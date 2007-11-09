|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 530775
|Name: Scalper Champ
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 12, 11:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2007.11.12 00:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4649
|1.4549
|1.4653
|2007.11.12 00:08
|1.4651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 00:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.42
|111.43
|110.39
|2007.11.12 00:37
|110.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.56
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 00:59
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0860
|2.0960
|2.0856
|2007.11.12 01:05
|2.0858
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 01:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4649
|1.4548
|1.4652
|2007.11.12 01:17
|1.4651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 01:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0855
|2.0956
|2.0852
|2007.11.12 01:40
|2.0853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 01:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4647
|1.4747
|1.4643
|2007.11.12 01:42
|1.4646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 03:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0835
|2.0935
|2.0831
|2007.11.12 04:02
|2.0832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0833
|2.0733
|2.0837
|2007.11.12 04:07
|2.0835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 04:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0830
|2.0730
|2.0834
|2007.11.12 04:05
|2.0833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 04:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.35
|111.36
|110.32
|2007.11.12 04:17
|110.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.13
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 04:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0800
|2.0700
|2.0804
|2007.11.12 04:52
|2.0802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 04:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0789
|2.0889
|2.0785
|2007.11.12 05:19
|2.0788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 05:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0781
|2.0680
|2.0784
|2007.11.12 05:32
|2.0782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 05:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0779
|2.0679
|2.0783
|2007.11.12 05:56
|2.0780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 05:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4630
|1.4529
|1.4633
|2007.11.12 05:58
|1.4631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 06:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0788
|2.0688
|2.0792
|2007.11.12 06:51
|2.0790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 07:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.26
|109.26
|110.30
|2007.11.12 07:39
|110.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.20
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 07:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0788
|2.0688
|2.0792
|2007.11.12 07:41
|2.0790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 07:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0802
|2.0702
|2.0806
|2007.11.12 07:52
|2.0805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 07:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4646
|1.4746
|1.4642
|2007.11.12 08:03
|1.4643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 07:58
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0799
|2.0899
|2.0795
|2007.11.12 08:01
|2.0796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 08:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0816
|2.0916
|2.0812
|2007.11.12 09:32
|2.0815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 08:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0820
|2.0920
|2.0816
|2007.11.12 09:25
|2.0818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 10:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.53
|111.53
|110.49
|2007.11.12 10:28
|110.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.15
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 10:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.51
|111.51
|110.47
|2007.11.12 10:31
|110.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.10
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 10:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4595
|1.4495
|1.4599
|2007.11.12 10:37
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 10:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0803
|2.0703
|2.0807
|2007.11.12 10:46
|2.0806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|2007.11.12 00:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0858
|2.0959
|2.0855
|2007.11.12 01:08
|2.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4648
|1.4548
|1.4652
|2007.11.12 03:43
|1.4652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0841
|2.0941
|2.0837
|2007.11.12 01:57
|2.0837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0795
|2.0895
|2.0791
|2007.11.12 04:46
|2.0791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0798
|2.0899
|2.0795
|2007.11.12 04:42
|2.0795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0806
|2.0706
|2.0810
|2007.11.12 04:56
|2.0810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 06:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0785
|2.0685
|2.0789
|2007.11.12 06:38
|2.0789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0807
|2.0707
|2.0811
|2007.11.12 07:54
|2.0811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 08:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.17
|109.17
|110.21
|2007.11.12 08:14
|110.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.29
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 08:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0796
|2.0696
|2.0800
|2007.11.12 08:15
|2.0800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 08:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0811
|2.0710
|2.0814
|2007.11.12 08:16
|2.0814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.46
|111.46
|110.42
|2007.11.12 09:29
|110.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.23
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0824
|2.0924
|2.0820
|2007.11.12 09:31
|2.0820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0812
|2.0912
|2.0808
|2007.11.12 09:46
|2.0808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:47
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0810
|2.0910
|2.0806
|2007.11.12 09:51
|2.0806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0808
|2.0708
|2.0812
|2007.11.12 10:48
|2.0812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0794
|2.0895
|2.0791
|2007.11.12 09:58
|2.0791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 10:06
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.50
|109.49
|110.53
|2007.11.12 10:11
|110.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.14
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 10:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4605
|1.4706
|1.4602
|2007.11.12 10:31
|1.4602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 10:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4603
|1.4704
|1.4600
|2007.11.12 10:32
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 10:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4592
|1.4491
|1.4595
