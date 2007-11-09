MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Account: 530775 Name: Scalper Champ Currency: USD 2007 November 12, 11:47
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
2007.11.12 00:01 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4649 1.4549 1.4653 2007.11.12 00:08 1.4651 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 00:01 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.42 111.43 110.39 2007.11.12 00:37 110.54 0.00 0.00 0.00 -108.56
  20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 00:59 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0860 2.0960 2.0856 2007.11.12 01:05 2.0858 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 01:15 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4649 1.4548 1.4652 2007.11.12 01:17 1.4651 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 01:38 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0855 2.0956 2.0852 2007.11.12 01:40 2.0853 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 01:41 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.4647 1.4747 1.4643 2007.11.12 01:42 1.4646 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 03:23 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0835 2.0935 2.0831 2007.11.12 04:02 2.0832 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 04:01 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0833 2.0733 2.0837 2007.11.12 04:07 2.0835 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 04:02 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0830 2.0730 2.0834 2007.11.12 04:05 2.0833 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 04:08 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.35 111.36 110.32 2007.11.12 04:17 110.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.13
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 04:44 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0800 2.0700 2.0804 2007.11.12 04:52 2.0802 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 04:46 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0789 2.0889 2.0785 2007.11.12 05:19 2.0788 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 05:31 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0781 2.0680 2.0784 2007.11.12 05:32 2.0782 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 05:51 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0779 2.0679 2.0783 2007.11.12 05:56 2.0780 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 05:57 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4630 1.4529 1.4633 2007.11.12 05:58 1.4631 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 06:19 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0788 2.0688 2.0792 2007.11.12 06:51 2.0790 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 07:13 buy 1.00 usdjpy 110.26 109.26 110.30 2007.11.12 07:39 110.29 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.20
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 07:18 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0788 2.0688 2.0792 2007.11.12 07:41 2.0790 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 07:44 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0802 2.0702 2.0806 2007.11.12 07:52 2.0805 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 07:54 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.4646 1.4746 1.4642 2007.11.12 08:03 1.4643 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 07:58 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0799 2.0899 2.0795 2007.11.12 08:01 2.0796 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 08:20 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0816 2.0916 2.0812 2007.11.12 09:32 2.0815 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 08:20 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0820 2.0920 2.0816 2007.11.12 09:25 2.0818 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 10:11 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.53 111.53 110.49 2007.11.12 10:28 110.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.15
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 10:31 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.51 111.51 110.47 2007.11.12 10:31 110.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.10
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 10:33 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4595 1.4495 1.4599 2007.11.12 10:37 1.4598 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ
  2007.11.12 10:38 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0803 2.0703 2.0807 2007.11.12 10:46 2.0806 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ
2007.11.12 00:38 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0858 2.0959 2.0855 2007.11.12 01:08 2.0855 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 01:46 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4648 1.4548 1.4652 2007.11.12 03:43 1.4652 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 01:50 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0841 2.0941 2.0837 2007.11.12 01:57 2.0837 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:37 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0795 2.0895 2.0791 2007.11.12 04:46 2.0791 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 04:38 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0798 2.0899 2.0795 2007.11.12 04:42 2.0795 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:53 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0806 2.0706 2.0810 2007.11.12 04:56 2.0810 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 06:19 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0785 2.0685 2.0789 2007.11.12 06:38 2.0789 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 07:43 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0807 2.0707 2.0811 2007.11.12 07:54 2.0811 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 08:02 buy 1.00 usdjpy 110.17 109.17 110.21 2007.11.12 08:14 110.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 36.29
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 08:11 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0796 2.0696 2.0800 2007.11.12 08:15 2.0800 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 08:16 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0811 2.0710 2.0814 2007.11.12 08:16 2.0814 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 09:26 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.46 111.46 110.42 2007.11.12 09:29 110.42 0.00 0.00 0.00 36.23
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 09:29 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0824 2.0924 2.0820 2007.11.12 09:31 2.0820 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 09:45 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0812 2.0912 2.0808 2007.11.12 09:46 2.0808 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 09:47 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0810 2.0910 2.0806 2007.11.12 09:51 2.0806 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 09:51 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0808 2.0708 2.0812 2007.11.12 10:48 2.0812 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 09:56 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0794 2.0895 2.0791 2007.11.12 09:58 2.0791 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 10:06 buy 1.00 usdjpy 110.50 109.49 110.53 2007.11.12 10:11 110.53 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.14
