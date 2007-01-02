Strategy Tester Report
WeeklyBreakout_v1[1].0
Activtrades-Server (Build 211)
|Simbolo
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Periodo
|1 Ora (H1) 2007.01.02 00:00 - 2007.11.09 23:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.11.10)
|Modello
|Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
|Parametri
|startTime=0; startDay=2; endTime=19; endDay=5; stopLoss=100; lots=0.5; breakEven=100; magicNumber=2007411;
|Barre sotto esame
|6340
|Ticks adoperati per il modello
|3703280
|Qualita' del modello
|n/a
|Errori di grafici
|1850
|Deposito iniziale
|1000.00
|Profitto totale netto
|13599.15
|Profitto lordo
|24041.77
|Perdita lorda
|-10442.62
|Fattore di profitto (profit factor)
|2.30
|Ricompensa attesa
|230.49
|Drawdown assoluto
|499.85
|Drawdown massimo
|7464.26 (34.50%)
|Drawdown relativo
|57.37% (673.10)
|Operazioni totali
|59
|Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)
|28 (39.29%)
|Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)
|31 (58.06%)
|Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)
|29 (49.15%)
|Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)
|30 (50.85%)
|Il piu' grande
|operazione con profito
|4540.90
|operazione in perdita
|-475.11
|Media
|operazione con profito
|829.03
|operazione in perdita
|-348.09
|Massimo
|vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)
|4 (4559.18)
|perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)
|4 (-1362.99)
|Massimale
|profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)
|6953.78 (3)
|perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)
|-1362.99 (4)
|Media
|vincite consecutive
|2
|perdite consecutive
|2
|#
|Data/Orario
|Tipo
|Ordine
|Lotti
|Prezzo
|Stop Loss
|Take profit
|Profitto
|Saldo
|1
|2007.01.02 00:00
|buy stop
|1
|0.50
|234.45
|233.45
|0.00
|2
|2007.01.02 00:00
|sell stop
|2
|0.50
|232.38
|233.38
|0.00
|3
|2007.01.02 14:44
|buy
|1
|0.50
|234.45
|233.45
|0.00
|4
|2007.01.03 15:48
|s/l
|1
|0.50
|233.45
|233.45
|0.00
|-445.65
|554.35
|5
|2007.01.04 09:15
|sell
|2
|0.50
|232.38
|233.38
|0.00
|6
|2007.01.04 21:18
|modify
|2
|0.50
|232.38
|232.38
|0.00
|7
|2007.01.05 19:00
|close
|2
|0.50
|229.28
|232.38
|0.00
|1392.37
|1946.71
|8
|2007.01.09 00:00
|buy stop
|3
|0.50
|231.43
|230.43
|0.00
|9
|2007.01.09 00:00
|sell stop
|4
|0.50
|229.36
|230.36
|0.00
|10
|2007.01.09 09:43
|buy
|3
|0.50
|231.43
|230.43
|0.00
|11
