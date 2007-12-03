|Account: 1744654
|Name: labryant2k2
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 4, 08:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65868474
|2007.12.03 23:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|65870265
|2007.12.03 23:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4670
|1.4598
|1.4688
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|65893128
|2007.12.04 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4655
|1.4535
|1.4691
|2007.12.04 07:49
|1.4691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|65902505
|2007.12.04 02:00
|buy
|2.26
|eurusd
|1.4650
|1.4568
|1.4686
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|813.60
|65908401
|2007.12.04 03:00
|buy
|1.76
|eurusd
|1.4655
|1.4601
|1.4685
|2007.12.04 07:40
|1.4685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|528.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 347.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 347.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65879853
|2007.12.04 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4671
|1.4551
|1.4707
|1.4657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|65948630
|2007.12.04 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4678
|1.4558
|1.4714
|1.4657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 347.00
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|11 347.00
|Equity:
|11 343.50
|Free Margin:
|11 323.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 347.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 347.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|336.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|813.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|336.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 347.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 347.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0