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 10:29 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.4605 1.4706 1.4602 2007.11.12 10:31 1.4602 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 10:31 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.4603 1.4704 1.4600 2007.11.12 10:32 1.4600 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 10:47 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4592 1.4491 1.4595 2007.11.12 10:48 1.4595 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 10:52 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0806 2.0906 2.0802 2007.11.12 10:53 2.0802 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
2007.11.12 11:39 sell 1.00 usdjpy 110.14 111.15 110.11 2007.11.12 11:41 110.11 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.25
20071031 Scalper Champ[tp]
  2007.11.12 00:01 sell 5.00 eurgbp 0.7029 0.7050 0.7026 2007.11.12 00:32 0.7029 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I
2007.11.12 00:34 buy 5.00 audusd 0.9064 0.9043 0.9067 2007.11.12 00:36 0.9066 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I
  2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7607 0.7628 0.7604 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7605 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I
2007.11.12 00:00 buy 5.00 gbpjpy 230.15 229.94 230.18 2007.11.12 00:00 229.94 0.00 0.00 0.00 -951.08
20071105 Wonder Boy I[sl]
  2007.11.12 04:34 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8990 0.8968 0.8992 2007.11.12 04:35 0.8968 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 200.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[sl]
2007.11.12 04:35 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8989 0.8967 0.8991 2007.11.12 04:35 0.8967 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 200.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[sl]
  2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8951 0.8930 0.8954 2007.11.12 04:37 0.8930 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 100.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[sl]
2007.11.09 22:10 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7629 0.0000 0.7626 2007.11.12 00:00 0.7626 0.00 0.00 -59.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.09 22:10 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7627 0.0000 0.7624 2007.11.12 00:00 0.7624 0.00 0.00 -59.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 00:00 buy 5.00 gbpjpy 230.11 229.90 230.14 2007.11.12 00:03 230.14 0.00 0.00 0.00 135.81
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 00:00 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7597 0.7576 0.7600 2007.11.12 00:07 0.7600 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 00:00 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7594 0.7573 0.7597 2007.11.12 00:07 0.7597 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 00:00 buy 5.00 gbpjpy 230.07 229.86 230.10 2007.11.12 00:02 230.10 0.00 0.00 0.00 135.82
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 00:02 sell 5.00 usdcad 0.9466 0.9487 0.9463 2007.11.12 00:06 0.9463 0.00 0.00 0.00 158.51
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 00:34 buy 5.00 audusd 0.9063 0.9042 0.9066 2007.11.12 00:35 0.9066 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 00:34 buy 5.00 audusd 0.9064 0.9042 0.9066 2007.11.12 00:35 0.9066 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7612 0.7633 0.7609 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7609 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7610 0.7631 0.7607 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7607 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7610 0.7631 0.7607 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7607 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7609 0.7630 0.7606 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7606 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 01:45 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7609 0.7630 0.7606 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7606 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 01:46 sell 5.00 nzdusd 0.7609 0.7630 0.7606 2007.11.12 01:47 0.7606 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:22 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7571 0.7550 0.7574 2007.11.12 04:25 0.7574 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 04:22 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7570 0.7549 0.7573 2007.11.12 04:25 0.7573 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:22 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7569 0.7548 0.7572 2007.11.12 04:25 0.7572 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 04:23 buy 5.00 nzdusd 0.7564 0.7543 0.7567 2007.11.12 04:23 0.7567 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8951 0.8927 0.8951 2007.11.12 04:39 0.8951 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8947 0.8926 0.8950 2007.11.12 04:39 0.8950 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8952 0.8929 0.8953 2007.11.12 04:39 0.8953 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8947 0.8926 0.8950 2007.11.12 04:39 0.8950 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8940 0.8916 0.8940 2007.11.12 04:37 0.8940 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8941 0.8919 0.8943 2007.11.12 04:38 0.8943 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 04:37 buy 5.00 audusd 0.8943 0.8922 0.8946 2007.11.12 04:39 0.8946 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 07:47 sell 5.00 audusd 0.8965 0.8988 0.8964 2007.11.12 07:49 0.8964 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 07:47 sell 5.00 audusd 0.8964 0.8985 0.8961 2007.11.12 07:50 0.8961 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 07:47 sell 5.00 audusd 0.8965 0.8986 0.8962 2007.11.12 07:50 0.8962 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 07:47 sell 5.00 audusd 0.8964 0.8985 0.8961 2007.11.12 07:50 0.8961 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 07:48 sell 5.00 audusd 0.8964 0.8985 0.8961 2007.11.12 07:50 0.8961 0.00 0.00 0.00 300.00
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 11:31 buy 5.00 eurjpy 160.60 160.39 160.63 2007.11.12 11:32 160.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 136.17
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 11:31 buy 5.00 eurjpy 160.57 160.36 160.60 2007.11.12 11:32 160.60 0.00 0.00 0.00 136.19
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 11:31 buy 5.00 eurjpy 160.60 160.39 160.63 2007.11.12 11:32 160.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 136.17
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
2007.11.12 11:31 buy 5.00 eurjpy 160.61 160.38 160.62 2007.11.12 11:32 160.62 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.39
20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
  2007.11.12 11:32 buy 5.00 eurjpy 160.60 160.39 160.63 2007.11.12 11:32 160.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 136.17
  20071105 Wonder Boy I[tp]
0.00 0.00 -118.00 2 198.08
Closed P/L: 2 080.08
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
2007.11.12 11:38 buy 1.00 usdjpy 110.16 109.16 110.20 110.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 -81.77
20071031 Scalper Champ
0.00 0.00 0.00 -81.77
Floating P/L: -81.77
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 2 080.08 Floating P/L: -81.77 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 70 611.82 Equity: 70 530.05 Free Margin: 69 530.05