|2007.01.11 09:22
|modify
|3
|0.50
|231.43
|231.43
|0.00
|12
|2007.01.12 19:00
|close
|3
|0.50
|235.56
|231.43
|0.00
|1896.22
|3842.93
|13
|2007.01.12 19:00
|delete
|4
|0.50
|229.36
|230.36
|0.00
|14
|2007.01.16 00:00
|buy stop
|5
|0.50
|237.66
|236.66
|0.00
|15
|2007.01.16 00:00
|sell stop
|6
|0.50
|235.59
|236.59
|0.00
|16
|2007.01.17 16:44
|buy
|5
|0.50
|237.66
|236.66
|0.00
|17
|2007.01.18 07:20
|modify
|5
|0.50
|237.66
|237.66
|0.00
|18
|2007.01.19 19:00
|close
|5
|0.50
|239.47
|237.66
|0.00
|842.05
|4684.98
|19
|2007.01.19 19:00
|delete
|6
|0.50
|235.59
|236.59
|0.00
|20
|2007.01.23 00:00
|buy stop
|7
|0.50
|241.39
|240.39
|0.00
|21
|2007.01.23 00:00
|sell stop
|8
|0.50
|239.32
|240.32
|0.00
|22
|2007.01.23 12:48
|buy
|7
|0.50
|241.39
|240.39
|0.00
|23
|2007.01.24 07:31
|s/l
|7
|0.50
|240.39
|240.39
|0.00
|-445.65
|4239.33
|24
|2007.01.24 07:48
|sell
|8
|0.50
|239.32
|240.32
|0.00
|25
|2007.01.24 09:18
|modify
|8
|0.50
|239.32
|239.32
|0.00
|26
|2007.01.24 10:47
|s/l
|8
|0.50
|239.32
|239.32
|0.00
|0.00
|4239.33
|27
|2007.01.30 00:00
|buy stop
|9
|0.50
|239.74
|238.74
|0.00
|28
|2007.01.30 00:00
|sell stop
|10
|0.50
|237.67
|238.67
|0.00
|29
|2007.01.30 08:43
|buy
|9
|0.50
|239.74
|238.74
|0.00
|30
|2007.01.30 15:49
|s/l
|9
|0.50
|238.74
|238.74
|0.00
|-451.76
|3787.57
|31
|2007.01.31 08:43
|sell
|10
|0.50
|237.67
|238.67
|0.00
|32
|2007.01.31 17:00
|modify
|10
|0.50
|237.67
|237.67
|0.00
|33
|2007.02.01 17:13
|s/l
|10
|0.50
|237.67
|237.67
|0.00
|-23.43
|3764.13
|34
|2007.02.06 00:00
|buy stop
|11
|0.50
|236.81
|235.81
|0.00
|35
|2007.02.06 00:00
|sell stop
|12
|0.50
|234.74
|235.74
|0.00
|36
|2007.02.06 10:56
|buy
|11
|0.50
|236.81
|235.81
|0.00
|37
|2007.02.07 11:48
|modify
|11
|0.50
|236.81
|236.81
|0.00
|38
|2007.02.09 08:43
|s/l
|11
|0.50
|236.81
|236.81
|0.00
|30.48
|3794.61
|39
|2007.02.09 19:00
|delete
|12
|0.50
|234.74
|235.74
|0.00
|40
|2007.02.13 00:00
|buy stop
|13
|0.50
|238.19
|237.19
|0.00
|41
|2007.02.13 00:00
|sell stop
|14
|0.50
|236.12
|237.12
|0.00
|42
|2007.02.13 10:38
|sell
|14
|0.50
|236.12
|237.12
|0.00
|43
|2007.02.14 14:31
|s/l
|14
|0.50
|237.12
|237.12
|0.00
|-459.48
|3335.13
|44
|2007.02.16 19:00
|delete
|13
|0.50
|238.19
|237.19
|0.00
|45
|2007.02.20 00:00
|buy stop
|15
|0.50
|234.53
|233.53
|0.00
|46
|2007.02.20 00:00
|sell stop
|16
|0.50
|232.46
|233.46
|0.00
|47
|2007.02.20 12:49
|buy
|15
|0.50
|234.53
|233.53
|0.00
|48
|2007.02.21 03:44
|modify
|15
|0.50
|234.53
|234.53
|0.00
|49
|2007.02.21 04:44
|s/l
|15
