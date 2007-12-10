Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000240794 Name: 10ea02 Currency: USD 2007 December 10, 19:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61814572007.12.10 12:43balanceDeposit5 000.00
61816392007.12.10 12:51sell0.05eurchf1.65471.67571.65372007.12.10 14:311.65550.000.000.00-3.55
61821002007.12.10 13:21sell0.10eurchf1.65531.67581.65432007.12.10 14:311.65560.000.000.00-2.67
61838732007.12.10 14:23sell0.20eurchf1.65591.67591.65492007.12.10 14:311.65550.000.000.007.11
61852202007.12.10 15:01sell0.10cadchf1.11711.13811.11612007.12.10 15:471.11780.000.000.00-6.22
61852702007.12.10 15:01sell0.20cadchf1.11771.13821.11672007.12.10 15:471.11770.000.000.000.00
61860772007.12.10 15:32sell0.40cadchf1.11841.13841.11742007.12.10 15:471.11790.000.000.0017.78
61863732007.12.10 15:47sell0.10cadchf1.11721.13821.11622007.12.10 15:531.11620.000.000.008.89
61864712007.12.10 15:53sell0.10cadchf1.11531.13671.11472007.12.10 15:581.11570.000.000.00-3.55
61865092007.12.10 15:55sell0.20cadchf1.11591.13641.11492007.12.10 15:581.11560.000.000.005.33
61865742007.12.10 15:58sell0.10cadchf1.11501.13601.11402007.12.10 16:271.11590.000.000.00-8.00
61866102007.12.10 16:00buy0.10usdcad1.00940.98841.01042007.12.10 16:271.00810.000.000.00-12.90
61866322007.12.10 16:00sell0.10cadjpy110.63112.76110.562007.12.10 16:30110.760.000.000.00-11.65
61866462007.12.10 16:01sell0.20cadjpy110.65112.73110.582007.12.10 16:30110.760.000.000.00-19.71
61867172007.12.10 16:03buy0.20usdcad1.00910.98841.00992007.12.10 16:271.00800.000.000.00-21.83
61867342007.12.10 16:04sell0.40cadjpy110.71112.71110.612007.12.10 16:29110.760.000.000.00-17.92
61867382007.12.10 16:04buy0.40usdcad1.00860.98861.00962007.12.10 16:271.00780.000.000.00-31.75
61867432007.12.10 16:04sell0.80cadjpy110.78112.73110.682007.12.10 16:29110.780.000.000.000.00
61867442007.12.10 16:04buy0.80usdcad1.00800.98851.00902007.12.10 16:271.00810.000.000.007.94
61868352007.12.10 16:11sell0.20cadchf1.11561.13611.11462007.12.10 16:271.11570.000.000.00-1.78
61868362007.12.10 16:11sell1.60cadjpy110.84112.74110.742007.12.10 16:29110.780.000.000.0086.00
61868452007.12.10 16:11sell0.40cadchf1.11611.13611.11512007.12.10 16:271.11570.000.000.0014.22
61869232007.12.10 16:13buy1.60usdcad1.00740.98841.00842007.12.10 16:271.00800.000.000.0095.24
61872612007.12.10 16:27buy0.10usdcad1.00830.98731.00932007.12.10 17:031.00790.000.000.00-3.97
61873122007.12.10 16:30sell0.10cadjpy110.67112.77110.572007.12.10 17:25110.880.000.000.00-18.80
61879042007.12.10 16:52sell0.20cadjpy110.73112.78110.632007.12.10 17:25110.870.000.000.00-25.06
61879222007.12.10 16:53buy0.20usdcad1.00770.98721.00872007.12.10 17:031.00800.000.000.005.95
61880432007.12.10 16:58sell0.40cadjpy110.79112.79110.692007.12.10 17:25110.870.000.000.00-28.63
61883862007.12.10 17:07sell0.80cadjpy110.85112.80110.752007.12.10 17:25110.860.000.000.00-7.16
61885182007.12.10 17:09sell1.60cadjpy110.91112.81110.812007.12.10 17:25110.850.000.000.0085.91
61913452007.12.10 19:00buy0.10eurgbp0.71940.69840.72042007.12.10 19:380.71910.000.000.00-6.13
61918342007.12.10 19:23buy0.20eurgbp0.71890.69840.71992007.12.10 19:380.71910.000.000.008.18
61921302007.12.10 19:39buy0.10eurgbp0.71930.69830.72032007.12.10 19:410.71940.000.000.002.05
61921892007.12.10 19:41buy0.10eurgbp0.71970.69870.72072007.12.10 19:410.71930.000.000.00-8.18
  0.00 0.00 0.00 105.14
Closed P/L: 105.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 105.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 105.14 Equity: 5 105.14 Free Margin: 5 105.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 344.60 Gross Loss: 239.46 Total Net Profit: 105.14
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 3.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 83.73 (1.61%) Relative Drawdown: 1.61% (83.73)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 22 (40.91%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (42.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (57.58%)
Largest profit trade: 95.24 loss trade: -31.75
Average profit trade: 24.61 loss trade: -12.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (117.40) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-76.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 117.40 (3) consecutive loss (count): -79.65 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2