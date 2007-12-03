Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1744654 Name: labryant2k2 Currency: USD 2007 December 4, 08:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
658684742007.12.03 23:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
658702652007.12.03 23:10buy0.01eurusd1.46701.45981.46882007.12.04 07:401.46880.000.000.001.80
658931282007.12.04 01:00buy0.01eurusd1.46551.45351.46912007.12.04 07:491.46910.000.000.003.60
659025052007.12.04 02:00buy2.26eurusd1.46501.45681.46862007.12.04 07:401.46860.000.000.00813.60
659084012007.12.04 03:00buy1.76eurusd1.46551.46011.46852007.12.04 07:401.46850.000.000.00528.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 347.00
Closed P/L: 1 347.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
658798532007.12.04 00:00buy0.01eurusd1.46711.45511.4707 1.46570.000.000.00-1.40
659486302007.12.04 08:00buy0.01eurusd1.46781.45581.4714 1.46570.000.000.00-2.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.50
 Floating P/L: -3.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 347.00 Floating P/L: -3.50 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 11 347.00 Equity: 11 343.50 Free Margin: 11 323.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 347.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 347.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 336.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 813.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 336.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 347.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 347.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0