|0.50
|234.53
|234.53
|0.00
|6.10
|3341.22
|50
|2007.02.23 19:00
|delete
|16
|0.50
|232.46
|233.46
|0.00
|51
|2007.02.27 00:00
|buy stop
|17
|0.50
|238.08
|237.08
|0.00
|52
|2007.02.27 00:00
|sell stop
|18
|0.50
|236.01
|237.01
|0.00
|53
|2007.02.27 07:14
|sell
|18
|0.50
|236.01
|237.01
|0.00
|54
|2007.02.27 09:13
|modify
|18
|0.50
|236.01
|236.01
|0.00
|55
|2007.03.02 19:00
|delete
|17
|0.50
|238.08
|237.08
|0.00
|56
|2007.03.02 19:00
|close
|18
|0.50
|227.00
|236.01
|0.00
|4030.51
|7371.73
|57
|2007.03.06 00:00
|buy stop
|19
|0.50
|222.21
|221.21
|0.00
|58
|2007.03.06 00:00
|sell stop
|20
|0.50
|220.14
|221.14
|0.00
|59
|2007.03.06 01:08
|buy
|19
|0.50
|222.21
|221.21
|0.00
|60
|2007.03.06 02:14
|modify
|19
|0.50
|222.21
|222.21
|0.00
|61
|2007.03.09 19:00
|close
|19
|0.50
|228.60
|222.21
|0.00
|2917.18
|10288.91
|62
|2007.03.09 19:00
|delete
|20
|0.50
|220.14
|221.14
|0.00
|63
|2007.03.13 00:00
|buy stop
|21
|0.50
|228.12
|227.12
|0.00
|64
|2007.03.13 00:00
|sell stop
|22
|0.50
|226.05
|227.05
|0.00
|65
|2007.03.13 11:54
|sell
|22
|0.50
|226.05
|227.05
|0.00
|66
|2007.03.13 18:34
|modify
|22
|0.50
|226.05
|226.05
|0.00
|67
|2007.03.14 19:37
|s/l
|22
|0.50
|226.05
|226.05
|0.00
|-7.81
|10281.10
|68
|2007.03.16 19:00
|delete
|21
|0.50
|228.12
|227.12
|0.00
|69
|2007.03.20 00:00
|buy stop
|23
|0.50
|229.42
|228.42
|0.00
|70
|2007.03.20 00:00
|sell stop
|24
|0.50
|227.35
|228.35
|0.00
|71
|2007.03.20 02:04
|buy
|23
|0.50
|229.42
|228.42
|0.00
|72
|2007.03.20 10:54
|modify
|23
|0.50
|229.42
|229.42
|0.00
|73
|2007.03.20 14:22
|s/l
|23
|0.50
|229.42
|229.42
|0.00
|0.00
|10281.10
|74
|2007.03.23 19:00
|delete
|24
|0.50
|227.35
|228.35
|0.00
|75
|2007.03.27 00:00
|buy stop
|25
|0.50
|233.58
|232.58
|0.00
|76
|2007.03.27 00:00
|sell stop
|26
|0.50
|231.51
|232.51
|0.00
|77
|2007.03.27 16:39
|sell
|26
|0.50
|231.51
|232.51
|0.00
|78
|2007.03.28 06:27
|modify
|26
|0.50
|231.51
|231.51
|0.00
|79
|2007.03.29 16:37
|s/l
|26
|0.50
|231.51
|231.51
|0.00
|-31.24
|10249.85
|80
|2007.03.30 19:00
|delete
|25
|0.50
|233.58
|232.58
|0.00
|81
|2007.04.03 00:00
|buy stop
|27
|0.50
|234.11
|233.11
|0.00
|82
|2007.04.03 00:00
|sell stop
|28
|0.50
|232.04
|233.04
|0.00
|83
|2007.04.03 08:22
|buy
|27
|0.50
|234.11
|233.11
|0.00
|84
|2007.04.06 19:00
|close
|27
|0.50
|234.35
|233.11
|0.00
|138.90
|10388.75
|85
|2007.04.06 19:00
|delete
|28
|0.50
|232.04
|233.04
|0.00
|86
|2007.04.10 00:00
|buy stop
|29
|0.50
|235.13
|234.13
|0.00
|87
|2007.04.10 00:00
|sell stop
|30
