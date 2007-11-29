|Account: 547892
|Name: abdul shareef
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 3, 08:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10130927
|2007.11.29 02:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|110.20
|100.20
|0.00
|2007.12.03 00:16
|110.95
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|135.20
|10153613
|2007.11.29 20:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4753
|1.5753
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 00:30
|1.4652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|202.00
|10164600
|2007.11.30 09:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4732
|1.5732
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 00:30
|1.4652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|160.00
|10169510
|2007.11.30 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1208
|1.0208
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 00:15
|1.1305
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|171.61
|10182283
|2007.12.03 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|110.93
|120.93
|0.00
|2007.12.03 08:15
|110.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.19
|0.00
|0.00
|6.66
|743.00
|Closed P/L:
|749.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10100935
|2007.11.28 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4836
|1.3836
|0.0000
|1.4702
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|-268.00
|10131632
|2007.11.29 03:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4834
|1.3834
|0.0000
|1.4702
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|-264.00
|10158279
|2007.11.30 03:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4748
|1.5748
|0.0000
|1.4704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|88.00
|10173604
|2007.11.30 16:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4739
|1.5739
|0.0000
|1.4704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|70.00
|10131941
|2007.11.29 04:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0785
|1.9785
|0.0000
|2.0615
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|-340.00
|10171217
|2007.11.30 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0671
|1.9671
|0.0000
|2.0615
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|-112.00
|10103176
|2007.11.28 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1050
|1.2050
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.68
|-364.28
|10131958
|2007.11.29 04:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1116
|1.2116
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.44
|-247.00
|10149119
|2007.11.29 16:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1168
|1.2168
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.44
|-154.60
|10155790
|2007.11.30 00:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1172
|1.2172
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|-147.49
|10163600
|2007.11.30 09:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1192
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|-111.95
|10167693
|2007.11.30 11:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1191
|1.2191
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|-113.73
|10155922
|2007.11.30 00:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|109.65
|119.65
|0.00
|110.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-162.82
|10164174
|2007.11.30 09:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|110.05
|120.05
|0.00
|110.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-90.46
|10182985
|2007.12.03 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1292
|1.2292
|0.0000
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.75
|10184536
|2007.12.03 03:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4663
|1.3663
|0.0000
|1.4702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|10184904
|2007.12.03 03:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0573
|1.9573
|0.0000
|2.0615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|10185166
|2007.12.03 04:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0561
|2.1561
|0.0000
|2.0618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.00
|10186205
|2007.12.03 06:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0579
|1.9579
|0.0000
|2.0615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.99
|-2 032.58
|Floating P/L:
|-2 058.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|749.66
|Floating P/L:
|-2 058.57
|Margin:
|1 666.65
|Balance:
|5 004 568.00
|Equity:
|5 002 509.43
|Free Margin:
|5 000 842.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|749.66
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|749.66
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|149.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|202.84
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|149.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (749.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|749.66 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0