Velocity4x

Account: 9022284 Name: Eur Currency: USD 2007 November 7, 10:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
42602722007.10.29 01:07balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
43535412007.11.07 07:35buy20.00eurusd1.46221.45971.46382007.11.07 08:501.46380.000.000.003 200.00
43486892007.11.07 02:51buy20.00eurusd1.46141.45891.46302007.11.07 02:531.46300.000.000.003 200.00
43476882007.11.07 02:38sell20.00eurusd1.46581.46811.46422007.11.07 02:431.46420.000.000.003 200.00
42967702007.11.01 18:14sell20.00eurusd1.44501.44731.44342007.11.01 19:571.44340.000.000.003 200.00
42825712007.10.31 12:36buy20.00eurusd1.44311.44061.44472007.10.31 13:081.44470.000.000.003 200.00
42789952007.10.31 06:15buy20.00eurusd1.44391.44121.44552007.10.31 07:211.44550.000.000.003 200.00
43535402007.11.07 07:35buy5.00eurusd1.46221.46121.46302007.11.07 07:521.46300.000.000.00400.00
43495232007.11.07 03:43sell5.00eurusd1.46371.46471.46292007.11.07 04:001.46290.000.000.00400.00
43486882007.11.07 02:51buy5.00eurusd1.46141.46041.46222007.11.07 02:531.46220.000.000.00400.00
43476782007.11.07 02:38sell5.00eurusd1.46581.46681.46502007.11.07 02:401.46500.000.000.00400.00
42890852007.11.01 08:15buy5.00eurusd1.44321.44221.44402007.11.01 08:331.44400.000.000.00400.00
42829892007.10.31 13:29buy5.00eurusd1.44451.44351.44532007.10.31 15:481.44530.000.000.00400.00
42653152007.10.29 14:43buy5.00eurusd1.43961.43861.44042007.10.29 14:481.44040.000.000.00400.00
43347582007.11.06 14:30sell1.00eurusd1.45661.45961.45542007.11.06 15:321.45540.000.000.00120.00
43171512007.11.05 08:10buy1.00eurusd1.44641.44341.44762007.11.05 13:021.44760.000.000.00120.00
43160112007.11.05 07:38sell1.00eurusd1.44831.45131.44712007.11.05 08:041.44710.000.000.00120.00
43080682007.11.02 14:06buy1.00eurusd1.44711.44411.44832007.11.02 14:181.44830.000.000.00120.00
43566622007.11.07 09:26sell limit20.00eurusd1.47041.49041.46882007.11.07 09:571.4686cancelled
43566612007.11.07 09:26sell limit5.00eurusd1.47041.47141.46962007.11.07 09:571.4685cancelled
43566602007.11.07 09:26sell limit1.00eurusd1.47041.47341.46922007.11.07 09:571.4684cancelled
43462152007.11.07 02:24buy limit1.00eurusd1.45611.45311.45732007.11.07 02:551.4634cancelled
43317282007.11.06 08:02buy limit5.00eurusd1.45131.45031.45212007.11.06 08:331.4520cancelled
43301222007.11.06 06:20buy limit1.00eurusd1.44961.44661.45082007.11.06 06:511.4512cancelled
43260132007.11.05 20:09buy limit1.00eurusd1.44671.44371.44792007.11.05 20:401.4475cancelled
43236862007.11.05 15:00sell limit1.00eurusd1.44851.45151.44732007.11.05 15:311.4473cancelled
43220562007.11.05 13:20sell limit1.00eurusd1.44891.45191.44772007.11.05 13:511.4474cancelled
43169072007.11.05 08:03sell limit5.00eurusd1.44901.45051.44782007.11.05 08:341.4463cancelled
43148022007.11.05 03:15buy limit1.00eurusd1.44781.44481.44902007.11.05 03:461.4488cancelled
43128152007.11.02 18:18sell limit1.00eurusd1.45181.45481.45062007.11.02 18:491.4503cancelled
43122012007.11.02 16:53buy limit20.00eurusd1.44951.42951.45112007.11.02 17:241.4519cancelled
43122002007.11.02 16:53buy limit1.00eurusd1.44951.44651.45072007.11.02 17:241.4520cancelled
43121942007.11.02 16:53buy limit5.00eurusd1.44951.44851.45032007.11.02 17:241.4520cancelled
43076402007.11.02 13:12sell limit0.10eurusd1.45011.47011.44852007.11.02 13:431.4477cancelled
43076392007.11.02 13:12sell limit1.00eurusd1.45011.45311.44892007.11.02 13:431.4475cancelled
43076362007.11.02 13:12sell limit5.00eurusd1.45011.45111.44932007.11.02 13:431.4476cancelled
43060272007.11.02 12:38buy limit1.00eurusd1.44641.44341.44762007.11.02 13:091.4497cancelled
43060222007.11.02 12:38buy limit0.10eurusd1.44641.42641.44802007.11.02 13:091.4498cancelled
43060212007.11.02 12:38buy limit5.00eurusd1.44641.44541.44722007.11.02 13:091.4498cancelled
