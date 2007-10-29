Velocity4x
|Account: 9022284
|Name: Eur
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 7, 10:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4260272
|2007.10.29 01:07
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|4353541
|2007.11.07 07:35
|buy
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4622
|1.4597
|1.4638
|2007.11.07 08:50
|1.4638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4348689
|2007.11.07 02:51
|buy
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4614
|1.4589
|1.4630
|2007.11.07 02:53
|1.4630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4347688
|2007.11.07 02:38
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4658
|1.4681
|1.4642
|2007.11.07 02:43
|1.4642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4296770
|2007.11.01 18:14
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4473
|1.4434
|2007.11.01 19:57
|1.4434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4282571
|2007.10.31 12:36
|buy
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4431
|1.4406
|1.4447
|2007.10.31 13:08
|1.4447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4278995
|2007.10.31 06:15
|buy
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4439
|1.4412
|1.4455
|2007.10.31 07:21
|1.4455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 200.00
|4353540
|2007.11.07 07:35
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4622
|1.4612
|1.4630
|2007.11.07 07:52
|1.4630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4349523
|2007.11.07 03:43
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4637
|1.4647
|1.4629
|2007.11.07 04:00
|1.4629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4348688
|2007.11.07 02:51
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4614
|1.4604
|1.4622
|2007.11.07 02:53
|1.4622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4347678
|2007.11.07 02:38
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4658
|1.4668
|1.4650
|2007.11.07 02:40
|1.4650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4289085
|2007.11.01 08:15
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4432
|1.4422
|1.4440
|2007.11.01 08:33
|1.4440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4282989
|2007.10.31 13:29
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4445
|1.4435
|1.4453
|2007.10.31 15:48
|1.4453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4265315
|2007.10.29 14:43
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4396
|1.4386
|1.4404
|2007.10.29 14:48
|1.4404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|4334758
|2007.11.06 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4566
|1.4596
|1.4554
|2007.11.06 15:32
|1.4554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|4317151
|2007.11.05 08:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4464
|1.4434
|1.4476
|2007.11.05 13:02
|1.4476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|4316011
|2007.11.05 07:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4483
|1.4513
|1.4471
|2007.11.05 08:04
|1.4471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|4308068
|2007.11.02 14:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4471
|1.4441
|1.4483
|2007.11.02 14:18
|1.4483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|4356662
|2007.11.07 09:26
|sell limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4704
|1.4904
|1.4688
|2007.11.07 09:57
|1.4686
|cancelled
|4356661
|2007.11.07 09:26
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4704
|1.4714
|1.4696
|2007.11.07 09:57
|1.4685
|cancelled
|4356660
|2007.11.07 09:26
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4704
|1.4734
|1.4692
|2007.11.07 09:57
|1.4684
|cancelled
|4346215
|2007.11.07 02:24
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4561
|1.4531
|1.4573
|2007.11.07 02:55
|1.4634
|cancelled
|4331728
|2007.11.06 08:02
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4513
|1.4503
|1.4521
|2007.11.06 08:33
|1.4520
|cancelled
|4330122
|2007.11.06 06:20
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4496
|1.4466
|1.4508
|2007.11.06 06:51
|1.4512
|cancelled
|4326013
|2007.11.05 20:09
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4467
|1.4437
|1.4479
|2007.11.05 20:40
|1.4475
|cancelled
|4323686
|2007.11.05 15:00
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4485
|1.4515
|1.4473
|2007.11.05 15:31
|1.4473
|cancelled
|4322056
|2007.11.05 13:20
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4489
|1.4519
|1.4477
|2007.11.05 13:51
|1.4474
|cancelled
|4316907
|2007.11.05 08:03
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4490
|1.4505
|1.4478
|2007.11.05 08:34
|1.4463
|cancelled
|4314802
|2007.11.05 03:15
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4478
|1.4448
|1.4490
|2007.11.05 03:46
|1.4488
|cancelled
|4312815
|2007.11.02 18:18
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4518
|1.4548
|1.4506
|2007.11.02 18:49
|1.4503
|cancelled
|4312201
|2007.11.02 16:53
|buy limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4495
|1.4295
|1.4511
|2007.11.02 17:24
|1.4519
|cancelled
|4312200
|2007.11.02 16:53
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4495
|1.4465
|1.4507
|2007.11.02 17:24
|1.4520
|cancelled
|4312194
|2007.11.02 16:53
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4495
|1.4485
|1.4503
|2007.11.02 17:24
|1.4520
|cancelled
|4307640
|2007.11.02 13:12
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4501
|1.4701
|1.4485
|2007.11.02 13:43
|1.4477
|cancelled
|4307639
|2007.11.02 13:12
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4501
|1.4531
|1.4489
|2007.11.02 13:43
|1.4475
|cancelled
|4307636
|2007.11.02 13:12
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4501
|1.4511
|1.4493
|2007.11.02 13:43
|1.4476
|cancelled
|4306027
|2007.11.02 12:38
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4464
|1.4434
|1.4476
|2007.11.02 13:09
|1.4497
|cancelled
|4306022
|2007.11.02 12:38
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4464
|1.4264
|1.4480
|2007.11.02 13:09
|1.4498
|cancelled