|0.50
|233.06
|234.06
|0.00
|88
|2007.04.10 12:54
|buy
|29
|0.50
|235.13
|234.13
|0.00
|89
|2007.04.11 09:25
|modify
|29
|0.50
|235.13
|235.13
|0.00
|90
|2007.04.13 10:39
|s/l
|29
|0.50
|235.13
|235.13
|0.00
|30.48
|10419.22
|91
|2007.04.13 19:00
|delete
|30
|0.50
|233.06
|234.06
|0.00
|92
|2007.04.17 00:00
|buy stop
|31
|0.50
|239.08
|238.08
|0.00
|93
|2007.04.17 00:00
|sell stop
|32
|0.50
|237.01
|238.01
|0.00
|94
|2007.04.17 12:24
|buy
|31
|0.50
|239.08
|238.08
|0.00
|95
|2007.04.18 04:54
|s/l
|31
|0.50
|238.08
|238.08
|0.00
|-445.65
|9973.57
|96
|2007.04.18 14:36
|sell
|32
|0.50
|237.01
|238.01
|0.00
|97
|2007.04.18 20:24
|s/l
|32
|0.50
|238.01
|238.01
|0.00
|-451.67
|9521.90
|98
|2007.04.24 00:00
|buy stop
|33
|0.50
|238.24
|237.24
|0.00
|99
|2007.04.24 00:00
|sell stop
|34
|0.50
|236.17
|237.17
|0.00
|100
|2007.04.24 04:22
|sell
|34
|0.50
|236.17
|237.17
|0.00
|101
|2007.04.24 11:45
|s/l
|34
|0.50
|237.17
|237.17
|0.00
|-451.67
|9070.23
|102
|2007.04.26 08:09
|buy
|33
|0.50
|238.24
|237.24
|0.00
|103
|2007.04.27 17:03
|modify
|33
|0.50
|238.24
|238.24
|0.00
|104
|2007.04.27 19:00
|close
|33
|0.50
|238.93
|238.24
|0.00
|317.81
|9388.03
|105
|2007.05.01 00:00
|buy stop
|35
|0.50
|239.87
|238.87
|0.00
|106
|2007.05.01 00:00
|sell stop
|36
|0.50
|237.80
|238.80
|0.00
|107
|2007.05.04 19:00
|delete
|35
|0.50
|239.87
|238.87
|0.00
|108
|2007.05.04 19:00
|delete
|36
|0.50
|237.80
|238.80
|0.00
|109
|2007.05.08 00:00
|buy stop
|37
|0.50
|240.42
|239.42
|0.00
|110
|2007.05.08 00:00
|sell stop
|38
|0.50
|238.35
|239.35
|0.00
|111
|2007.05.08 13:34
|sell
|38
|0.50
|238.35
|239.35
|0.00
|112
|2007.05.09 15:36
|s/l
|38
|0.50
|239.35
|239.35
|0.00
|-459.48
|8928.55
|113
|2007.05.11 19:00
|delete
|37
|0.50
|240.42
|239.42
|0.00
|114
|2007.05.15 00:00
|buy stop
|39
|0.50
|239.33
|238.33
|0.00
|115
|2007.05.15 00:00
|sell stop
|40
|0.50
|237.26
|238.26
|0.00
|116
|2007.05.16 16:06
|buy
|39
|0.50
|239.33
|238.33
|0.00
|117
|2007.05.18 12:52
|s/l
|39
|0.50
|238.33
|238.33
|0.00
|-427.37
|8501.18
|118
|2007.05.18 19:00
|delete
|40
|0.50
|237.26
|238.26
|0.00
|119
|2007.05.22 00:00
|buy stop
|41
|0.50
|240.44
|239.44
|0.00
|120
|2007.05.22 00:00
|sell stop
|42
|0.50
|238.37
|239.37
|0.00
|121
|2007.05.23 09:00
|buy
|41
|0.50
|240.44
|239.44
|0.00
|122
|2007.05.23 16:24
|modify
|41
|0.50
|240.44
|240.44
|0.00
|123
|2007.05.25 02:33
|s/l
|41
|0.50
|240.44
|240.44
|0.00
|24.38
|8525.57
|124
|2007.05.25 19:00
|delete
|42
|0.50
|238.37
|239.37
|0.00
|125
