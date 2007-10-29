|Account: 66189
|Name: oil trader
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 7, 19:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3455556
|2007.10.29 18:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3492684
|2007.11.01 12:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0813
|2.0781
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 15:11
|2.0781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|3492690
|2007.11.01 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0781
|2.0813
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 12:37
|2.0813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|3493727
|2007.11.01 12:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0799
|2.0799
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 14:38
|2.0799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3493751
|2007.11.01 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0763
|2.0799
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 12:05
|2.0799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|3511898
|2007.11.02 09:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0840
|2.0806
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 13:30
|2.0796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|3511901
|2007.11.02 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0796
|2.0840
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 13:40
|2.0840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|3512792
|2007.11.02 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0860
|2.0820
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 11:39
|2.0820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3512809
|2007.11.02 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0796
|2.0850
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 13:41
|2.0850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|3530157
|2007.11.05 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0897
|2.0857
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 18:00
|2.0801
|expiration [2007.11.05 18:00]
|3530165
|2007.11.05 09:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0849
|2.0849
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 20:00
|2.0802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|3531360
|2007.11.05 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0889
|2.0849
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 19:00
|2.0807
|expiration [2007.11.05 19:00]
|3531363
|2007.11.05 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0823
|2.0863
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:22
|2.0863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3546557
|2007.11.06 09:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0882
|2.0842
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 10:50
|2.0842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|3546558
|2007.11.06 09:24
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0833
|2.0873
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 18:24
|2.0856
|expiration [2007.11.06 18:24]
|3546951
|2007.11.06 14:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0889
|2.0859
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 17:35
|2.0859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3546953
|2007.11.06 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0859
|2.0889
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 14:54
|2.0889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3564931
|2007.11.07 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0925
|2.0957
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 18:00
|2.1042
|expiration [2007.11.07 18:00]
|3565818
|2007.11.07 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0924
|2.0964
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 19:00
|2.1044
|expiration [2007.11.07 19:00]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-375.00
|Closed P/L:
|-375.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3564928
|2007.11.07 09:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0957
|2.0957
|0.0000
|
|2.1050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|93.00
|3565815
|2007.11.07 10:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0970
|2.0970
|0.0000
|
|2.1050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|173.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-375.00
|Floating P/L:
|173.00
|Margin:
|419.27
|Balance:
|4 625.00
|Equity:
|4 798.00
|Free Margin:
|4 378.73
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|47.00
|Gross Loss:
|422.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-375.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.11
|Expected Payoff:
|-28.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|375.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|375.00 (7.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.50% (375.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (16.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (15.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (84.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|47.00
|loss trade:
|-54.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.50
|loss trade:
|-38.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (47.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-254.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|47.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-254.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4