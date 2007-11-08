ODL Securities

Account: 61652 Name: oilfxpro 1 Currency: USD 2007 November 23, 16:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16386892007.11.08 08:28balanceDeposit100 000.00
17084812007.11.12 12:03buy stop0.20oil93.1692.760.002007.11.12 20:0091.70cancelled
17084822007.11.12 12:14sell0.20oil92.4692.290.002007.11.12 14:4891.310.000.000.00230.00
17113352007.11.12 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.5492.140.002007.11.12 20:0091.71cancelled
17113362007.11.12 14:00sell0.20oil91.9691.960.002007.11.12 15:4491.590.000.000.0074.00
17346642007.11.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6190.910.002007.11.13 20:0088.93cancelled
17373282007.11.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.4491.040.002007.11.13 20:0088.92cancelled
17373302007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7989.030.002007.11.13 17:4889.030.000.000.00352.00
17346672007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7388.740.002007.11.13 17:2988.740.000.000.00398.00
17614652007.11.14 12:27sell0.20oil89.4090.040.002007.11.14 14:0290.040.000.000.00-128.00
17647932007.11.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil89.2089.600.002007.11.14 20:0090.95cancelled
17647912007.11.14 14:02buy0.20oil90.0590.550.002007.11.14 20:0090.950.000.000.00180.00
17614642007.11.14 14:03buy0.20oil90.0890.170.002007.11.14 16:4290.170.000.000.0018.00
17878632007.11.15 12:40buy0.20oil90.7990.140.002007.11.15 14:0290.140.000.000.00-130.00
17907552007.11.15 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.9090.500.002007.11.15 20:0090.25cancelled
17878662007.11.15 14:02sell0.20oil90.1489.180.002007.11.15 15:5789.180.000.000.00192.00
17907572007.11.15 14:04sell0.20oil90.0690.460.002007.11.15 14:5790.460.000.000.00-80.00
18109872007.11.16 12:00sell stop0.20oil90.5691.260.002007.11.16 20:0091.50cancelled
18139262007.11.16 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.6791.070.002007.11.16 20:0091.51cancelled
18109862007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3491.340.002007.11.16 16:1191.340.000.000.000.00
18139252007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3791.370.002007.11.16 16:0491.370.000.000.000.00
18355142007.11.19 13:11buy0.20oil92.3591.910.002007.11.19 14:2691.910.000.000.00-88.00
18371062007.11.19 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7692.360.002007.11.19 20:0092.45cancelled
18371092007.11.19 14:26sell0.20oil91.9791.970.002007.11.19 17:1891.970.000.000.000.00
18355152007.11.19 14:31sell0.20oil91.8491.720.002007.11.19 16:5591.720.000.000.0024.00
18675552007.11.20 12:24sell stop0.20oil93.0093.600.002007.11.20 19:5695.44cancelled
18675542007.11.20 13:08buy0.20oil93.6093.770.002007.11.20 15:3594.410.000.000.00162.00
18697642007.11.20 14:12sell0.20oil93.1793.570.002007.11.20 14:2493.570.000.000.00-80.00
18697612007.11.20 15:06buy0.20oil93.7093.700.002007.11.20 15:3594.420.000.000.00144.00
18928452007.11.21 12:11buy0.20oil95.4995.490.002007.11.21 14:4795.490.000.000.000.00
18956142007.11.21 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.1795.770.002007.11.21 20:0094.95cancelled
18956172007.11.21 14:48sell0.20oil95.3695.360.002007.11.21 15:3095.360.000.000.000.00
18928632007.11.21 16:26sell0.20oil94.4395.070.002007.11.21 16:3595.070.000.000.00-128.00
19134522007.11.22 12:00buy stop0.20oil95.3794.710.002007.11.22 21:0094.57expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
19148902007.11.22 14:16buy stop0.20oil95.1794.770.002007.11.22 23:1694.57expiration [2007.11.22 23:16]
19149212007.11.22 14:19sell stop0.20oil94.7695.1293.562007.11.22 14:2094.92cancelled
19146932007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7694.760.002007.11.22 17:5894.580.000.000.0036.00
19134532007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7194.710.002007.11.23 01:5594.710.000.000.000.00
19340292007.11.23 13:57buy0.20oil94.3094.300.002007.11.23 15:2294.890.000.000.00118.00
19358712007.11.23 14:14buy0.20oil94.4994.490.002007.11.23 16:2095.120.000.000.00126.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 420.00
Closed P/L: 1 420.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
19340312007.11.23 12:01sell stop0.20oil93.6494.300.00 95.2760|oilfxpro.com-oil 1213cet
19358722007.11.23 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.7694.160.00 95.2760|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 420.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101 420.00 Equity: 101 420.00 Free Margin: 101 420.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 054.00 Gross Loss: 634.00 Total Net Profit: 1 420.00
Profit Factor: 3.24 Expected Payoff: 56.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 210.00 (0.21%) Relative Drawdown: 0.21% (210.00)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (76.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (24.00%)
Largest profit trade: 398.00 loss trade: -130.00
Average profit trade: 108.11 loss trade: -105.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 054.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-210.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 054.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -210.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1