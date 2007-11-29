|Account: 666483
|Name: 10p3
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 30, 14:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2822267
|2007.11.29 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4762
|1.4552
|1.4772
|2007.11.29 21:49
|1.4743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|2822347
|2007.11.29 19:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4756
|1.4551
|1.4766
|2007.11.29 21:49
|1.4742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|2822523
|2007.11.29 20:40
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4750
|1.4550
|1.4760
|2007.11.29 21:49
|1.4743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|2822542
|2007.11.29 20:42
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.4746
|1.4550
|1.4755
|2007.11.29 21:48
|1.4744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|2822627
|2007.11.29 20:54
|buy
|0.81
|eurusd
|1.4740
|1.4550
|1.4750
|2007.11.29 21:48
|1.4743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|2816490
|2007.11.29 07:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4821
|1.5031
|1.4811
|2007.11.29 08:00
|1.4811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2816242
|2007.11.29 07:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4815
|1.5025
|1.4805
|2007.11.29 07:54
|1.4822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2816325
|2007.11.29 07:47
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4821
|1.5026
|1.4811
|2007.11.29 07:54
|1.4821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2816375
|2007.11.29 07:48
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4831
|1.5031
|1.4821
|2007.11.29 07:54
|1.4821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2816146
|2007.11.29 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.5018
|1.4798
|2007.11.29 07:41
|1.4818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|2816149
|2007.11.29 07:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4812
|1.5018
|1.4803
|2007.11.29 07:41
|1.4818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|2816166
|2007.11.29 07:35
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4818
|1.5018
|1.4808
|2007.11.29 07:41
|1.4817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|2816183
|2007.11.29 07:36
|sell
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.4821
|1.5019
|1.4814
|2007.11.29 07:41
|1.4819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|2815991
|2007.11.29 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4795
|1.5007
|1.4787
|2007.11.29 07:30
|1.4809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|2816056
|2007.11.29 07:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4801
|1.5006
|1.4791
|2007.11.29 07:30
|1.4808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2816068
|2007.11.29 07:16
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4807
|1.5007
|1.4797
|2007.11.29 07:30
|1.4808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|2816116
|2007.11.29 07:24
|sell
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.4812
|1.5007
|1.4802
|2007.11.29 07:30
|1.4809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|2815849
|2007.11.29 07:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4803
|1.5013
|1.4793
|2007.11.29 07:10
|1.4799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|2815921
|2007.11.29 07:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4809
|1.5014
|1.4799
|2007.11.29 07:10
|1.4799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2807530
|2007.11.28 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4775
|1.4565
|1.4785
|2007.11.28 18:56
|1.4785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2806049
|2007.11.28 17:14
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4763
|1.4553
|1.4773
|2007.11.28 17:31
|1.4773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2805483
|2007.11.28 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4751
|1.4541
|1.4761
|2007.11.28 17:14
|1.4761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2777971
|2007.11.27 15:24
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.40
|Closed P/L:
|29.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|29.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 029.40
|Equity:
|1 029.40
|Free Margin:
|1 029.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|55.10
|Gross Loss:
|25.70
|Total Net Profit:
|29.40
|Profit Factor:
|2.14
|Expected Payoff:
|1.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.80 (1.70%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.70% (17.80)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (54.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (45.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.30
|loss trade:
|-6.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.59
|loss trade:
|-2.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (14.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-17.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|25.30 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.80 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3