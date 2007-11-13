Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 75521 Name: oilfxpro cable b o Currency: USD 2007 November 15, 12:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36654252007.11.13 07:13balanceDeposit5 000.00
36684462007.11.13 09:30buy stop0.10eurusd1.46421.45870.00002007.11.13 18:301.4596expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
36684482007.11.13 10:51sell0.10eurusd1.45871.46420.00002007.11.14 02:591.46420.000.00-0.02-55.00
36687472007.11.13 10:30buy0.10gbpusd2.07072.06630.00002007.11.14 08:112.07810.000.000.3074.00
36687482007.11.13 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06382.07070.00002007.11.13 18:452.0724expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
36720702007.11.13 13:09buy0.10gbpusd2.07072.07070.00002007.11.13 17:252.07070.000.000.000.00
36720712007.11.13 12:17sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06362.07070.00002007.11.13 20:022.0709cancelled
36928022007.11.14 10:50buy0.10gbpusd2.08242.07770.00002007.11.14 11:352.07770.000.000.00-47.00
36928052007.11.14 11:58sell0.10gbpusd2.07312.07270.00002007.11.14 15:032.07270.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 0.28 -24.00
Closed P/L: -23.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37280462007.11.15 10:29sell0.10gbpusd2.05142.05020.0000 2.04540.000.000.0060.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00
 Floating P/L: 60.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
37280422007.11.15 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06122.05320.0000 2.045460|1 oilfxprocable 845 945 sl 8
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -23.72 Floating P/L: 60.00 Margin: 205.14
Balance: 4 976.28 Equity: 5 036.28 Free Margin: 4 831.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 78.30 Gross Loss: 102.02 Total Net Profit: -23.72
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -4.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 55.02 Maximal Drawdown: 55.02 (1.10%) Relative Drawdown: 1.10% (55.02)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 74.30 loss trade: -55.02
Average profit trade: 26.10 loss trade: -51.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (74.30) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-55.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 74.30 (1) consecutive loss (count): -55.02 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1