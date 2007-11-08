ODL Securities

Account: 61652 Name: oilfxpro 1 Currency: USD 2007 November 28, 22:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16386892007.11.08 08:28balanceDeposit100 000.00
17084812007.11.12 12:03buy stop0.20oil93.1692.760.002007.11.12 20:0091.70cancelled
17084822007.11.12 12:14sell0.20oil92.4692.290.002007.11.12 14:4891.310.000.000.00230.00
17113352007.11.12 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.5492.140.002007.11.12 20:0091.71cancelled
17113362007.11.12 14:00sell0.20oil91.9691.960.002007.11.12 15:4491.590.000.000.0074.00
17346642007.11.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6190.910.002007.11.13 20:0088.93cancelled
17373282007.11.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.4491.040.002007.11.13 20:0088.92cancelled
17373302007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7989.030.002007.11.13 17:4889.030.000.000.00352.00
17346672007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7388.740.002007.11.13 17:2988.740.000.000.00398.00
17614652007.11.14 12:27sell0.20oil89.4090.040.002007.11.14 14:0290.040.000.000.00-128.00
17647932007.11.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil89.2089.600.002007.11.14 20:0090.95cancelled
17647912007.11.14 14:02buy0.20oil90.0590.550.002007.11.14 20:0090.950.000.000.00180.00
17614642007.11.14 14:03buy0.20oil90.0890.170.002007.11.14 16:4290.170.000.000.0018.00
17878632007.11.15 12:40buy0.20oil90.7990.140.002007.11.15 14:0290.140.000.000.00-130.00
17907552007.11.15 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.9090.500.002007.11.15 20:0090.25cancelled
17878662007.11.15 14:02sell0.20oil90.1489.180.002007.11.15 15:5789.180.000.000.00192.00
17907572007.11.15 14:04sell0.20oil90.0690.460.002007.11.15 14:5790.460.000.000.00-80.00
18109872007.11.16 12:00sell stop0.20oil90.5691.260.002007.11.16 20:0091.50cancelled
18139262007.11.16 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.6791.070.002007.11.16 20:0091.51cancelled
18109862007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3491.340.002007.11.16 16:1191.340.000.000.000.00
18139252007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3791.370.002007.11.16 16:0491.370.000.000.000.00
18355142007.11.19 13:11buy0.20oil92.3591.910.002007.11.19 14:2691.910.000.000.00-88.00
18371062007.11.19 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7692.360.002007.11.19 20:0092.45cancelled
18371092007.11.19 14:26sell0.20oil91.9791.970.002007.11.19 17:1891.970.000.000.000.00
18355152007.11.19 14:31sell0.20oil91.8491.720.002007.11.19 16:5591.720.000.000.0024.00
18675552007.11.20 12:24sell stop0.20oil93.0093.600.002007.11.20 19:5695.44cancelled
18675542007.11.20 13:08buy0.20oil93.6093.770.002007.11.20 15:3594.410.000.000.00162.00
18697642007.11.20 14:12sell0.20oil93.1793.570.002007.11.20 14:2493.570.000.000.00-80.00
18697612007.11.20 15:06buy0.20oil93.7093.700.002007.11.20 15:3594.420.000.000.00144.00
18928452007.11.21 12:11buy0.20oil95.4995.490.002007.11.21 14:4795.490.000.000.000.00
18956142007.11.21 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.1795.770.002007.11.21 20:0094.95cancelled
18956172007.11.21 14:48sell0.20oil95.3695.360.002007.11.21 15:3095.360.000.000.000.00
18928632007.11.21 16:26sell0.20oil94.4395.070.002007.11.21 16:3595.070.000.000.00-128.00
19134522007.11.22 12:00buy stop0.20oil95.3794.710.002007.11.22 21:0094.57expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
19148902007.11.22 14:16buy stop0.20oil95.1794.770.002007.11.22 23:1694.57expiration [2007.11.22 23:16]
19149212007.11.22 14:19sell stop0.20oil94.7695.1293.562007.11.22 14:2094.92cancelled
19146932007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7694.760.002007.11.22 17:5894.580.000.000.0036.00
19134532007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7194.710.002007.11.23 01:5594.710.000.000.000.00
19340312007.11.23 12:01sell stop0.20oil93.6494.300.002007.11.23 21:0195.79expiration [2007.11.23 21:01]
19340292007.11.23 13:57buy0.20oil94.3094.300.002007.11.23 15:2294.890.000.000.00118.00
19358722007.11.23 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.7694.160.002007.11.23 23:0095.78expiration [2007.11.23 23:00]
19358712007.11.23 14:14buy0.20oil94.4994.490.002007.11.23 16:2095.120.000.000.00126.00
19553502007.11.26 12:00buy stop0.20oil96.2995.590.002007.11.26 20:0095.08cancelled
19566962007.11.26 13:00buy stop0.20oil96.2795.570.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19566982007.11.26 13:45sell0.20oil95.5796.270.002007.11.26 14:2795.220.000.000.0070.00
19553522007.11.26 13:48sell0.20oil95.4695.460.002007.11.26 15:0995.140.000.000.0064.00
19579742007.11.26 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.2695.860.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19579772007.11.26 14:01sell0.20oil95.2795.270.002007.11.26 15:5594.480.000.000.00158.00
19797602007.11.27 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.6594.000.002007.11.27 20:0092.47cancelled
19797612007.11.27 12:39sell0.20oil94.0093.850.002007.11.27 13:0493.490.000.000.00102.00
19812482007.11.27 13:00buy stop0.20oil94.7194.010.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19835852007.11.27 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.9293.520.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19835872007.11.27 14:04sell0.20oil93.1193.110.002007.11.27 14:2192.740.000.000.0074.00
19812522007.11.27 14:08sell0.20oil92.9593.650.002007.11.27 15:2792.960.000.000.00-2.00
20060432007.11.28 13:15buy0.20oil93.0792.670.002007.11.28 14:0393.320.000.000.0050.00
20074912007.11.28 13:40buy0.20oil93.1292.460.002007.11.28 14:0693.220.000.000.0020.00
20097182007.11.28 14:02buy0.20oil93.3092.900.002007.11.28 14:1992.900.000.000.00-80.00
20060452007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.5590.330.002007.11.28 19:5390.330.000.000.00444.00
20097212007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4890.620.002007.11.28 20:0090.430.000.000.00410.00
20074932007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4691.510.002007.11.28 16:0691.510.000.000.00190.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 920.00
Closed P/L: 2 920.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 920.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 102 920.00 Equity: 102 920.00 Free Margin: 102 920.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 636.00 Gross Loss: 716.00 Total Net Profit: 2 920.00
Profit Factor: 5.08 Expected Payoff: 78.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 210.00 (0.21%) Relative Drawdown: 0.21% (210.00)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 23 (78.26%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (78.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (21.62%)
Largest profit trade: 444.00 loss trade: -130.00
Average profit trade: 125.38 loss trade: -89.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (748.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-210.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 054.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -210.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1