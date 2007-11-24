FXDD

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 November 27, 05:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145196152007.11.24 04:34balanceDeposit100 000.00
145492832007.11.26 11:00buy0.50usdjpy108.720.00109.722007.11.26 16:00108.270.000.000.00-207.81
145492632007.11.26 11:00buy0.50usdjpy108.720.000.002007.11.26 16:00108.270.000.000.00-207.81
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -415.62
Closed P/L: -415.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145750042007.11.26 21:00sell0.50usdjpy108.040.000.00 108.410.000.00-6.14-170.65
145750062007.11.26 21:00sell0.50usdjpy108.040.00107.04 108.410.000.00-6.14-170.65
  0.00 0.00 -12.28 -341.30
 Floating P/L: -353.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -415.62 Floating P/L: -353.58 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 99 584.38 Equity: 99 230.80 Free Margin: 98 730.80