|2007.05.29 00:00
|buy stop
|43
|0.50
|242.28
|241.28
|0.00
|126
|2007.05.29 00:00
|sell stop
|44
|0.50
|240.21
|241.21
|0.00
|127
|2007.05.30 09:08
|sell
|44
|0.50
|240.21
|241.21
|0.00
|128
|2007.05.31 17:46
|s/l
|44
|0.50
|241.21
|241.21
|0.00
|-475.11
|8050.45
|129
|2007.06.01 19:00
|delete
|43
|0.50
|242.28
|241.28
|0.00
|130
|2007.06.05 00:00
|buy stop
|45
|0.50
|243.38
|242.38
|0.00
|131
|2007.06.05 00:00
|sell stop
|46
|0.50
|241.31
|242.31
|0.00
|132
|2007.06.06 12:19
|sell
|46
|0.50
|241.31
|242.31
|0.00
|133
|2007.06.07 17:09
|modify
|46
|0.50
|241.31
|241.31
|0.00
|134
|2007.06.08 19:00
|delete
|45
|0.50
|243.38
|242.38
|0.00
|135
|2007.06.08 19:00
|close
|46
|0.50
|239.05
|241.31
|0.00
|989.53
|9039.98
|136
|2007.06.12 00:00
|buy stop
|47
|0.50
|240.69
|239.69
|0.00
|137
|2007.06.12 00:00
|sell stop
|48
|0.50
|238.62
|239.62
|0.00
|138
|2007.06.12 19:34
|buy
|47
|0.50
|240.69
|239.69
|0.00
|139
|2007.06.13 20:45
|modify
|47
|0.50
|240.69
|240.69
|0.00
|140
|2007.06.15 19:00
|close
|47
|0.50
|244.22
|240.69
|0.00
|1625.17
|10665.14
|141
|2007.06.15 19:00
|delete
|48
|0.50
|238.62
|239.62
|0.00
|142
|2007.06.19 00:00
|buy stop
|49
|0.50
|246.28
|245.28
|0.00
|143
|2007.06.19 00:00
|sell stop
|50
|0.50
|244.21
|245.21
|0.00
|144
|2007.06.20 14:06
|buy
|49
|0.50
|246.28
|245.28
|0.00
|145
|2007.06.22 08:22
|modify
|49
|0.50
|246.28
|246.28
|0.00
|146
|2007.06.22 19:00
|close
|49
|0.50
|247.62
|246.28
|0.00
|629.73
|11294.88
|147
|2007.06.22 19:00
|delete
|50
|0.50
|244.21
|245.21
|0.00
|148
|2007.06.26 00:00
|buy stop
|51
|0.50
|248.05
|247.05
|0.00
|149
|2007.06.26 00:00
|sell stop
|52
|0.50
|245.98
|246.98
|0.00
|150
|2007.06.26 09:45
|sell
|52
|0.50
|245.98
|246.98
|0.00
|151
|2007.06.26 17:54
|s/l
|52
|0.50
|246.98
|246.98
|0.00
|-451.67
|10843.21
|152
|2007.06.29 19:00
|delete
|51
|0.50
|248.05
|247.05
|0.00
|153
|2007.07.03 00:00
|buy stop
|53
|0.50
|248.02
|247.02
|0.00
|154
|2007.07.03 00:00
|sell stop
|54
|0.50
|245.95
|246.95
|0.00
|155
|2007.07.06 16:28
|buy
|53
|0.50
|248.02
|247.02
|0.00
|156
|2007.07.06 19:00
|close
|53
|0.50
|247.99
|247.02
|0.00
|-13.55
|10829.66
|157
|2007.07.06 19:00
|delete
|54
|0.50
|245.95
|246.95
|0.00
|158
|2007.07.10 00:00
|buy stop
|55
|0.50
|249.74
|248.74
|0.00
|159
|2007.07.10 00:00
|sell stop
|56
|0.50
|247.67
|248.67
|0.00
|160
|2007.07.10 14:17
|sell
|56
|0.50
|247.67
|248.67
|0.00
|161
|2007.07.10 23:32
|modify
|56
|0.50
|247.67
|247.67
|0.00
|162
|2007.07.11 14:52
|s/l
|56
|0.50
|247.67
