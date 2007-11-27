North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 750627 Name: Duy UJ Currency: USD 2007 November 27, 18:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169491542007.11.27 17:24buy0.20gbpusd2.07000.00000.00002007.11.27 17:362.07040.000.000.008.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196201992
169516252007.11.27 17:48buy0.30gbpusd2.07000.00000.00002007.11.27 17:532.07030.000.000.009.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196202858
169539462007.11.27 18:09buy0.60gbpusd2.06820.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06750.000.000.00-42.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169537622007.11.27 18:07buy0.50gbpusd2.06880.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06730.000.000.00-75.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169535902007.11.27 18:06buy0.40gbpusd2.06940.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06730.000.000.00-84.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169503542007.11.27 17:36buy0.20gbpusd2.07050.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06720.000.000.00-66.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196202858
169528662007.11.27 17:59buy0.30gbpusd2.07000.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06720.000.000.00-84.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169489072007.11.27 17:21buy0.10gbpusd2.07100.00000.00002007.11.27 18:092.06720.000.000.00-38.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196201992
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -372.00
Closed P/L: -372.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169541012007.11.27 18:09buy0.10gbpusd2.06750.00000.0000 2.06540.000.000.00-21.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169541602007.11.27 18:10buy0.20gbpusd2.06690.00000.0000 2.06540.000.000.00-30.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169542772007.11.27 18:10buy0.30gbpusd2.06640.00000.0000 2.06540.000.000.00-30.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
169548492007.11.27 18:14buy0.40gbpusd2.06580.00000.0000 2.06540.000.000.00-16.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196204335
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -97.00
 Floating P/L: -97.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -372.00 Floating P/L: -97.00 Margin: 413.27
Balance: 952.23 Equity: 855.23 Free Margin: 441.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 17.00 Gross Loss: 389.00 Total Net Profit: -372.00
Profit Factor: 0.04 Expected Payoff: -46.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 372.00 Maximal Drawdown: 389.00 (29.00%) Relative Drawdown: 29.00% (389.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%)
Largest profit trade: 9.00 loss trade: -84.00
Average profit trade: 8.50 loss trade: -64.83
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (17.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-389.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 17.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -389.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 6