|2007.11.12 10:48
|1.4595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 10:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0806
|2.0906
|2.0802
|2007.11.12 10:53
|2.0802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.14
|111.15
|110.11
|2007.11.12 11:41
|110.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.25
|20071031
|Scalper Champ[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:01
|sell
|5.00
|eurgbp
|0.7029
|0.7050
|0.7026
|2007.11.12 00:32
|0.7029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I
|2007.11.12 00:34
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.9064
|0.9043
|0.9067
|2007.11.12 00:36
|0.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7607
|0.7628
|0.7604
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I
|2007.11.12 00:00
|buy
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|230.15
|229.94
|230.18
|2007.11.12 00:00
|229.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-951.08
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[sl]
|2007.11.12 04:34
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8990
|0.8968
|0.8992
|2007.11.12 04:35
|0.8968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[sl]
|2007.11.12 04:35
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8989
|0.8967
|0.8991
|2007.11.12 04:35
|0.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[sl]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8951
|0.8930
|0.8954
|2007.11.12 04:37
|0.8930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 100.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[sl]
|2007.11.09 22:10
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7629
|0.0000
|0.7626
|2007.11.12 00:00
|0.7626
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.09 22:10
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7627
|0.0000
|0.7624
|2007.11.12 00:00
|0.7624
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:00
|buy
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|230.11
|229.90
|230.14
|2007.11.12 00:03
|230.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.81
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:00
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7597
|0.7576
|0.7600
|2007.11.12 00:07
|0.7600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:00
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7594
|0.7573
|0.7597
|2007.11.12 00:07
|0.7597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:00
|buy
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|230.07
|229.86
|230.10
|2007.11.12 00:02
|230.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.82
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:02
|sell
|5.00
|usdcad
|0.9466
|0.9487
|0.9463
|2007.11.12 00:06
|0.9463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.51
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:34
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.9063
|0.9042
|0.9066
|2007.11.12 00:35
|0.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 00:34
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.9064
|0.9042
|0.9066
|2007.11.12 00:35
|0.9066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7612
|0.7633
|0.7609
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7610
|0.7631
|0.7607
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7610
|0.7631
|0.7607
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7609
|0.7630
|0.7606
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:45
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7609
|0.7630
|0.7606
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 01:46
|sell
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7609
|0.7630
|0.7606
|2007.11.12 01:47
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:22
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7571
|0.7550
|0.7574
|2007.11.12 04:25
|0.7574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:22
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7570
|0.7549
|0.7573
|2007.11.12 04:25
|0.7573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:22
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7569
|0.7548
|0.7572
|2007.11.12 04:25
|0.7572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:23
|buy
|5.00
|nzdusd
|0.7564
|0.7543
|0.7567
|2007.11.12 04:23
|0.7567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8951
|0.8927
|0.8951
|2007.11.12 04:39
|0.8951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8947
|0.8926
|0.8950
|2007.11.12 04:39
|0.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8952
|0.8929
|0.8953
|2007.11.12 04:39
|0.8953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8947
|0.8926
|0.8950
|2007.11.12 04:39
|0.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8940
|0.8916
|0.8940
|2007.11.12 04:37
|0.8940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8941
|0.8919
|0.8943
|2007.11.12 04:38
|0.8943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 04:37
|buy
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8943
|0.8922
|0.8946
|2007.11.12 04:39
|0.8946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:47
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8965
|0.8988
|0.8964
|2007.11.12 07:49
|0.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:47
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8964
|0.8985
|0.8961
|2007.11.12 07:50
|0.8961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:47
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8965
|0.8986
|0.8962
|2007.11.12 07:50
|0.8962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:47
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8964
|0.8985
|0.8961
|2007.11.12 07:50
|0.8961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 07:48
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.8964
|0.8985
|0.8961
|2007.11.12 07:50
|0.8961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:31
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|160.60
|160.39
|160.63
|2007.11.12 11:32
|160.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.17
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:31
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|160.57
|160.36
|160.60
|2007.11.12 11:32
|160.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.19
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:31
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|160.60
|160.39
|160.63
|2007.11.12 11:32
|160.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.17
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:31
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|160.61
|160.38
|160.62
|2007.11.12 11:32
|160.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.39
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|2007.11.12 11:32
|buy
|5.00
|eurjpy
|160.60
|160.39
|160.63
|2007.11.12 11:32
|160.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.17
|20071105
|Wonder Boy I[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.00
|2 198.08
|Closed P/L:
|2 080.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2007.11.12 11:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.16
|109.16
|110.20
|110.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.77
|20071031
|Scalper Champ
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.77
|Floating P/L:
|-81.77
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 080.08
|Floating P/L:
|-81.77
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|70 611.82
|Equity:
|70 530.05
|Free Margin:
|69 530.05