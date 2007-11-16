|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 515897
|Name: ResistanceSuport Scalper
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 16, 22:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5111626
|2007.11.16 17:11
|sell
|5.60
|nzdusd
|0.7547
|0.7647
|0.7544
|2007.11.16 20:56
|0.7545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|20071103
|Aussie Wonder Boy
|5112296
|2007.11.16 19:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0508
|2.0487
|2.0510
|2007.11.16 19:08
|2.0510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5112292
|2007.11.16 19:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0509
|2.0488
|2.0511
|2007.11.16 19:08
|2.0511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5112051
|2007.11.16 18:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0518
|0.0000
|2.0520
|2007.11.16 18:24
|2.0520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|5112014
|2007.11.16 18:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.16 18:19
|2.0515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5111773
|2007.11.16 17:37
|buy
|2.60
|gbpusd
|2.0476
|2.0455
|2.0478
|2007.11.16 17:39
|2.0478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111772
|2007.11.16 17:37
|buy
|6.50
|gbpusd
|2.0474
|2.0453
|2.0476
|2007.11.16 17:38
|2.0476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111768
|2007.11.16 17:36
|buy
|6.50
|gbpusd
|2.0470
|2.0449
|2.0472
|2007.11.16 17:36
|2.0472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111712
|2007.11.16 17:23
|buy
|2.60
|gbpusd
|2.0463
|2.0442
|2.0465
|2007.11.16 17:32
|2.0465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111709
|2007.11.16 17:23
|buy
|6.60
|gbpusd
|2.0461
|2.0440
|2.0463
|2007.11.16 17:32
|2.0463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111521
|2007.11.16 16:57
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|2.0459
|2.0438
|2.0461
|2007.11.16 17:18
|2.0461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111533
|2007.11.16 16:58
|buy
|4.20
|gbpusd
|2.0461
|2.0440
|2.0463
|2007.11.16 17:05
|2.0440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-882.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[sl]
|5111520
|2007.11.16 16:57
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|2.0458
|2.0437
|2.0460
|2007.11.16 16:58
|2.0460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111320
|2007.11.16 16:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0442
|2.0421
|2.0444
|2007.11.16 16:48
|2.0444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111343
|2007.11.16 16:31
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0448
|2.0425
|2007.11.16 16:31
|2.0425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111336
|2007.11.16 16:30
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|2.0431
|2.0452
|2.0429
|2007.11.16 16:30
|2.0429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111168
|2007.11.16 16:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0440
|2.0474
|2.0438
|2007.11.16 16:27
|2.0438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111170
|2007.11.16 16:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0443
|2.0477
|2.0441
|2007.11.16 16:27
|2.0441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111172
|2007.11.16 16:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0445
|2.0479
|2.0443
|2007.11.16 16:27
|2.0443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111175
|2007.11.16 16:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0446
|2.0480
|2.0444
|2007.11.16 16:27
|2.0444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111176
|2007.11.16 16:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0447
|2.0481
|2.0445
|2007.11.16 16:08
|2.0445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111165
|2007.11.16 16:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0446
|2.0480
|2.0444
|2007.11.16 16:06
|2.0444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111158
|2007.11.16 16:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0448
|2.0482
|2.0446
|2007.11.16 16:06
|2.0446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111162
|2007.11.16 16:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0448
|2.0482
|2.0446
|2007.11.16 16:06
|2.0446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111138
|2007.11.16 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0452
|2.0486
|2.0450
|2007.11.16 16:05
|2.0450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111134
|2007.11.16 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0453
|2.0487
|2.0451
|2007.11.16 16:05
|2.0451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111146
|2007.11.16 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0453
|2.0487
|2.0451
|2007.11.16 16:05
|2.0451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111144
|2007.11.16 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0454
|2.0488
|2.0452
|2007.11.16 16:05
|2.0452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111121
|2007.11.16 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0459
|2.0493
|2.0457
|2007.11.16 16:04
|2.0457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111127
|2007.11.16 16:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0458
|2.0492
|2.0456
|2007.11.16 16:04
|2.0456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111120
|2007.11.16 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0458
|2.0492
|2.0456
|2007.11.16 16:04
|2.0456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111105
|2007.11.16 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0462
|2.0496
|2.0460
|2007.11.16 16:03
|2.0460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5111111
|2007.11.16 16:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0462
|2.0496
|2.0460
|2007.11.16 16:03
|2.0460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5110858
|2007.11.16 15:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0483
|2.0462
|2.0485
|2007.11.16 16:00
|2.0462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[sl]
|5110911
|2007.11.16 15:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0478
|2.0457
|2.0480
|2007.11.16 15:51
|2.0480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5110848
|2007.11.16 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0490
|2.0469
|2.0492
|2007.11.16 15:35
|2.0469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[sl]
|5110800
|2007.11.16 15:22
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|2.0492
|2.0392
|2.0497
|2007.11.16 15:23
|2.0497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|20071104
|Aussie Wonder Boy[tp]
|5110798
|2007.11.16 15:22
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|2.0488
|2.0388
|2.0493
|2007.11.16 15:22
|2.0493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|20071104
|Aussie Wonder Boy[tp]
|5110794
|2007.11.16 15:22
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|2.0488
|2.0388
|2.0493
|2007.11.16 15:22
|2.0491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|20071104
|Aussie Wonder Boy
|5110273
|2007.11.16 14:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0461
|2.0440
|2.0463
|2007.11.16 14:18
|2.0463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5110274
|2007.11.16 14:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0460
|2.0439
|2.0462
|2007.11.16 14:18
|2.0462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5109851
|2007.11.16 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0433
|2.0412
|2.0435
|2007.11.16 13:58
|2.0435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5109855
|2007.11.16 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0433
|2.0412
|2.0435
|2007.11.16 13:58
|2.0435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5109760
|2007.11.16 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0421
|2.0400
|2.0423
|2007.11.16 13:39
|2.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5109796
|2007.11.16 13:37
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|2.0419
|2.0398
|2.0421
|2007.11.16 13:39
|2.0421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5109763
|2007.11.16 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0418
|2.0397
|2.0420
|2007.11.16 13:35
|2.0420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1,288.00
|Closed P/L:
|1,288.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1,288.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|50 605.02
|Equity:
|50 605.02
|Free Margin:
|50 605.02