43049662007.11.02 11:45buy limit1.00eurusd1.44761.44461.44882007.11.02 12:161.4491cancelled
43037742007.11.02 09:19sell limit1.00eurusd1.44881.45181.44762007.11.02 09:501.4479cancelled
43022982007.11.02 07:04buy limit5.00eurusd1.44501.44401.44582007.11.02 07:351.4469cancelled
43022972007.11.02 07:04buy limit20.00eurusd1.44501.42501.44662007.11.02 07:351.4468cancelled
43015192007.11.02 05:26sell limit5.00eurusd1.44461.44561.44382007.11.02 05:571.4435cancelled
43015182007.11.02 05:26sell limit20.00eurusd1.44461.46461.44302007.11.02 05:571.4436cancelled
42970042007.11.01 18:43buy limit5.00eurusd1.44531.44431.44612007.11.01 19:141.4459cancelled
42961762007.11.01 16:49sell limit20.00eurusd1.44781.46781.44622007.11.01 17:201.4458cancelled
42961732007.11.01 16:49sell limit5.00eurusd1.44781.44881.44702007.11.01 17:201.4457cancelled
42949022007.11.01 16:07buy limit20.00eurusd1.44271.42271.44432007.11.01 16:381.4461cancelled
42948972007.11.01 16:07buy limit5.00eurusd1.44271.44171.44352007.11.01 16:381.4460cancelled
42936982007.11.01 15:21buy limit5.00eurusd1.44121.44021.44202007.11.01 15:521.4430cancelled
42913752007.11.01 12:53sell limit20.00eurusd1.44341.46341.44182007.11.01 13:241.4423cancelled
42913732007.11.01 12:53sell limit5.00eurusd1.44341.44441.44262007.11.01 13:241.4424cancelled
42903352007.11.01 11:29buy limit5.00eurusd1.44091.43991.44172007.11.01 12:001.4426cancelled
42852922007.10.31 19:04sell limit20.00eurusd1.45031.47031.44872007.10.31 19:351.4475cancelled
42843562007.10.31 18:19buy limit5.00eurusd1.44261.44161.44342007.10.31 18:501.4488cancelled
42843552007.10.31 18:19buy limit20.00eurusd1.44261.42261.44422007.10.31 18:501.4488cancelled
42795482007.10.31 07:03buy limit5.00eurusd1.44341.44241.44422007.10.31 07:341.4457cancelled
42686502007.10.30 07:34buy limit5.00eurusd1.43891.43791.43972007.10.30 08:051.4403cancelled
42686452007.10.30 07:34buy limit20.00eurusd1.43891.41891.44052007.10.30 08:051.4403cancelled
42643642007.10.29 12:38sell limit0.10eurusd1.44071.44171.43992007.10.29 13:091.4388cancelled
43557152007.11.07 09:15sell1.00eurusd1.46621.46921.46502007.11.07 09:211.46920.000.000.00-300.00
43489162007.11.07 03:24sell1.00eurusd1.46291.46591.46172007.11.07 09:091.46590.000.000.00-300.00
43311002007.11.06 07:53sell1.00eurusd1.45211.45511.45092007.11.06 11:461.45510.000.000.00-300.00
43089752007.11.02 14:25sell1.00eurusd1.44841.45141.44722007.11.02 16:521.45140.000.000.00-300.00
43053572007.11.02 12:30buy1.00eurusd1.44821.44521.44942007.11.02 12:301.44520.000.000.00-300.00
43489182007.11.07 03:24sell5.00eurusd1.46291.46391.46212007.11.07 03:261.46390.000.000.00-500.00
42967642007.11.01 18:14sell5.00eurusd1.44501.44601.44422007.11.01 18:381.44600.000.000.00-500.00
42854642007.10.31 19:43sell5.00eurusd1.44801.44901.44722007.10.31 19:531.44900.000.000.00-500.00
42851372007.10.31 19:06buy5.00eurusd1.44831.44731.44912007.10.31 19:211.44730.000.000.00-500.00
42826752007.10.31 13:06sell5.00eurusd1.44451.44551.44372007.10.31 13:221.44550.000.000.00-500.00
42825722007.10.31 12:36buy5.00eurusd1.44311.44211.44392007.10.31 12:371.44210.000.000.00-500.00
42789962007.10.31 06:15buy5.00eurusd1.44391.44291.44472007.10.31 06:261.44290.000.000.00-500.00
42723022007.10.30 14:05sell5.00eurusd1.44231.44331.44152007.10.30 14:381.44330.000.000.00-500.00
42671032007.10.30 01:25sell5.00eurusd1.43981.44081.43902007.10.30 01:331.44080.000.000.00-500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 16 480.00
Closed P/L: 16 480.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43575462007.11.07 10:08buy1.00eurusd1.46911.46611.4703 1.46750.000.000.00-160.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -160.00
 Floating P/L: -160.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16 480.00 Floating P/L: -160.00 Margin: 1 469.10
Balance: 1 016 480.00 Equity: 1 016 320.00 Free Margin: 1 014 850.90