|247.67
|0.00
|-7.81
|10821.84
|163
|2007.07.13 19:00
|delete
|55
|0.50
|249.74
|248.74
|0.00
|164
|2007.07.17 00:00
|buy stop
|57
|0.50
|249.26
|248.26
|0.00
|165
|2007.07.17 00:00
|sell stop
|58
|0.50
|247.19
|248.19
|0.00
|166
|2007.07.17 11:47
|buy
|57
|0.50
|249.26
|248.26
|0.00
|167
|2007.07.17 17:28
|modify
|57
|0.50
|249.26
|249.26
|0.00
|168
|2007.07.20 16:32
|s/l
|57
|0.50
|249.26
|249.26
|0.00
|30.48
|10852.32
|169
|2007.07.20 19:00
|delete
|58
|0.50
|247.19
|248.19
|0.00
|170
|2007.07.24 00:01
|buy stop
|59
|0.50
|250.42
|249.42
|0.00
|171
|2007.07.24 00:01
|sell stop
|60
|0.50
|248.35
|249.35
|0.00
|172
|2007.07.24 21:03
|sell
|60
|0.50
|248.35
|249.35
|0.00
|173
|2007.07.25 02:40
|modify
|60
|0.50
|248.35
|248.35
|0.00
|174
|2007.07.27 19:00
|delete
|59
|0.50
|250.42
|249.42
|0.00
|175
|2007.07.27 19:00
|close
|60
|0.50
|240.57
|248.35
|0.00
|3474.95
|14327.27
|176
|2007.07.31 00:00
|buy stop
|61
|0.50
|242.44
|241.44
|0.00
|177
|2007.07.31 00:00
|sell stop
|62
|0.50
|240.37
|241.37
|0.00
|178
|2007.07.31 11:01
|buy
|61
|0.50
|242.44
|241.44
|0.00
|179
|2007.07.31 21:41
|s/l
|61
|0.50
|241.44
|241.44
|0.00
|-451.75
|13875.52
|180
|2007.07.31 23:14
|sell
|62
|0.50
|240.37
|241.37
|0.00
|181
|2007.08.01 07:19
|modify
|62
|0.50
|240.37
|240.37
|0.00
|182
|2007.08.01 13:42
|s/l
|62
|0.50
|240.37
|240.37
|0.00
|-7.81
|13867.71
|183
|2007.08.07 00:00
|buy stop
|63
|0.50
|242.52
|241.52
|0.00
|184
|2007.08.07 00:00
|sell stop
|64
|0.50
|240.45
|241.45
|0.00
|185
|2007.08.07 10:08
|sell
|64
|0.50
|240.45
|241.45
|0.00
|186
|2007.08.07 16:11
|modify
|64
|0.50
|240.45
|240.45
|0.00
|187
|2007.08.07 21:00
|s/l
|64
|0.50
|240.45
|240.45
|0.00
|0.00
|13867.71
|188
|2007.08.08 13:06
|buy
|63
|0.50
|242.52
|241.52
|0.00
|189
|2007.08.08 16:18
|modify
|63
|0.50
|242.52
|242.52
|0.00
|190
|2007.08.09 08:57
|s/l
|63
|0.50
|242.52
|242.52
|0.00
|18.29
|13885.99
|191
|2007.08.14 00:00
|buy stop
|65
|0.50
|238.72
|237.72
|0.00
|192
|2007.08.14 00:00
|sell stop
|66
|0.50
|236.65
|237.65
|0.00
|193
|2007.08.14 09:10
|sell
|66
|0.50
|236.65
|237.65
|0.00
|194
|2007.08.14 17:07
|modify
|66
|0.50
|236.65
|236.65
|0.00
|195
|2007.08.17 19:00
|delete
|65
|0.50
|238.72
|237.72
|0.00
|196
|2007.08.17 19:00
|close
|66
|0.50
|226.51
|236.65
|0.00
|4540.90
|18426.89
|197
|2007.08.21 00:00
|buy stop
|67
|0.50
|229.40
|228.40
|0.00
|198
|2007.08.21 00:00
|sell stop
|68
|0.50
|227.33
|228.33
|0.00
|199
|2007.08.21 08:23
|sell
|68
|0.50
|227.33
|228.33
|0.00
