Strategy Tester Report
WeeklyBreakout_v1[1].0
Activtrades-Server (Build 211)

SimboloGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Periodo1 Ora (H1) 2007.01.02 00:00 - 2007.11.09 23:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.11.10)
ModelloOgni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
ParametristartTime=0; startDay=2; endTime=19; endDay=5; stopLoss=100; lots=0.5; breakEven=100; magicNumber=2007411;
Barre sotto esame6340Ticks adoperati per il modello3703280Qualita' del modellon/a
Errori di grafici1850
Deposito iniziale1000.00
Profitto totale netto13599.15Profitto lordo24041.77Perdita lorda-10442.62
Fattore di profitto (profit factor)2.30Ricompensa attesa230.49
Drawdown assoluto499.85Drawdown massimo7464.26 (34.50%)Drawdown relativo57.37% (673.10)
Operazioni totali59Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)28 (39.29%)Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)31 (58.06%)
Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)29 (49.15%)Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)30 (50.85%)
Il piu' grandeoperazione con profito4540.90operazione in perdita-475.11
Mediaoperazione con profito829.03operazione in perdita-348.09
Massimovincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)4 (4559.18)perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)4 (-1362.99)
Massimaleprofitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)6953.78 (3)perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)-1362.99 (4)
Mediavincite consecutive2perdite consecutive2
Graph
#Data/OrarioTipoOrdineLottiPrezzoStop LossTake profitProfittoSaldo
12007.01.02 00:00buy stop10.50234.45233.450.00
22007.01.02 00:00sell stop20.50232.38233.380.00
32007.01.02 14:44buy10.50234.45233.450.00
42007.01.03 15:48s/l10.50233.45233.450.00-445.65554.35
52007.01.04 09:15sell20.50232.38233.380.00
62007.01.04 21:18modify20.50232.38232.380.00
72007.01.05 19:00close20.50229.28232.380.001392.371946.71
82007.01.09 00:00buy stop30.50231.43230.430.00
92007.01.09 00:00sell stop40.50229.36230.360.00
102007.01.09 09:43buy30.50231.43230.430.00
112007.01.11 09:22modify30.50231.43231.430.00
122007.01.12 19:00close30.50235.56231.430.001896.223842.93
132007.01.12 19:00delete40.50229.36230.360.00
142007.01.16 00:00buy stop50.50237.66236.660.00
152007.01.16 00:00sell stop60.50235.59236.590.00
162007.01.17 16:44buy50.50237.66236.660.00
172007.01.18 07:20modify50.50237.66237.660.00
182007.01.19 19:00close50.50239.47237.660.00842.054684.98
192007.01.19 19:00delete60.50235.59236.590.00
202007.01.23 00:00buy stop70.50241.39240.390.00
212007.01.23 00:00sell stop80.50239.32240.320.00
222007.01.23 12:48buy70.50241.39240.390.00
232007.01.24 07:31s/l70.50240.39240.390.00-445.654239.33
242007.01.24 07:48sell80.50239.32240.320.00
252007.01.24 09:18modify80.50239.32239.320.00
262007.01.24 10:47s/l80.50239.32239.320.000.004239.33
272007.01.30 00:00buy stop90.50239.74238.740.00
282007.01.30 00:00sell stop100.50237.67238.670.00
292007.01.30 08:43buy90.50239.74238.740.00
302007.01.30 15:49s/l90.50238.74238.740.00-451.763787.57
