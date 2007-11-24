FXDD
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 27, 05:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14519615
|2007.11.24 04:34
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|14549283
|2007.11.26 11:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|108.72
|0.00
|109.72
|2007.11.26 16:00
|108.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.81
|14549263
|2007.11.26 11:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|108.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.26 16:00
|108.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.81
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-415.62
|Closed P/L:
|-415.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14575004
|2007.11.26 21:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|108.04
|0.00
|0.00
|
|108.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.14
|-170.65
|14575006
|2007.11.26 21:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|108.04
|0.00
|107.04
|
|108.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.14
|-170.65
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.28
|-341.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-353.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-415.62
|Floating P/L:
|-353.58
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|99 584.38
|Equity:
|99 230.80
|Free Margin:
|98 730.80