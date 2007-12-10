Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000240794
|Name: 10ea02
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 10, 19:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6181457
|2007.12.10 12:43
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6181639
|2007.12.10 12:51
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.6547
|1.6757
|1.6537
|2007.12.10 14:31
|1.6555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|6182100
|2007.12.10 13:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6553
|1.6758
|1.6543
|2007.12.10 14:31
|1.6556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.67
|6183873
|2007.12.10 14:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6559
|1.6759
|1.6549
|2007.12.10 14:31
|1.6555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.11
|6185220
|2007.12.10 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|1.1171
|1.1381
|1.1161
|2007.12.10 15:47
|1.1178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.22
|6185270
|2007.12.10 15:01
|sell
|0.20
|cadchf
|1.1177
|1.1382
|1.1167
|2007.12.10 15:47
|1.1177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6186077
|2007.12.10 15:32
|sell
|0.40
|cadchf
|1.1184
|1.1384
|1.1174
|2007.12.10 15:47
|1.1179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.78
|6186373
|2007.12.10 15:47
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|1.1172
|1.1382
|1.1162
|2007.12.10 15:53
|1.1162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.89
|6186471
|2007.12.10 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|1.1153
|1.1367
|1.1147
|2007.12.10 15:58
|1.1157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.55
|6186509
|2007.12.10 15:55
|sell
|0.20
|cadchf
|1.1159
|1.1364
|1.1149
|2007.12.10 15:58
|1.1156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.33
|6186574
|2007.12.10 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|1.1150
|1.1360
|1.1140
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.1159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|6186610
|2007.12.10 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0094
|0.9884
|1.0104
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.0081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|6186632
|2007.12.10 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|110.63
|112.76
|110.56
|2007.12.10 16:30
|110.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.65
|6186646
|2007.12.10 16:01
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|110.65
|112.73
|110.58
|2007.12.10 16:30
|110.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.71
|6186717
|2007.12.10 16:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0091
|0.9884
|1.0099
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.0080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.83
|6186734
|2007.12.10 16:04
|sell
|0.40
|cadjpy
|110.71
|112.71
|110.61
|2007.12.10 16:29
|110.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.92
|6186738
|2007.12.10 16:04
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.0086
|0.9886
|1.0096
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.0078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.75
|6186743
|2007.12.10 16:04
|sell
|0.80
|cadjpy
|110.78
|112.73
|110.68
|2007.12.10 16:29
|110.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6186744
|2007.12.10 16:04
|buy
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.0080
|0.9885
|1.0090
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.0081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.94
|6186835
|2007.12.10 16:11
|sell
|0.20
|cadchf
|1.1156
|1.1361
|1.1146
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.1157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|6186836
|2007.12.10 16:11
|sell
|1.60
|cadjpy
|110.84
|112.74
|110.74
|2007.12.10 16:29
|110.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.00
|6186845
|2007.12.10 16:11
|sell
|0.40
|cadchf
|1.1161
|1.1361
|1.1151
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.1157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.22
|6186923
|2007.12.10 16:13
|buy
|1.60
|usdcad
|1.0074
|0.9884
|1.0084
|2007.12.10 16:27
|1.0080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.24
|6187261
|2007.12.10 16:27
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0083
|0.9873
|1.0093
|2007.12.10 17:03
|1.0079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.97
|6187312
|2007.12.10 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|110.67
|112.77
|110.57
|2007.12.10 17:25
|110.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.80
|6187904
|2007.12.10 16:52
|sell
|0.20
|cadjpy
|110.73
|112.78
|110.63
|2007.12.10 17:25
|110.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.06
|6187922
|2007.12.10 16:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0077
|0.9872
|1.0087
|2007.12.10 17:03
|1.0080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.95
|6188043
|2007.12.10 16:58
|sell
|0.40
|cadjpy
|110.79
|112.79
|110.69
|2007.12.10 17:25
|110.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.63
|6188386
|2007.12.10 17:07
|sell
|0.80
|cadjpy
|110.85
|112.80
|110.75
|2007.12.10 17:25
|110.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.16
|6188518
|2007.12.10 17:09
|sell
|1.60
|cadjpy
|110.91
|112.81
|110.81
|2007.12.10 17:25
|110.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.91
|6191345
|2007.12.10 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7194
|0.6984
|0.7204
|2007.12.10 19:38
|0.7191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.13
|6191834
|2007.12.10 19:23
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.7189
|0.6984
|0.7199
|2007.12.10 19:38
|0.7191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|6192130
|2007.12.10 19:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7193
|0.6983
|0.7203
|2007.12.10 19:41
|0.7194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|6192189
|2007.12.10 19:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7197
|0.6987
|0.7207
|2007.12.10 19:41
|0.7193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.18
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.14
|Closed P/L:
|105.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|105.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 105.14
|Equity:
|5 105.14
|Free Margin:
|5 105.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|344.60
|Gross Loss:
|239.46
|Total Net Profit:
|105.14
|Profit Factor:
|1.44
|Expected Payoff:
|3.19
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|83.73 (1.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.61% (83.73)
|
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (40.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (45.45%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (42.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (57.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|95.24
|loss trade:
|-31.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.61
|loss trade:
|-12.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (117.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-76.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|117.40 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-79.65 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2