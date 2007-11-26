|Account: 1060929
|Name: duyduy b
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 27, 11:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14532185
|2007.11.26 05:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|14541418
|2007.11.26 08:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0650
|1.7146
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 09:18
|2.0657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
|14541685
|2007.11.26 08:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0640
|1.8886
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 09:01
|2.0643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
|14542813
|2007.11.26 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0666
|1.7162
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 09:36
|2.0671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
|14543259
|2007.11.26 09:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0656
|1.8902
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 09:24
|2.0662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
|14543776
|2007.11.26 09:28
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0656
|1.8902
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 09:36
|2.0659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
|14612710
|2007.11.27 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 11:14
|2.0690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196177428
|14614008
|2007.11.27 10:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 11:14
|2.0691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196178187
|14615175
|2007.11.27 11:06
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|2.0703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 11:14
|2.0691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196178187
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|Closed P/L:
|69.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|69.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 569.00
|Equity:
|1 569.00
|Free Margin:
|1 569.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|76.00
|Gross Loss:
|7.00
|Total Net Profit:
|69.00
|Profit Factor:
|10.86
|Expected Payoff:
|8.63
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.00 (0.44%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.44% (7.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|36.00
|loss trade:
|-7.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.86
|loss trade:
|-7.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (76.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1