|200
|2007.08.21 09:23
|modify
|68
|0.50
|227.33
|227.33
|0.00
|201
|2007.08.21 13:00
|s/l
|68
|0.50
|227.33
|227.33
|0.00
|0.00
|18426.89
|202
|2007.08.22 15:35
|buy
|67
|0.50
|229.40
|228.40
|0.00
|203
|2007.08.22 16:33
|s/l
|67
|0.50
|228.40
|228.40
|0.00
|-451.75
|17975.14
|204
|2007.08.28 00:00
|buy stop
|69
|0.50
|233.61
|232.61
|0.00
|205
|2007.08.28 00:00
|sell stop
|70
|0.50
|231.54
|232.54
|0.00
|206
|2007.08.28 02:52
|sell
|70
|0.50
|231.54
|232.54
|0.00
|207
|2007.08.28 03:30
|s/l
|70
|0.50
|232.54
|232.54
|0.00
|-451.67
|17523.47
|208
|2007.08.29 21:30
|buy
|69
|0.50
|233.61
|232.61
|0.00
|209
|2007.08.30 06:52
|s/l
|69
|0.50
|232.61
|232.61
|0.00
|-433.46
|17090.00
|210
|2007.09.04 00:00
|buy stop
|71
|0.50
|235.13
|234.13
|0.00
|211
|2007.09.04 00:00
|sell stop
|72
|0.50
|233.06
|234.06
|0.00
|212
|2007.09.04 09:26
|sell
|72
|0.50
|233.06
|234.06
|0.00
|213
|2007.09.04 14:23
|modify
|72
|0.50
|233.06
|233.06
|0.00
|214
|2007.09.04 16:05
|s/l
|72
|0.50
|233.06
|233.06
|0.00
|0.00
|17090.00
|215
|2007.09.07 19:00
|delete
|71
|0.50
|235.13
|234.13
|0.00
|216
|2007.09.11 00:00
|buy stop
|73
|0.50
|231.49
|230.49
|0.00
|217
|2007.09.11 00:00
|sell stop
|74
|0.50
|229.42
|230.42
|0.00
|218
|2007.09.11 14:01
|buy
|73
|0.50
|231.49
|230.49
|0.00
|219
|2007.09.11 23:25
|modify
|73
|0.50
|231.49
|231.49
|0.00
|220
|2007.09.12 03:13
|s/l
|73
|0.50
|231.49
|231.49
|0.00
|6.10
|17096.10
|221
|2007.09.14 19:00
|delete
|74
|0.50
|229.42
|230.42
|0.00
|222
|2007.09.18 00:00
|buy stop
|75
|0.50
|230.59
|229.59
|0.00
|223
|2007.09.18 00:00
|sell stop
|76
|0.50
|228.52
|229.52
|0.00
|224
|2007.09.18 03:18
|sell
|76
|0.50
|228.52
|229.52
|0.00
|225
|2007.09.18 10:00
|s/l
|76
|0.50
|229.52
|229.52
|0.00
|-451.67
|16644.43
|226
|2007.09.18 14:17
|buy
|75
|0.50
|230.59
|229.59
|0.00
|227
|2007.09.18 19:31
|modify
|75
|0.50
|230.59
|230.59
|0.00
|228
|2007.09.20 16:28
|s/l
|75
|0.50
|230.59
|230.59
|0.00
|24.38
|16668.81
|229
|2007.09.25 00:00
|buy stop
|77
|0.50
|233.30
|232.30
|0.00
|230
|2007.09.25 00:00
|sell stop
|78
|0.50
|231.23
|232.23
|0.00
|231
|2007.09.25 02:28
|sell
|78
|0.50
|231.23
|232.23
|0.00
|232
|2007.09.25 12:37
|modify
|78
|0.50
|231.23
|231.23
|0.00
|233
|2007.09.25 16:12
|s/l
|78
|0.50
|231.23
|231.23
|0.00
|0.00
|16668.81
|234
|2007.09.26 17:43
|buy
|77
|0.50
|233.30
|232.30
|0.00
|235
|2007.09.27 17:53
|modify
|77
|0.50
|233.30
|233.30
|0.00
|236
|2007.09.28 03:26
|s/l
|77
|0.50
|233.30
|233.30
|0.00
|24.38
|16693.19
|237
