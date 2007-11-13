|Account: 75521
|Name: oilfxpro cable b o
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 5, 16:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3665425
|2007.11.13 07:13
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3668446
|2007.11.13 09:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4642
|1.4587
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:30
|1.4596
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
|3668448
|2007.11.13 10:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4587
|1.4642
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 02:59
|1.4642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-55.00
|3668747
|2007.11.13 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0707
|2.0663
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 08:11
|2.0781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|74.00
|3668748
|2007.11.13 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0638
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:45
|2.0724
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
|3672070
|2007.11.13 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0707
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 17:25
|2.0707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3672071
|2007.11.13 12:17
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0636
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 20:02
|2.0709
|cancelled
|3692802
|2007.11.14 10:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0824
|2.0777
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 11:35
|2.0777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|3692805
|2007.11.14 11:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0731
|2.0727
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 15:03
|2.0727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3728042
|2007.11.15 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0612
|2.0532
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 18:45
|2.0462
|expiration [2007.11.15 18:45]
|3728046
|2007.11.15 10:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0514
|2.0502
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 14:28
|2.0502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3769357
|2007.11.16 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0491
|2.0450
|0.0000
|2007.11.16 20:00
|2.0504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|3769360
|2007.11.16 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0392
|2.0435
|0.0000
|2007.11.16 13:39
|2.0435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.00
|3801270
|2007.11.19 12:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0543
|2.0469
|0.0000
|2007.11.19 19:13
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|3801274
|2007.11.19 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0440
|2.0520
|0.0000
|2007.11.19 18:45
|2.0483
|expiration [2007.11.19 18:45]
|3832854
|2007.11.20 11:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0665
|2.0591
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 20:00
|2.0636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|3832856
|2007.11.20 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0511
|2.0591
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 18:45
|2.0629
|expiration [2007.11.20 18:45]
|3863472
|2007.11.21 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0590
|2.0590
|0.0000
|2007.11.21 12:47
|2.0590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3863864
|2007.11.21 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0704
|2.0624
|0.0000
|2007.11.21 19:00
|2.0627
|expiration [2007.11.21 19:00]
|3888816
|2007.11.22 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0675
|2.0614
|0.0000
|2007.11.22 18:45
|2.0604
|expiration [2007.11.22 18:45]
|3888817
|2007.11.22 16:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0614
|2.0668
|0.0000
|2007.11.22 20:00
|2.0611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|3911865
|2007.11.23 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0746
|2.0666
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 18:45
|2.0598
|expiration [2007.11.23 18:45]
|3911867
|2007.11.23 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0626
|2.0626
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 10:46
|2.0626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3941185
|2007.11.26 10:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0696
|2.0641
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 20:00
|2.0699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|3941188
|2007.11.26 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0630
|2.0696
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 18:45
|2.0682
|expiration [2007.11.26 18:45]
|3973800
|2007.11.27 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0741
|2.0666
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:45
|2.0651
|expiration [2007.11.27 18:45]
|3973803
|2007.11.27 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0666
|2.0726
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 20:00
|2.0680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|4005604
|2007.11.28 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0685
|2.0685
|0.0000
|2007.11.28 20:00
|2.0725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4005606
|2007.11.28 10:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0587
|2.0665
|0.0000
|2007.11.28 14:23
|2.0665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|4039717
|2007.11.29 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0748
|2.0668
|0.0000
|2007.11.29 18:45
|2.0624
|expiration [2007.11.29 18:45]
|4039718
|2007.11.29 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0627
|2.0676
|0.0000
|2007.11.29 20:00
|2.0632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|4068202
|2007.11.30 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0688
|2.0620
|0.0000
|2007.11.30 16:06
|2.0620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|4068205
|2007.11.30 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0601
|2.0601
|0.0000
|2007.11.30 20:00
|2.0575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4098877
|2007.12.03 11:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0645
|2.0598
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 20:00
|2.0652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|4098879
|2007.12.03 09:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0557
|2.0607
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 11:00
|2.0607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|4124645
|2007.12.04 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0683
|2.0615
|0.0000
|2007.12.04 18:45
|2.0586
|expiration [2007.12.04 18:45]
|4124646
|2007.12.04 10:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0615
|2.0615
|0.0000
|2007.12.04 20:00
|2.0572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|4154033
|2007.12.05 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0439
|2.0365
|0.0000
|2007.12.05 16:57
|2.0287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-86.00
|Closed P/L:
|-85.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|4154032
|2007.12.05 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0573
|2.0493
|0.0000
|
|2.0286
|60|1 oilfxprocable 845 945 sl 8
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-85.72
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 914.28
|Equity:
|4 914.28
|Free Margin:
|4 914.28
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|377.30
|Gross Loss:
|463.02
|Total Net Profit:
|-85.72
|Profit Factor:
|0.81
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.57
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|287.72
|Maximal Drawdown:
|307.00 (6.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.12% (307.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|152.00
|loss trade:
|-78.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.95
|loss trade:
|-46.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (6.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-103.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|202.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-103.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1