|Account: 750627
|Name: Duy UJ
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 27, 18:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16949154
|2007.11.27 17:24
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 17:36
|2.0704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196201992
|16951625
|2007.11.27 17:48
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 17:53
|2.0703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196202858
|16953946
|2007.11.27 18:09
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|2.0682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16953762
|2007.11.27 18:07
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.0688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16953590
|2007.11.27 18:06
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16950354
|2007.11.27 17:36
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196202858
|16952866
|2007.11.27 17:59
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16948907
|2007.11.27 17:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 18:09
|2.0672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196201992
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-372.00
|Closed P/L:
|-372.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16954101
|2007.11.27 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0675
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|2.0654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16954160
|2007.11.27 18:10
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0669
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|2.0654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16954277
|2007.11.27 18:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|2.0654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|16954849
|2007.11.27 18:14
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|2.0658
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|2.0654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-97.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-372.00
|Floating P/L:
|-97.00
|Margin:
|413.27
|Balance:
|952.23
|Equity:
|855.23
|Free Margin:
|441.96
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|17.00
|Gross Loss:
|389.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-372.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.04
|Expected Payoff:
|-46.50
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|372.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|389.00 (29.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|29.00% (389.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|-84.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.50
|loss trade:
|-64.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (17.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-389.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|17.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-389.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|6