|2007.10.02 00:00
|buy stop
|79
|0.50
|237.47
|236.47
|0.00
|238
|2007.10.02 00:00
|sell stop
|80
|0.50
|235.40
|236.40
|0.00
|239
|2007.10.02 05:21
|sell
|80
|0.50
|235.40
|236.40
|0.00
|240
|2007.10.02 14:08
|s/l
|80
|0.50
|236.40
|236.40
|0.00
|-451.67
|16241.52
|241
|2007.10.03 14:48
|buy
|79
|0.50
|237.47
|236.47
|0.00
|242
|2007.10.04 06:30
|s/l
|79
|0.50
|236.47
|236.47
|0.00
|-433.47
|15808.05
|243
|2007.10.09 00:00
|buy stop
|81
|0.50
|240.19
|239.19
|0.00
|244
|2007.10.09 00:00
|sell stop
|82
|0.50
|238.12
|239.12
|0.00
|245
|2007.10.09 03:37
|sell
|82
|0.50
|238.12
|239.12
|0.00
|246
|2007.10.09 15:44
|modify
|82
|0.50
|238.12
|238.12
|0.00
|247
|2007.10.09 17:13
|s/l
|82
|0.50
|238.12
|238.12
|0.00
|0.00
|15808.05
|248
|2007.10.10 11:43
|buy
|81
|0.50
|240.19
|239.19
|0.00
|249
|2007.10.10 16:10
|s/l
|81
|0.50
|239.19
|239.19
|0.00
|-451.76
|15356.29
|250
|2007.10.16 00:00
|buy stop
|83
|0.50
|240.92
|239.92
|0.00
|251
|2007.10.16 00:00
|sell stop
|84
|0.50
|238.85
|239.85
|0.00
|252
|2007.10.16 09:13
|sell
|84
|0.50
|238.85
|239.85
|0.00
|253
|2007.10.16 09:30
|modify
|84
|0.50
|238.85
|238.85
|0.00
|254
|2007.10.17 15:35
|s/l
|84
|0.50
|238.85
|238.85
|0.00
|-7.81
|15348.47
|255
|2007.10.19 19:00
|delete
|83
|0.50
|240.92
|239.92
|0.00
|256
|2007.10.23 00:00
|buy stop
|85
|0.50
|233.61
|232.61
|0.00
|257
|2007.10.23 00:00
|sell stop
|86
|0.50
|231.54
|232.54
|0.00
|258
|2007.10.23 08:14
|buy
|85
|0.50
|233.61
|232.61
|0.00
|259
|2007.10.23 09:28
|s/l
|85
|0.50
|232.61
|232.61
|0.00
|-451.75
|14896.72
|260
|2007.10.26 19:00
|delete
|86
|0.50
|231.54
|232.54
|0.00
|261
|2007.10.30 00:00
|buy stop
|87
|0.50
|237.45
|236.45
|0.00
|262
|2007.10.30 00:00
|sell stop
|88
|0.50
|235.38
|236.38
|0.00
|263
|2007.10.30 08:07
|sell
|88
|0.50
|235.38
|236.38
|0.00
|264
|2007.10.30 09:07
|s/l
|88
|0.50
|236.38
|236.38
|0.00
|-451.67
|14445.05
|265
|2007.10.30 18:00
|buy
|87
|0.50
|237.45
|236.45
|0.00
|266
|2007.10.31 09:28
|modify
|87
|0.50
|237.45
|237.45
|0.00
|267
|2007.11.02 19:00
|close
|87
|0.50
|239.71
|237.45
|0.00
|1051.44
|15496.49
|268
|2007.11.06 00:00
|buy stop
|89
|0.50
|239.21
|238.21
|0.00
|269
|2007.11.06 00:00
|sell stop
|90
|0.50
|237.14
|238.14
|0.00
|270
|2007.11.06 06:40
|buy
|89
|0.50
|239.21
|238.21
|0.00
|271
|2007.11.07 08:18
|s/l
|89
|0.50
|238.21
|238.21
|0.00
|-445.66
|15050.83
|272
|2007.11.07 13:06
|sell
|90
|0.50
|237.14
|238.14
|0.00
|273
|2007.11.07 14:53
|s/l
|90
|0.50
|238.14
|238.14
|0.00
|-451.68
|14599.15