MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Account: 515897 Name: ResistanceSuport Scalper Currency: USD 2007 November 16, 22:04
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
5111626 2007.11.16 17:11 sell 5.60 nzdusd 0.7547 0.7647 0.7544 2007.11.16 20:56 0.7545 0.00 0.00 0.00 224.00
20071103 Aussie Wonder Boy
5112296 2007.11.16 19:06 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0508 2.0487 2.0510 2007.11.16 19:08 2.0510 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5112292 2007.11.16 19:06 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0509 2.0488 2.0511 2007.11.16 19:08 2.0511 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5112051 2007.11.16 18:20 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0518 0.0000 2.0520 2007.11.16 18:24 2.0520 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
    [tp]
5112014 2007.11.16 18:17 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0511 0.0000 0.0000 2007.11.16 18:19 2.0515 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
5111773 2007.11.16 17:37 buy 2.60 gbpusd 2.0476 2.0455 2.0478 2007.11.16 17:39 2.0478 0.00 0.00 0.00 52.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111772 2007.11.16 17:37 buy 6.50 gbpusd 2.0474 2.0453 2.0476 2007.11.16 17:38 2.0476 0.00 0.00 0.00 130.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111768 2007.11.16 17:36 buy 6.50 gbpusd 2.0470 2.0449 2.0472 2007.11.16 17:36 2.0472 0.00 0.00 0.00 130.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111712 2007.11.16 17:23 buy 2.60 gbpusd 2.0463 2.0442 2.0465 2007.11.16 17:32 2.0465 0.00 0.00 0.00 52.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111709 2007.11.16 17:23 buy 6.60 gbpusd 2.0461 2.0440 2.0463 2007.11.16 17:32 2.0463 0.00 0.00 0.00 132.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111521 2007.11.16 16:57 buy 4.00 gbpusd 2.0459 2.0438 2.0461 2007.11.16 17:18 2.0461 0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111533 2007.11.16 16:58 buy 4.20 gbpusd 2.0461 2.0440 2.0463 2007.11.16 17:05 2.0440 0.00 0.00 0.00 -882.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[sl]
5111520 2007.11.16 16:57 buy 5.00 gbpusd 2.0458 2.0437 2.0460 2007.11.16 16:58 2.0460 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111320 2007.11.16 16:29 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0442 2.0421 2.0444 2007.11.16 16:48 2.0444 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111343 2007.11.16 16:31 sell 10.00 gbpusd 2.0427 2.0448 2.0425 2007.11.16 16:31 2.0425 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111336 2007.11.16 16:30 sell 10.00 gbpusd 2.0431 2.0452 2.0429 2007.11.16 16:30 2.0429 0.00 0.00 0.00 200.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111168 2007.11.16 16:06 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0440 2.0474 2.0438 2007.11.16 16:27 2.0438 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111170 2007.11.16 16:06 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0443 2.0477 2.0441 2007.11.16 16:27 2.0441 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111172 2007.11.16 16:07 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0445 2.0479 2.0443 2007.11.16 16:27 2.0443 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111175 2007.11.16 16:07 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0446 2.0480 2.0444 2007.11.16 16:27 2.0444 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111176 2007.11.16 16:07 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0447 2.0481 2.0445 2007.11.16 16:08 2.0445 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111165 2007.11.16 16:06 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0446 2.0480 2.0444 2007.11.16 16:06 2.0444 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111158 2007.11.16 16:05 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0448 2.0482 2.0446 2007.11.16 16:06 2.0446 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111162 2007.11.16 16:06 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0448 2.0482 2.0446 2007.11.16 16:06 2.0446 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111138 2007.11.16 16:04 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0452 2.0486 2.0450 2007.11.16 16:05 2.0450 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111134 2007.11.16 16:04 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0453 2.0487 2.0451 2007.11.16 16:05 2.0451 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111146 2007.11.16 16:04 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0453 2.0487 2.0451 2007.11.16 16:05 2.0451 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111144 2007.11.16 16:04 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0454 2.0488 2.0452 2007.11.16 16:05 2.0452 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111121 2007.11.16 16:03 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0459 2.0493 2.0457 2007.11.16 16:04 2.0457 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111127 2007.11.16 16:04 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0458 2.0492 2.0456 2007.11.16 16:04 2.0456 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111120 2007.11.16 16:03 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0458 2.0492 2.0456 2007.11.16 16:04 2.0456 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111105 2007.11.16 16:01 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0462 2.0496 2.0460 2007.11.16 16:03 2.0460 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5111111 2007.11.16 16:02 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0462 2.0496 2.0460 2007.11.16 16:03 2.0460 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5110858 2007.11.16 15:27 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0483 2.0462 2.0485 2007.11.16 16:00 2.0462 0.00 0.00 0.00 -210.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[sl]
5110911 2007.11.16 15:33 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0478 2.0457 2.0480 2007.11.16 15:51 2.0480 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5110848 2007.11.16 15:26 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0490 2.0469 2.0492 2007.11.16 15:35 2.0469 0.00 0.00 0.00 -210.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[sl]
5110800 2007.11.16 15:22 buy 5.00 gbpusd 2.0492 2.0392 2.0497 2007.11.16 15:23 2.0497 0.00 0.00 0.00 250.00
20071104 Aussie Wonder Boy[tp]
5110798 2007.11.16 15:22 buy 5.00 gbpusd 2.0488 2.0388 2.0493 2007.11.16 15:22 2.0493 0.00 0.00 0.00 250.00
  20071104 Aussie Wonder Boy[tp]
5110794 2007.11.16 15:22 buy 5.00 gbpusd 2.0488 2.0388 2.0493 2007.11.16 15:22 2.0491 0.00 0.00 0.00 150.00
20071104 Aussie Wonder Boy
5110273 2007.11.16 14:13 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0461 2.0440 2.0463 2007.11.16 14:18 2.0463 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5110274 2007.11.16 14:14 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0460 2.0439 2.0462 2007.11.16 14:18 2.0462 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5109851 2007.11.16 13:40 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0433 2.0412 2.0435 2007.11.16 13:58 2.0435 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5109855 2007.11.16 13:40 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0433 2.0412 2.0435 2007.11.16 13:58 2.0435 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5109760 2007.11.16 13:33 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0421 2.0400 2.0423 2007.11.16 13:39 2.0423 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5109796 2007.11.16 13:37 buy 2.00 gbpusd 2.0419 2.0398 2.0421 2007.11.16 13:39 2.0421 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5109763 2007.11.16 13:33 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0418 2.0397 2.0420 2007.11.16 13:35 2.0420 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
0.00 0.00 0.00 1,288.00
Closed P/L: 1,288.00
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Closed Trade P/L: 1,288.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 50 605.02 Equity: 50 605.02 Free Margin: 50 605.02