67126248
|2007.12.11 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4691
|1.4745
|1.4661
|2007.12.11 12:24
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|67156608
|2007.12.11 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4785
|1.4667
|2007.12.11 19:53
|1.4667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|67173627
|2007.12.11 17:00
|sell
|3.18
|eurusd
|1.4701
|1.4755
|1.4671
|2007.12.11 19:53
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|954.00
|67267730
|2007.12.12 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4683
|1.4629
|1.4713
|2007.12.12 07:33
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|67276314
|2007.12.12 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4690
|1.4608
|1.4726
|2007.12.12 14:02
|1.4726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|67308784
|2007.12.12 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4686
|1.4632
|1.4716
|2007.12.12 14:01
|1.4716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|67386383
|2007.12.12 16:01
|buy
|3.40
|eurusd
|1.4679
|1.4597
|1.4715
|2007.12.12 19:05
|1.4715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 224.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|6 204.20
|Closed P/L:
|6 204.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|66891855
|2007.12.10 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4647
|1.4767
|1.4611
|1.4708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-6.10
|67133968
|2007.12.11 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4673
|1.4793
|1.4637
|1.4708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-3.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-9.60
|Floating P/L:
|-9.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 204.07
|Floating P/L:
|-9.51
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|16 204.07
|Equity:
|16 194.56
|Free Margin:
|16 174.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 223.07
|Gross Loss:
|19.00
|Total Net Profit:
|6 204.07
|Profit Factor:
|327.53
|Expected Payoff:
|188.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|13.60 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (13.60)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (93.75%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 224.00
|loss trade:
|-8.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|207.44
|loss trade:
|-6.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (4 008.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-13.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 008.60 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.60 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|2