312007.01.31 08:43sell100.50237.67238.670.00
322007.01.31 17:00modify100.50237.67237.670.00
332007.02.01 17:13s/l100.50237.67237.670.00-23.433764.13
342007.02.06 00:00buy stop110.50236.81235.810.00
352007.02.06 00:00sell stop120.50234.74235.740.00
362007.02.06 10:56buy110.50236.81235.810.00
372007.02.07 11:48modify110.50236.81236.810.00
382007.02.09 08:43s/l110.50236.81236.810.0030.483794.61
392007.02.09 19:00delete120.50234.74235.740.00
402007.02.13 00:00buy stop130.50238.19237.190.00
412007.02.13 00:00sell stop140.50236.12237.120.00
422007.02.13 10:38sell140.50236.12237.120.00
432007.02.14 14:31s/l140.50237.12237.120.00-459.483335.13
442007.02.16 19:00delete130.50238.19237.190.00
452007.02.20 00:00buy stop150.50234.53233.530.00
462007.02.20 00:00sell stop160.50232.46233.460.00
472007.02.20 12:49buy150.50234.53233.530.00
482007.02.21 03:44modify150.50234.53234.530.00
492007.02.21 04:44s/l150.50234.53234.530.006.103341.22
502007.02.23 19:00delete160.50232.46233.460.00
512007.02.27 00:00buy stop170.50238.08237.080.00
522007.02.27 00:00sell stop180.50236.01237.010.00
532007.02.27 07:14sell180.50236.01237.010.00
542007.02.27 09:13modify180.50236.01236.010.00
552007.03.02 19:00delete170.50238.08237.080.00
562007.03.02 19:00close180.50227.00236.010.004030.517371.73
572007.03.06 00:00buy stop190.50222.21221.210.00
582007.03.06 00:00sell stop200.50220.14221.140.00
592007.03.06 01:08buy190.50222.21221.210.00
602007.03.06 02:14modify190.50222.21222.210.00
612007.03.09 19:00close190.50228.60222.210.002917.1810288.91
622007.03.09 19:00delete200.50220.14221.140.00
632007.03.13 00:00buy stop210.50228.12227.120.00
642007.03.13 00:00sell stop220.50226.05227.050.00
652007.03.13 11:54sell220.50226.05227.050.00
662007.03.13 18:34modify220.50226.05226.050.00
672007.03.14 19:37s/l220.50226.05226.050.00-7.8110281.10
682007.03.16 19:00delete210.50228.12227.120.00
692007.03.20 00:00buy stop230.50229.42228.420.00
702007.03.20 00:00sell stop240.50227.35228.350.00
712007.03.20 02:04buy230.50229.42228.420.00
722007.03.20 10:54modify230.50229.42229.420.00
732007.03.20 14:22s/l230.50229.42229.420.000.0010281.10
742007.03.23 19:00delete240.50227.35228.350.00
752007.03.27 00:00buy stop250.50233.58232.580.00
762007.03.27 00:00sell stop260.50231.51232.510.00
772007.03.27 16:39sell260.50231.51232.510.00
782007.03.28 06:27modify260.50231.51231.510.00
792007.03.29 16:37s/l260.50231.51231.510.00-31.2410249.85
802007.03.30 19:00delete250.50233.58232.580.00
812007.04.03 00:00buy stop270.50234.11233.110.00
822007.04.03 00:00sell stop280.50232.04233.040.00
832007.04.03 08:22buy270.50234.11233.110.00
842007.04.06 19:00close270.50234.35233.110.00138.9010388.75
852007.04.06 19:00delete280.50232.04233.040.00
862007.04.10 00:00buy stop290.50235.13234.130.00
872007.04.10 00:00sell stop300.50233.06234.060.00
882007.04.10 12:54buy290.50235.13234.130.00
892007.04.11 09:25modify290.50235.13235.130.00
902007.04.13 10:39s/l290.50235.13235.130.0030.4810419.22
912007.04.13 19:00delete300.50233.06234.060.00
922007.04.17 00:00buy stop310.50239.08238.080.00
