FXDD

Account: 1060929 Name: duyduy b Currency: USD 2007 November 26, 09:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145321852007.11.26 05:26balanceDeposit1 500.00
145414182007.11.26 08:52buy0.10gbpusd2.06501.71460.00002007.11.26 09:182.06570.000.000.007.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
145416852007.11.26 08:59buy0.20gbpusd2.06401.88860.00002007.11.26 09:012.06430.000.000.006.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
145428132007.11.26 09:19buy0.10gbpusd2.06661.71620.00002007.11.26 09:362.06710.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
145432592007.11.26 09:22buy0.20gbpusd2.06561.89020.00002007.11.26 09:242.06620.000.000.0012.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
145437762007.11.26 09:28buy0.20gbpusd2.06561.89020.00002007.11.26 09:362.06590.000.000.006.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1196085231
  0.00 0.00 0.00 36.00
Closed P/L: 36.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 36.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 536.00 Equity: 1 536.00 Free Margin: 1 536.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 36.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 36.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 7.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 12.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 7.20 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (36.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 36.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0