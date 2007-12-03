Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1640801 Name: pg sims Currency: USD 2007 December 3, 04:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
656528522007.12.03 03:46buy6.40eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 04:471.46640.000.000.0044.80
656528412007.12.03 03:46sell3.20eurusdm1.46531.47530.00002007.12.03 04:471.46650.000.000.00-38.40
656528212007.12.03 03:46buy1.60eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 04:471.46630.000.000.009.60
656528042007.12.03 03:46sell0.80eurusdm1.46531.47530.00002007.12.03 04:471.46660.000.000.00-10.40
656516692007.12.03 03:32buy0.40eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 04:471.46640.000.000.002.80
656513792007.12.03 03:30sell0.20eurusdm1.46531.47530.00002007.12.03 04:471.46660.000.000.00-2.60
656501232007.12.03 03:17buy0.10eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 04:471.46640.000.000.000.70
656388032007.12.03 01:53sell0.80eurusdm1.46651.47650.00002007.12.03 03:171.46570.000.000.006.40
656387402007.12.03 01:53buy0.40eurusdm1.46691.45690.00002007.12.03 03:171.46550.000.000.00-5.60
656385312007.12.03 01:52sell0.20eurusdm1.46651.47650.00002007.12.03 03:171.46570.000.000.001.60
656380122007.12.03 01:51buy0.10eurusdm1.46691.45690.00002007.12.03 03:171.46550.000.000.00-1.40
656349762007.12.03 01:33buy0.40eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 01:511.46650.000.000.003.20
656349512007.12.03 01:33sell0.20eurusdm1.46531.47530.00002007.12.03 01:511.46680.000.000.00-3.00
656349422007.12.03 01:33buy0.10eurusdm1.46571.45570.00002007.12.03 01:511.46660.000.000.000.90
656315352007.12.03 01:11buy6.40eurusdm1.46491.45490.00002007.12.03 01:331.46560.000.000.0044.80
656302532007.12.03 01:03sell3.20eurusdm1.46451.47450.00002007.12.03 01:331.46580.000.000.00-41.60
656287322007.12.03 00:51buy1.60eurusdm1.46491.45490.00002007.12.03 01:331.46560.000.000.0011.20
656287032007.12.03 00:51sell0.80eurusdm1.46451.47450.00002007.12.03 01:331.46580.000.000.00-10.40
656286912007.12.03 00:51buy0.40eurusdm1.46491.45490.00002007.12.03 01:331.46560.000.000.002.80
656286062007.12.03 00:50sell0.20eurusdm1.46451.47450.00002007.12.03 01:331.46580.000.000.00-2.60
656269602007.12.03 00:41buy0.10eurusdm1.46491.45490.00002007.12.03 01:331.46560.000.000.000.70
656189532007.12.02 23:55sell0.20eurusdm1.46611.47610.00002007.12.03 00:401.46500.000.000.002.20
656177762007.12.02 23:49buy0.10eurusdm1.46651.45650.00002007.12.03 00:401.46480.000.000.00-1.70
656147252007.12.02 23:30buy0.40eurusdm1.46531.45530.00002007.12.02 23:491.46610.000.000.003.20
656110172007.12.02 23:01sell0.20eurusdm1.46481.47480.00002007.12.02 23:491.46620.000.000.00-2.80
656105372007.12.02 23:01buy0.10eurusdm1.46521.45520.00002007.12.02 23:491.46610.000.000.000.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 15.30
Closed P/L: 15.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
656593102007.12.03 04:47buy0.10eurusdm1.46661.45660.0000 1.46640.000.000.00-0.20
656593122007.12.03 04:47sell0.20eurusdm1.46621.47620.0000 1.46660.000.000.00-0.80
656597872007.12.03 04:51buy0.40eurusdm1.46661.45660.0000 1.46640.000.000.00-0.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.80
 Floating P/L: -1.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15.30 Floating P/L: -1.80 Margin: 25.00
Balance: 484.04 Equity: 482.24 Free Margin: 457.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 135.80 Gross Loss: 120.50 Total Net Profit: 15.30
Profit Factor: 1.13 Expected Payoff: 0.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 41.60 (8.07%) Relative Drawdown: 8.07% (41.60)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 11 (27.27%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (57.69%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (42.31%)
Largest profit trade: 44.80 loss trade: -41.60
Average profit trade: 9.05 loss trade: -10.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (3.10) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-41.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -41.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1