932007.04.17 00:00sell stop320.50237.01238.010.00
942007.04.17 12:24buy310.50239.08238.080.00
952007.04.18 04:54s/l310.50238.08238.080.00-445.659973.57
962007.04.18 14:36sell320.50237.01238.010.00
972007.04.18 20:24s/l320.50238.01238.010.00-451.679521.90
982007.04.24 00:00buy stop330.50238.24237.240.00
992007.04.24 00:00sell stop340.50236.17237.170.00
1002007.04.24 04:22sell340.50236.17237.170.00
1012007.04.24 11:45s/l340.50237.17237.170.00-451.679070.23
1022007.04.26 08:09buy330.50238.24237.240.00
1032007.04.27 17:03modify330.50238.24238.240.00
1042007.04.27 19:00close330.50238.93238.240.00317.819388.03
1052007.05.01 00:00buy stop350.50239.87238.870.00
1062007.05.01 00:00sell stop360.50237.80238.800.00
1072007.05.04 19:00delete350.50239.87238.870.00
1082007.05.04 19:00delete360.50237.80238.800.00
1092007.05.08 00:00buy stop370.50240.42239.420.00
1102007.05.08 00:00sell stop380.50238.35239.350.00
1112007.05.08 13:34sell380.50238.35239.350.00
1122007.05.09 15:36s/l380.50239.35239.350.00-459.488928.55
1132007.05.11 19:00delete370.50240.42239.420.00
1142007.05.15 00:00buy stop390.50239.33238.330.00
1152007.05.15 00:00sell stop400.50237.26238.260.00
1162007.05.16 16:06buy390.50239.33238.330.00
1172007.05.18 12:52s/l390.50238.33238.330.00-427.378501.18
1182007.05.18 19:00delete400.50237.26238.260.00
1192007.05.22 00:00buy stop410.50240.44239.440.00
1202007.05.22 00:00sell stop420.50238.37239.370.00
1212007.05.23 09:00buy410.50240.44239.440.00
1222007.05.23 16:24modify410.50240.44240.440.00
1232007.05.25 02:33s/l410.50240.44240.440.0024.388525.57
1242007.05.25 19:00delete420.50238.37239.370.00
1252007.05.29 00:00buy stop430.50242.28241.280.00
1262007.05.29 00:00sell stop440.50240.21241.210.00
1272007.05.30 09:08sell440.50240.21241.210.00
1282007.05.31 17:46s/l440.50241.21241.210.00-475.118050.45
1292007.06.01 19:00delete430.50242.28241.280.00
1302007.06.05 00:00buy stop450.50243.38242.380.00
1312007.06.05 00:00sell stop460.50241.31242.310.00
1322007.06.06 12:19sell460.50241.31242.310.00
1332007.06.07 17:09modify460.50241.31241.310.00
1342007.06.08 19:00delete450.50243.38242.380.00
1352007.06.08 19:00close460.50239.05241.310.00989.539039.98
1362007.06.12 00:00buy stop470.50240.69239.690.00
1372007.06.12 00:00sell stop480.50238.62239.620.00
1382007.06.12 19:34buy470.50240.69239.690.00
1392007.06.13 20:45modify470.50240.69240.690.00
1402007.06.15 19:00close470.50244.22240.690.001625.1710665.14
1412007.06.15 19:00delete480.50238.62239.620.00
1422007.06.19 00:00buy stop490.50246.28245.280.00
1432007.06.19 00:00sell stop500.50244.21245.210.00
1442007.06.20 14:06buy490.50246.28245.280.00
1452007.06.22 08:22modify490.50246.28246.280.00
1462007.06.22 19:00close490.50247.62246.280.00629.7311294.88
1472007.06.22 19:00delete500.50244.21245.210.00
1482007.06.26 00:00buy stop510.50248.05247.050.00
1492007.06.26 00:00sell stop520.50245.98246.980.00
1502007.06.26 09:45sell520.50245.98246.980.00
1512007.06.26 17:54s/l520.50246.98246.980.00-451.6710843.21
1522007.06.29 19:00delete510.50248.05247.050.00
1532007.07.03 00:00buy stop530.50248.02247.020.00
