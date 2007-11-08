ODL Securities

Account: 61652 Name: oilfxpro 1 Currency: USD 2007 November 15, 00:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16386892007.11.08 08:28balanceDeposit100 000.00
17084812007.11.12 12:03buy stop0.20oil93.1692.760.002007.11.12 20:0091.70cancelled
17084822007.11.12 12:14sell0.20oil92.4692.290.002007.11.12 14:4891.310.000.000.00230.00
17113352007.11.12 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.5492.140.002007.11.12 20:0091.71cancelled
17113362007.11.12 14:00sell0.20oil91.9691.960.002007.11.12 15:4491.590.000.000.0074.00
17346642007.11.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6190.910.002007.11.13 20:0088.93cancelled
17346672007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7388.740.002007.11.13 17:2988.740.000.000.00398.00
17373282007.11.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.4491.040.002007.11.13 20:0088.92cancelled
17373302007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7989.030.002007.11.13 17:4889.030.000.000.00352.00
17614642007.11.14 14:03buy0.20oil90.0890.170.002007.11.14 16:4290.170.000.000.0018.00
17614652007.11.14 12:27sell0.20oil89.4090.040.002007.11.14 14:0290.040.000.000.00-128.00
17647912007.11.14 14:02buy0.20oil90.0590.550.002007.11.14 20:0090.950.000.000.00180.00
17647932007.11.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil89.2089.600.002007.11.14 20:0090.95cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 124.00
Closed P/L: 1 124.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 124.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101 124.00 Equity: 101 124.00 Free Margin: 101 124.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 252.00 Gross Loss: 128.00 Total Net Profit: 1 124.00
Profit Factor: 9.78 Expected Payoff: 160.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 128.00 (0.13%) Relative Drawdown: 0.13% (128.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 398.00 loss trade: -128.00
Average profit trade: 208.67 loss trade: -128.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 054.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-128.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 054.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -128.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1