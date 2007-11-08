|Account: 61652
|Name: oilfxpro 1
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 28, 22:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1638689
|2007.11.08 08:28
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1708481
|2007.11.12 12:03
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.16
|92.76
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.70
|cancelled
|1708482
|2007.11.12 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.46
|92.29
|0.00
|2007.11.12 14:48
|91.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|1711335
|2007.11.12 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.54
|92.14
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.71
|cancelled
|1711336
|2007.11.12 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.96
|91.96
|0.00
|2007.11.12 15:44
|91.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|1734664
|2007.11.13 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.61
|90.91
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.93
|cancelled
|1737328
|2007.11.13 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.44
|91.04
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.92
|cancelled
|1737330
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|89.03
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:48
|89.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|352.00
|1734667
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.73
|88.74
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:29
|88.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|398.00
|1761465
|2007.11.14 12:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|90.04
|0.00
|2007.11.14 14:02
|90.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1764793
|2007.11.14 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|89.60
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|cancelled
|1764791
|2007.11.14 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.05
|90.55
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1761464
|2007.11.14 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.08
|90.17
|0.00
|2007.11.14 16:42
|90.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1787863
|2007.11.15 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|90.14
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:02
|90.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|1790755
|2007.11.15 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|90.50
|0.00
|2007.11.15 20:00
|90.25
|cancelled
|1787866
|2007.11.15 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.14
|89.18
|0.00
|2007.11.15 15:57
|89.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|1790757
|2007.11.15 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.06
|90.46
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:57
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1810987
|2007.11.16 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.56
|91.26
|0.00
|2007.11.16 20:00
|91.50
|cancelled
|1813926
|2007.11.16 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.67
|91.07
|0.00
|2007.11.16 20:00
|91.51
|cancelled
|1810986
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.34
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:11
|91.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1813925
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.37
|91.37
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:04
|91.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1835514
|2007.11.19 13:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.35
|91.91
|0.00
|2007.11.19 14:26
|91.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|1837106
|2007.11.19 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.76
|92.36
|0.00
|2007.11.19 20:00
|92.45
|cancelled
|1837109
|2007.11.19 14:26
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2007.11.19 17:18
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1835515
|2007.11.19 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.84
|91.72
|0.00
|2007.11.19 16:55
|91.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1867555
|2007.11.20 12:24
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.00
|93.60
|0.00
|2007.11.20 19:56
|95.44
|cancelled
|1867554
|2007.11.20 13:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.60
|93.77
|0.00
|2007.11.20 15:35
|94.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|1869764
|2007.11.20 14:12
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.17
|93.57
|0.00
|2007.11.20 14:24
|93.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1869761
|2007.11.20 15:06
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.70
|93.70
|0.00
|2007.11.20 15:35
|94.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|1892845
|2007.11.21 12:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|95.49
|95.49
|0.00
|2007.11.21 14:47
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1895614
|2007.11.21 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.17
|95.77
|0.00
|2007.11.21 20:00
|94.95
|cancelled
|1895617
|2007.11.21 14:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.36
|95.36
|0.00
|2007.11.21 15:30
|95.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1892863
|2007.11.21 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.43
|95.07
|0.00
|2007.11.21 16:35
|95.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1913452
|2007.11.22 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|95.37
|94.71
|0.00
|2007.11.22 21:00
|94.57
|expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
|1914890
|2007.11.22 14:16
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|95.17
|94.77
|0.00
|2007.11.22 23:16
|94.57
|expiration [2007.11.22 23:16]
|1914921
|2007.11.22 14:19
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.76
|95.12
|93.56
|2007.11.22 14:20
|94.92
|cancelled
|1914693
|2007.11.22 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.76
|94.76
|0.00
|2007.11.22 17:58
|94.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1913453
|2007.11.22 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.71
|94.71
|0.00
|2007.11.23 01:55
|94.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1934031
|2007.11.23 12:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.64
|94.30
|0.00
|2007.11.23 21:01
|95.79
|expiration [2007.11.23 21:01]
|1934029
|2007.11.23 13:57
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.30
|94.30
|0.00
|2007.11.23 15:22
|94.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.00
|1935872
|2007.11.23 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.76
|94.16
|0.00
|2007.11.23 23:00
|95.78
|expiration [2007.11.23 23:00]
|1935871
|2007.11.23 14:14
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.49
|94.49
|0.00
|2007.11.23 16:20
|95.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.00
|1955350
|2007.11.26 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.29
|95.59
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.08
|cancelled
|1956696
|2007.11.26 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.27
|95.57
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.09
|cancelled
|1956698
|2007.11.26 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.57
|96.27
|0.00
|2007.11.26 14:27
|95.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1955352
|2007.11.26 13:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.46
|95.46
|0.00
|2007.11.26 15:09
|95.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|1957974
|2007.11.26 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.26
|95.86
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.09
|cancelled
|1957977
|2007.11.26 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.27
|95.27
|0.00
|2007.11.26 15:55
|94.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.00
|1979760
|2007.11.27 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.65
|94.00
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.47
|cancelled
|1979761
|2007.11.27 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.00
|93.85
|0.00
|2007.11.27 13:04
|93.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|1981248
|2007.11.27 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.71
|94.01
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|1983585
|2007.11.27 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.92
|93.52
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|1983587
|2007.11.27 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.11
|93.11
|0.00
|2007.11.27 14:21
|92.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|1981252
|2007.11.27 14:08
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.95
|93.65
|0.00
|2007.11.27 15:27
|92.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2006043
|2007.11.28 13:15
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.07
|92.67
|0.00
|2007.11.28 14:03
|93.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2007491
|2007.11.28 13:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.12
|92.46
|0.00
|2007.11.28 14:06
|93.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2009718
|2007.11.28 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.30
|92.90
|0.00
|2007.11.28 14:19
|92.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2006045
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.55
|90.33
|0.00
|2007.11.28 19:53
|90.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.00
|2009721
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.48
|90.62
|0.00
|2007.11.28 20:00
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|2007493
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.46
|91.51
|0.00
|2007.11.28 16:06
|91.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 920.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 920.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 920.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|102 920.00
|Equity:
|102 920.00
|Free Margin:
|102 920.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 636.00
|Gross Loss:
|716.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 920.00
|Profit Factor:
|5.08
|Expected Payoff:
|78.92
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|210.00 (0.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.21% (210.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (78.26%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (78.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (21.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|444.00
|loss trade:
|-130.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|125.38
|loss trade:
|-89.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (748.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-210.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 054.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-210.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1