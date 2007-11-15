North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 770424
|Name: nkbartrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 15, 16:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16308207
|2007.11.15 15:00
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.4631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.00
|16306272
|2007.11.15 14:22
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|16301067
|2007.11.15 13:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|16295451
|2007.11.15 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4647
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|16284171
|2007.11.15 10:02
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.00
|16280457
|2007.11.15 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 15:41
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.00
|16277566
|2007.11.15 08:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4676
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 08:11
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|16276469
|2007.11.15 07:01
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4676
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 08:11
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16275098
|2007.11.15 06:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 08:11
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|16270426
|2007.11.15 03:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 03:01
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16268961
|2007.11.15 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4649
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 03:01
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|16268416
|2007.11.15 01:36
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.4652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|16267525
|2007.11.15 01:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|16263410
|2007.11.14 23:00
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4644
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|0.00
|16260796
|2007.11.14 22:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4655
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4644
|0.00
|0.00
|2.64
|44.00
|16258863
|2007.11.14 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4654
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4644
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|20.00
|16246917
|2007.11.14 17:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 01:54
|1.4642
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.94
|-120.00
|16242184
|2007.11.14 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 16:02
|1.4707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|16227024
|2007.11.14 13:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 16:02
|1.4707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16219425
|2007.11.14 12:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 12:24
|1.4697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16206695
|2007.11.14 09:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 11:34
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|16203541
|2007.11.14 08:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 08:03
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16202076
|2007.11.14 07:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4658
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 08:03
|1.4664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|16200885
|2007.11.14 06:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 06:24
|1.4659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|16199535
|2007.11.14 05:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 06:24
|1.4659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|16197392
|2007.11.14 04:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 04:13
|1.4653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16196014
|2007.11.14 03:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4625
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 03:04
|1.4628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|16193726
|2007.11.14 02:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 03:04
|1.4628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|16190973
|2007.11.14 01:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 01:02
|1.4620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|16189640
|2007.11.14 00:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4613
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 01:02
|1.4620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|16182232
|2007.11.13 21:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 22:03
|1.4608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|16180778
|2007.11.13 20:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4609
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 22:03
|1.4608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|16170748
|2007.11.13 17:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4611
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 17:06
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|16162590
|2007.11.13 15:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 17:06
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16136219
|2007.11.13 10:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4623
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 17:06
|1.4616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|16129482
|2007.11.13 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 09:31
|1.4622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16126448
|2007.11.13 08:03
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.4583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|16124192
|2007.11.13 07:01
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|16121622
|2007.11.13 06:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4564
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|16119575
|2007.11.13 05:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|16111968
|2007.11.13 02:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-308.00
|16110665
|2007.11.13 01:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 08:51
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.00
|16092308
|2007.11.12 19:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 22:49
|1.4536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|16083028
|2007.11.12 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 22:49
|1.4536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|16071045
|2007.11.12 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 17:09
|1.4542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16057821
|2007.11.12 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 16:13
|1.4549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16048721
|2007.11.12 15:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 15:56
|1.4562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16037000
|2007.11.12 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 14:20
|1.4549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|16034350
|2007.11.12 13:46
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|586.00
|Closed P/L:
|592.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16314574
|2007.11.15 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.4622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-28.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|592.30
|Floating P/L:
|-28.00
|Margin:
|58.43
|Balance:
|5 592.30
|Equity:
|5 564.30
|Free Margin:
|5 505.87