1542007.07.03 00:00sell stop540.50245.95246.950.00
1552007.07.06 16:28buy530.50248.02247.020.00
1562007.07.06 19:00close530.50247.99247.020.00-13.5510829.66
1572007.07.06 19:00delete540.50245.95246.950.00
1582007.07.10 00:00buy stop550.50249.74248.740.00
1592007.07.10 00:00sell stop560.50247.67248.670.00
1602007.07.10 14:17sell560.50247.67248.670.00
1612007.07.10 23:32modify560.50247.67247.670.00
1622007.07.11 14:52s/l560.50247.67247.670.00-7.8110821.84
1632007.07.13 19:00delete550.50249.74248.740.00
1642007.07.17 00:00buy stop570.50249.26248.260.00
1652007.07.17 00:00sell stop580.50247.19248.190.00
1662007.07.17 11:47buy570.50249.26248.260.00
1672007.07.17 17:28modify570.50249.26249.260.00
1682007.07.20 16:32s/l570.50249.26249.260.0030.4810852.32
1692007.07.20 19:00delete580.50247.19248.190.00
1702007.07.24 00:01buy stop590.50250.42249.420.00
1712007.07.24 00:01sell stop600.50248.35249.350.00
1722007.07.24 21:03sell600.50248.35249.350.00
1732007.07.25 02:40modify600.50248.35248.350.00
1742007.07.27 19:00delete590.50250.42249.420.00
1752007.07.27 19:00close600.50240.57248.350.003474.9514327.27
1762007.07.31 00:00buy stop610.50242.44241.440.00
1772007.07.31 00:00sell stop620.50240.37241.370.00
1782007.07.31 11:01buy610.50242.44241.440.00
1792007.07.31 21:41s/l610.50241.44241.440.00-451.7513875.52
1802007.07.31 23:14sell620.50240.37241.370.00
1812007.08.01 07:19modify620.50240.37240.370.00
1822007.08.01 13:42s/l620.50240.37240.370.00-7.8113867.71
1832007.08.07 00:00buy stop630.50242.52241.520.00
1842007.08.07 00:00sell stop640.50240.45241.450.00
1852007.08.07 10:08sell640.50240.45241.450.00
1862007.08.07 16:11modify640.50240.45240.450.00
1872007.08.07 21:00s/l640.50240.45240.450.000.0013867.71
1882007.08.08 13:06buy630.50242.52241.520.00
1892007.08.08 16:18modify630.50242.52242.520.00
1902007.08.09 08:57s/l630.50242.52242.520.0018.2913885.99
1912007.08.14 00:00buy stop650.50238.72237.720.00
1922007.08.14 00:00sell stop660.50236.65237.650.00
1932007.08.14 09:10sell660.50236.65237.650.00
1942007.08.14 17:07modify660.50236.65236.650.00
1952007.08.17 19:00delete650.50238.72237.720.00
1962007.08.17 19:00close660.50226.51236.650.004540.9018426.89
1972007.08.21 00:00buy stop670.50229.40228.400.00
1982007.08.21 00:00sell stop680.50227.33228.330.00
1992007.08.21 08:23sell680.50227.33228.330.00
2002007.08.21 09:23modify680.50227.33227.330.00
2012007.08.21 13:00s/l680.50227.33227.330.000.0018426.89
2022007.08.22 15:35buy670.50229.40228.400.00
2032007.08.22 16:33s/l670.50228.40228.400.00-451.7517975.14
2042007.08.28 00:00buy stop690.50233.61232.610.00
2052007.08.28 00:00sell stop700.50231.54232.540.00
2062007.08.28 02:52sell700.50231.54232.540.00
2072007.08.28 03:30s/l700.50232.54232.540.00-451.6717523.47
2082007.08.29 21:30buy690.50233.61232.610.00
2092007.08.30 06:52s/l690.50232.61232.610.00-433.4617090.00
2102007.09.04 00:00buy stop710.50235.13234.130.00
2112007.09.04 00:00sell stop720.50233.06234.060.00
2122007.09.04 09:26sell720.50233.06234.060.00
2132007.09.04 14:23modify720.50233.06233.060.00
