|Account: 61652
|Name: oilfxpro 1
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 15, 00:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1638689
|2007.11.08 08:28
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1708481
|2007.11.12 12:03
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.16
|92.76
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.70
|cancelled
|1708482
|2007.11.12 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.46
|92.29
|0.00
|2007.11.12 14:48
|91.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|1711335
|2007.11.12 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.54
|92.14
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.71
|cancelled
|1711336
|2007.11.12 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.96
|91.96
|0.00
|2007.11.12 15:44
|91.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|1734664
|2007.11.13 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.61
|90.91
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.93
|cancelled
|1734667
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.73
|88.74
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:29
|88.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|398.00
|1737328
|2007.11.13 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.44
|91.04
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.92
|cancelled
|1737330
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|89.03
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:48
|89.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|352.00
|1761464
|2007.11.14 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.08
|90.17
|0.00
|2007.11.14 16:42
|90.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1761465
|2007.11.14 12:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|90.04
|0.00
|2007.11.14 14:02
|90.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1764791
|2007.11.14 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.05
|90.55
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1764793
|2007.11.14 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|89.60
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 124.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 124.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 124.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101 124.00
|Equity:
|101 124.00
|Free Margin:
|101 124.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 252.00
|Gross Loss:
|128.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 124.00
|Profit Factor:
|9.78
|Expected Payoff:
|160.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|128.00 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (128.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|398.00
|loss trade:
|-128.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|208.67
|loss trade:
|-128.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 054.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-128.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 054.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-128.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1