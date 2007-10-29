Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 66189 Name: oil trader Currency: USD 2007 November 7, 19:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34555562007.10.29 18:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
34926842007.11.01 12:37buy0.10gbpusd2.08132.07810.00002007.11.01 15:112.07810.000.000.00-32.00
34926902007.11.01 09:02sell0.10gbpusd2.07812.08130.00002007.11.01 12:372.08130.000.000.00-32.00
34937272007.11.01 12:05buy0.10gbpusd2.07992.07990.00002007.11.01 14:382.07990.000.000.000.00
34937512007.11.01 10:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07632.07990.00002007.11.01 12:052.07990.000.000.00-36.00
35118982007.11.02 09:20buy0.10gbpusd2.08402.08060.00002007.11.02 13:302.07960.000.000.00-44.00
35119012007.11.02 13:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07962.08400.00002007.11.02 13:402.08400.000.000.00-44.00
35127922007.11.02 10:15buy0.10gbpusd2.08602.08200.00002007.11.02 11:392.08200.000.000.00-40.00
35128092007.11.02 13:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07962.08500.00002007.11.02 13:412.08500.000.000.00-54.00
35301572007.11.05 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.08972.08570.00002007.11.05 18:002.0801expiration [2007.11.05 18:00]
35301652007.11.05 09:09sell0.10gbpusd2.08492.08490.00002007.11.05 20:002.08020.000.000.0047.00
35313602007.11.05 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.08892.08490.00002007.11.05 19:002.0807expiration [2007.11.05 19:00]
35313632007.11.05 10:02sell0.10gbpusd2.08232.08630.00002007.11.05 10:222.08630.000.000.00-40.00
35465572007.11.06 09:48buy0.10gbpusd2.08822.08420.00002007.11.06 10:502.08420.000.000.00-40.00
35465582007.11.06 09:24sell stop0.10gbpusd2.08332.08730.00002007.11.06 18:242.0856expiration [2007.11.06 18:24]
35469512007.11.06 14:54buy0.10gbpusd2.08892.08590.00002007.11.06 17:352.08590.000.000.00-30.00
35469532007.11.06 10:02sell0.10gbpusd2.08592.08890.00002007.11.06 14:542.08890.000.000.00-30.00
35649312007.11.07 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.09252.09570.00002007.11.07 18:002.1042expiration [2007.11.07 18:00]
35658182007.11.07 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.09242.09640.00002007.11.07 19:002.1044expiration [2007.11.07 19:00]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -375.00
Closed P/L: -375.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35649282007.11.07 09:52buy0.10gbpusd2.09572.09570.0000 2.10500.000.000.0093.00
35658152007.11.07 10:08buy0.10gbpusd2.09702.09700.0000 2.10500.000.000.0080.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 173.00
 Floating P/L: 173.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -375.00 Floating P/L: 173.00 Margin: 419.27
Balance: 4 625.00 Equity: 4 798.00 Free Margin: 4 378.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 47.00 Gross Loss: 422.00 Total Net Profit: -375.00
Profit Factor: 0.11 Expected Payoff: -28.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 375.00 Maximal Drawdown: 375.00 (7.50%) Relative Drawdown: 7.50% (375.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (16.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (15.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (84.62%)
Largest profit trade: 47.00 loss trade: -54.00
Average profit trade: 23.50 loss trade: -38.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (47.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-254.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 47.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -254.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4