2142007.09.04 16:05s/l720.50233.06233.060.000.0017090.00
2152007.09.07 19:00delete710.50235.13234.130.00
2162007.09.11 00:00buy stop730.50231.49230.490.00
2172007.09.11 00:00sell stop740.50229.42230.420.00
2182007.09.11 14:01buy730.50231.49230.490.00
2192007.09.11 23:25modify730.50231.49231.490.00
2202007.09.12 03:13s/l730.50231.49231.490.006.1017096.10
2212007.09.14 19:00delete740.50229.42230.420.00
2222007.09.18 00:00buy stop750.50230.59229.590.00
2232007.09.18 00:00sell stop760.50228.52229.520.00
2242007.09.18 03:18sell760.50228.52229.520.00
2252007.09.18 10:00s/l760.50229.52229.520.00-451.6716644.43
2262007.09.18 14:17buy750.50230.59229.590.00
2272007.09.18 19:31modify750.50230.59230.590.00
2282007.09.20 16:28s/l750.50230.59230.590.0024.3816668.81
2292007.09.25 00:00buy stop770.50233.30232.300.00
2302007.09.25 00:00sell stop780.50231.23232.230.00
2312007.09.25 02:28sell780.50231.23232.230.00
2322007.09.25 12:37modify780.50231.23231.230.00
2332007.09.25 16:12s/l780.50231.23231.230.000.0016668.81
2342007.09.26 17:43buy770.50233.30232.300.00
2352007.09.27 17:53modify770.50233.30233.300.00
2362007.09.28 03:26s/l770.50233.30233.300.0024.3816693.19
2372007.10.02 00:00buy stop790.50237.47236.470.00
2382007.10.02 00:00sell stop800.50235.40236.400.00
2392007.10.02 05:21sell800.50235.40236.400.00
2402007.10.02 14:08s/l800.50236.40236.400.00-451.6716241.52
2412007.10.03 14:48buy790.50237.47236.470.00
2422007.10.04 06:30s/l790.50236.47236.470.00-433.4715808.05
2432007.10.09 00:00buy stop810.50240.19239.190.00
2442007.10.09 00:00sell stop820.50238.12239.120.00
2452007.10.09 03:37sell820.50238.12239.120.00
2462007.10.09 15:44modify820.50238.12238.120.00
2472007.10.09 17:13s/l820.50238.12238.120.000.0015808.05
2482007.10.10 11:43buy810.50240.19239.190.00
2492007.10.10 16:10s/l810.50239.19239.190.00-451.7615356.29
2502007.10.16 00:00buy stop830.50240.92239.920.00
2512007.10.16 00:00sell stop840.50238.85239.850.00
2522007.10.16 09:13sell840.50238.85239.850.00
2532007.10.16 09:30modify840.50238.85238.850.00
2542007.10.17 15:35s/l840.50238.85238.850.00-7.8115348.47
2552007.10.19 19:00delete830.50240.92239.920.00
2562007.10.23 00:00buy stop850.50233.61232.610.00
2572007.10.23 00:00sell stop860.50231.54232.540.00
2582007.10.23 08:14buy850.50233.61232.610.00
2592007.10.23 09:28s/l850.50232.61232.610.00-451.7514896.72
2602007.10.26 19:00delete860.50231.54232.540.00
2612007.10.30 00:00buy stop870.50237.45236.450.00
2622007.10.30 00:00sell stop880.50235.38236.380.00
2632007.10.30 08:07sell880.50235.38236.380.00
2642007.10.30 09:07s/l880.50236.38236.380.00-451.6714445.05
2652007.10.30 18:00buy870.50237.45236.450.00
2662007.10.31 09:28modify870.50237.45237.450.00
2672007.11.02 19:00close870.50239.71237.450.001051.4415496.49
2682007.11.06 00:00buy stop890.50239.21238.210.00
2692007.11.06 00:00sell stop900.50237.14238.140.00
2702007.11.06 06:40buy890.50239.21238.210.00
2712007.11.07 08:18s/l890.50238.21238.210.00-445.6615050.83
2722007.11.07 13:06sell900.50237.14238.140.00
2732007.11.07 14:53s/l900.50238.14238.140.00-451.6814599.15