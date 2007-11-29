MIG Investments SA

Account: 547892 Name: abdul shareef Currency: USD 2007 December 3, 08:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
101309272007.11.29 02:30buy0.20usdjpy110.20100.200.002007.12.03 00:16110.950.000.004.16135.20
101536132007.11.29 20:46sell0.20eurusd1.47531.57530.00002007.12.03 00:301.46520.000.000.84202.00
101646002007.11.30 09:30sell0.20eurusd1.47321.57320.00002007.12.03 00:301.46520.000.000.42160.00
101695102007.11.30 13:00buy0.20usdchf1.12081.02080.00002007.12.03 00:151.13050.000.001.24171.61
101822832007.12.03 00:00sell0.20usdjpy110.93120.930.002007.12.03 08:15110.520.000.000.0074.19
  0.00 0.00 6.66 743.00
Closed P/L: 749.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
101009352007.11.28 01:00buy0.20eurusd1.48361.38360.0000 1.47020.000.00-2.90-268.00
101316322007.11.29 03:30buy0.20eurusd1.48341.38340.0000 1.47020.000.00-1.16-264.00
101582792007.11.30 03:00sell0.20eurusd1.47481.57480.0000 1.47040.000.000.4288.00
101736042007.11.30 16:15sell0.20eurusd1.47391.57390.0000 1.47040.000.000.4270.00
101319412007.11.29 04:00buy0.20gbpusd2.07851.97850.0000 2.06150.000.002.12-340.00
101712172007.11.30 14:30buy0.20gbpusd2.06711.96710.0000 2.06150.000.001.06-112.00
101031762007.11.28 03:30sell0.20usdchf1.10501.20500.0000 1.12550.000.00-8.68-364.28
101319582007.11.29 04:00sell0.20usdchf1.11161.21160.0000 1.12550.000.00-3.44-247.00
101491192007.11.29 16:30sell0.20usdchf1.11681.21680.0000 1.12550.000.00-3.44-154.60
101557902007.11.30 00:31sell0.20usdchf1.11721.21720.0000 1.12550.000.00-1.71-147.49
101636002007.11.30 09:00sell0.20usdchf1.11921.21920.0000 1.12550.000.00-1.71-111.95
101676932007.11.30 11:30sell0.20usdchf1.11911.21910.0000 1.12550.000.00-1.71-113.73
101559222007.11.30 00:45sell0.20usdjpy109.65119.650.00 110.550.000.00-2.63-162.82
101641742007.11.30 09:15sell0.20usdjpy110.05120.050.00 110.550.000.00-2.63-90.46
101829852007.12.03 01:00sell0.20usdchf1.12921.22920.0000 1.12550.000.000.0065.75
101845362007.12.03 03:01buy0.20eurusd1.46631.36630.0000 1.47020.000.000.0078.00
101849042007.12.03 03:30buy0.20gbpusd2.05731.95730.0000 2.06150.000.000.0084.00
101851662007.12.03 04:00sell0.20gbpusd2.05612.15610.0000 2.06180.000.000.00-114.00
101862052007.12.03 06:15buy0.20gbpusd2.05791.95790.0000 2.06150.000.000.0072.00
  0.00 0.00 -25.99 -2 032.58
 Floating P/L: -2 058.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 749.66 Floating P/L: -2 058.57 Margin: 1 666.65
Balance: 5 004 568.00 Equity: 5 002 509.43 Free Margin: 5 000 842.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 749.66 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 749.66
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 149.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 202.84 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 149.93 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (749.66) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 749.66 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0