|4306021
|2007.11.02 12:38
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4464
|1.4454
|1.4472
|2007.11.02 13:09
|1.4498
|cancelled
|4304966
|2007.11.02 11:45
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4476
|1.4446
|1.4488
|2007.11.02 12:16
|1.4491
|cancelled
|4303774
|2007.11.02 09:19
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4488
|1.4518
|1.4476
|2007.11.02 09:50
|1.4479
|cancelled
|4302298
|2007.11.02 07:04
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4440
|1.4458
|2007.11.02 07:35
|1.4469
|cancelled
|4302297
|2007.11.02 07:04
|buy limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4250
|1.4466
|2007.11.02 07:35
|1.4468
|cancelled
|4301519
|2007.11.02 05:26
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4446
|1.4456
|1.4438
|2007.11.02 05:57
|1.4435
|cancelled
|4301518
|2007.11.02 05:26
|sell limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4446
|1.4646
|1.4430
|2007.11.02 05:57
|1.4436
|cancelled
|4297004
|2007.11.01 18:43
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4453
|1.4443
|1.4461
|2007.11.01 19:14
|1.4459
|cancelled
|4296176
|2007.11.01 16:49
|sell limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4478
|1.4678
|1.4462
|2007.11.01 17:20
|1.4458
|cancelled
|4296173
|2007.11.01 16:49
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4478
|1.4488
|1.4470
|2007.11.01 17:20
|1.4457
|cancelled
|4294902
|2007.11.01 16:07
|buy limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4427
|1.4227
|1.4443
|2007.11.01 16:38
|1.4461
|cancelled
|4294897
|2007.11.01 16:07
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4427
|1.4417
|1.4435
|2007.11.01 16:38
|1.4460
|cancelled
|4293698
|2007.11.01 15:21
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4412
|1.4402
|1.4420
|2007.11.01 15:52
|1.4430
|cancelled
|4291375
|2007.11.01 12:53
|sell limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4434
|1.4634
|1.4418
|2007.11.01 13:24
|1.4423
|cancelled
|4291373
|2007.11.01 12:53
|sell limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4434
|1.4444
|1.4426
|2007.11.01 13:24
|1.4424
|cancelled
|4290335
|2007.11.01 11:29
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4409
|1.4399
|1.4417
|2007.11.01 12:00
|1.4426
|cancelled
|4285292
|2007.10.31 19:04
|sell limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4503
|1.4703
|1.4487
|2007.10.31 19:35
|1.4475
|cancelled
|4284356
|2007.10.31 18:19
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4426
|1.4416
|1.4434
|2007.10.31 18:50
|1.4488
|cancelled
|4284355
|2007.10.31 18:19
|buy limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4426
|1.4226
|1.4442
|2007.10.31 18:50
|1.4488
|cancelled
|4279548
|2007.10.31 07:03
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4434
|1.4424
|1.4442
|2007.10.31 07:34
|1.4457
|cancelled
|4268650
|2007.10.30 07:34
|buy limit
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4389
|1.4379
|1.4397
|2007.10.30 08:05
|1.4403
|cancelled
|4268645
|2007.10.30 07:34
|buy limit
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.4389
|1.4189
|1.4405
|2007.10.30 08:05
|1.4403
|cancelled
|4264364
|2007.10.29 12:38
|sell limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4407
|1.4417
|1.4399
|2007.10.29 13:09
|1.4388
|cancelled
|4355715
|2007.11.07 09:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4662
|1.4692
|1.4650
|2007.11.07 09:21
|1.4692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4348916
|2007.11.07 03:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4629
|1.4659
|1.4617
|2007.11.07 09:09
|1.4659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4331100
|2007.11.06 07:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4521
|1.4551
|1.4509
|2007.11.06 11:46
|1.4551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4308975
|2007.11.02 14:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4484
|1.4514
|1.4472
|2007.11.02 16:52
|1.4514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4305357
|2007.11.02 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4482
|1.4452
|1.4494
|2007.11.02 12:30
|1.4452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|4348918
|2007.11.07 03:24
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4629
|1.4639
|1.4621
|2007.11.07 03:26
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4296764
|2007.11.01 18:14
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4460
|1.4442
|2007.11.01 18:38
|1.4460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4285464
|2007.10.31 19:43
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4480
|1.4490
|1.4472
|2007.10.31 19:53
|1.4490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4285137
|2007.10.31 19:06
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4483
|1.4473
|1.4491
|2007.10.31 19:21
|1.4473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4282675
|2007.10.31 13:06
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4445
|1.4455
|1.4437
|2007.10.31 13:22
|1.4455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4282572
|2007.10.31 12:36
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4431
|1.4421
|1.4439
|2007.10.31 12:37
|1.4421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4278996
|2007.10.31 06:15
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4439
|1.4429
|1.4447
|2007.10.31 06:26
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4272302
|2007.10.30 14:05
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4423
|1.4433
|1.4415
|2007.10.30 14:38
|1.4433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|4267103
|2007.10.30 01:25
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.4398
|1.4408
|1.4390
|2007.10.30 01:33
|1.4408
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16 480.00
|Closed P/L:
|16 480.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4357546
|2007.11.07 10:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4691
|1.4661
|1.4703
|
|1.4675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-160.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16 480.00
|Floating P/L:
|-160.00
|Margin:
|1 469.10
|Balance:
|1 016 480.00
|Equity:
|1 016 320.00
|Free Margin:
|1 014 850.90