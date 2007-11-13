|Account: 75521
|Name: oilfxpro cable b o
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 15, 12:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3665425
|2007.11.13 07:13
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3668446
|2007.11.13 09:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4642
|1.4587
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:30
|1.4596
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
|3668448
|2007.11.13 10:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4587
|1.4642
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 02:59
|1.4642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-55.00
|3668747
|2007.11.13 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0707
|2.0663
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 08:11
|2.0781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|74.00
|3668748
|2007.11.13 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0638
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:45
|2.0724
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
|3672070
|2007.11.13 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0707
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 17:25
|2.0707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3672071
|2007.11.13 12:17
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0636
|2.0707
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 20:02
|2.0709
|cancelled
|3692802
|2007.11.14 10:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0824
|2.0777
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 11:35
|2.0777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|3692805
|2007.11.14 11:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0731
|2.0727
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 15:03
|2.0727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-24.00
|Closed P/L:
|-23.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3728046
|2007.11.15 10:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0514
|2.0502
|0.0000
|
|2.0454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3728042
|2007.11.15 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0612
|2.0532
|0.0000
|
|2.0454
|60|1 oilfxprocable 845 945 sl 8
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-23.72
|Floating P/L:
|60.00
|Margin:
|205.14
|Balance:
|4 976.28
|Equity:
|5 036.28
|Free Margin:
|4 831.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|78.30
|Gross Loss:
|102.02
|Total Net Profit:
|-23.72
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.74
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|55.02
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.02 (1.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.10% (55.02)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.30
|loss trade:
|-55.02
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.10
|loss trade:
|-51.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (74.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-55.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|74.30 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.02 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1