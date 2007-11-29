FastBrokersFX.com

Account: 666483 Name: 10p3 Currency: USD 2007 November 30, 14:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28222672007.11.29 19:00buy0.01eurusd1.47621.45521.47722007.11.29 21:491.47430.000.000.00-1.90
28223472007.11.29 19:34buy0.03eurusd1.47561.45511.47662007.11.29 21:491.47420.000.000.00-4.20
28225232007.11.29 20:40buy0.09eurusd1.47501.45501.47602007.11.29 21:491.47430.000.000.00-6.30
28225422007.11.29 20:42buy0.27eurusd1.47461.45501.47552007.11.29 21:481.47440.000.000.00-5.40
28226272007.11.29 20:54buy0.81eurusd1.47401.45501.47502007.11.29 21:481.47430.000.000.0024.30
28164902007.11.29 07:54sell0.01eurusd1.48211.50311.48112007.11.29 08:001.48110.000.000.001.00
28162422007.11.29 07:42sell0.01eurusd1.48151.50251.48052007.11.29 07:541.48220.000.000.00-0.70
28163252007.11.29 07:47sell0.03eurusd1.48211.50261.48112007.11.29 07:541.48210.000.000.000.00
28163752007.11.29 07:48sell0.09eurusd1.48311.50311.48212007.11.29 07:541.48210.000.000.009.00
28161462007.11.29 07:30sell0.01eurusd1.48081.50181.47982007.11.29 07:411.48180.000.000.00-1.00
28161492007.11.29 07:31sell0.03eurusd1.48121.50181.48032007.11.29 07:411.48180.000.000.00-1.80
28161662007.11.29 07:35sell0.09eurusd1.48181.50181.48082007.11.29 07:411.48170.000.000.000.90
28161832007.11.29 07:36sell0.27eurusd1.48211.50191.48142007.11.29 07:411.48190.000.000.005.40
28159912007.11.29 07:10sell0.01eurusd1.47951.50071.47872007.11.29 07:301.48090.000.000.00-1.40
28160562007.11.29 07:15sell0.03eurusd1.48011.50061.47912007.11.29 07:301.48080.000.000.00-2.10
28160682007.11.29 07:16sell0.09eurusd1.48071.50071.47972007.11.29 07:301.48080.000.000.00-0.90
28161162007.11.29 07:24sell0.27eurusd1.48121.50071.48022007.11.29 07:301.48090.000.000.008.10
28158492007.11.29 07:00sell0.01eurusd1.48031.50131.47932007.11.29 07:101.47990.000.000.000.40
28159212007.11.29 07:05sell0.03eurusd1.48091.50141.47992007.11.29 07:101.47990.000.000.003.00
28075302007.11.28 17:31buy0.01eurusd1.47751.45651.47852007.11.28 18:561.47850.000.000.001.00
28060492007.11.28 17:14buy0.01eurusd1.47631.45531.47732007.11.28 17:311.47730.000.000.001.00
28054832007.11.28 17:00buy0.01eurusd1.47511.45411.47612007.11.28 17:141.47610.000.000.001.00
27779712007.11.27 15:24balanceDeposit1 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 29.40
Closed P/L: 29.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 29.40 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 029.40 Equity: 1 029.40 Free Margin: 1 029.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 55.10 Gross Loss: 25.70 Total Net Profit: 29.40
Profit Factor: 2.14 Expected Payoff: 1.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.80 (1.70%) Relative Drawdown: 1.70% (17.80)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (54.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (45.45%)
Largest profit trade: 24.30 loss trade: -6.30
Average profit trade: 4.59 loss trade: -2.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (14.50) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-17.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 25.30 (2) consecutive loss (count): -17.80 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3