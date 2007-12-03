|Account: 1640801
|Name: pg sims
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 3, 04:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65652852
|2007.12.03 03:46
|buy
|6.40
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.80
|65652841
|2007.12.03 03:46
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.4653
|1.4753
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.40
|65652821
|2007.12.03 03:46
|buy
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|65652804
|2007.12.03 03:46
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.4653
|1.4753
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.40
|65651669
|2007.12.03 03:32
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|65651379
|2007.12.03 03:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4653
|1.4753
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|65650123
|2007.12.03 03:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 04:47
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|65638803
|2007.12.03 01:53
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.4665
|1.4765
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 03:17
|1.4657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|65638740
|2007.12.03 01:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4669
|1.4569
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 03:17
|1.4655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|65638531
|2007.12.03 01:52
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4665
|1.4765
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 03:17
|1.4657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|65638012
|2007.12.03 01:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4669
|1.4569
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 03:17
|1.4655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|65634976
|2007.12.03 01:33
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:51
|1.4665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|65634951
|2007.12.03 01:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4653
|1.4753
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:51
|1.4668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|65634942
|2007.12.03 01:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4657
|1.4557
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:51
|1.4666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|65631535
|2007.12.03 01:11
|buy
|6.40
|eurusdm
|1.4649
|1.4549
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.80
|65630253
|2007.12.03 01:03
|sell
|3.20
|eurusdm
|1.4645
|1.4745
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.60
|65628732
|2007.12.03 00:51
|buy
|1.60
|eurusdm
|1.4649
|1.4549
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|65628703
|2007.12.03 00:51
|sell
|0.80
|eurusdm
|1.4645
|1.4745
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.40
|65628691
|2007.12.03 00:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4649
|1.4549
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|65628606
|2007.12.03 00:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4645
|1.4745
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|65626960
|2007.12.03 00:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4649
|1.4549
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 01:33
|1.4656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|65618953
|2007.12.02 23:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4661
|1.4761
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 00:40
|1.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|65617776
|2007.12.02 23:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4665
|1.4565
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 00:40
|1.4648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|65614725
|2007.12.02 23:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4653
|1.4553
|0.0000
|2007.12.02 23:49
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|65611017
|2007.12.02 23:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4648
|1.4748
|0.0000
|2007.12.02 23:49
|1.4662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|65610537
|2007.12.02 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4652
|1.4552
|0.0000
|2007.12.02 23:49
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.30
|Closed P/L:
|15.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|65659310
|2007.12.03 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4666
|1.4566
|0.0000
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|65659312
|2007.12.03 04:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4662
|1.4762
|0.0000
|1.4666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|65659787
|2007.12.03 04:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusdm
|1.4666
|1.4566
|0.0000
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|Floating P/L:
|-1.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|15.30
|Floating P/L:
|-1.80
|Margin:
|25.00
|Balance:
|484.04
|Equity:
|482.24
|Free Margin:
|457.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|135.80
|Gross Loss:
|120.50
|Total Net Profit:
|15.30
|Profit Factor:
|1.13
|Expected Payoff:
|0.59
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|41.60 (8.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.07% (41.60)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (27.27%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (57.69%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (42.31%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|44.80
|loss trade:
|-41.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.05
|loss trade:
|-10.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (3.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-41.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-41.60 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1