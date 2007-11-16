Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 30003286 Name: Electra v1xx Currency: USD 2007 November 21, 00:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3721062007.11.16 13:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
3721572007.11.16 14:00sell0.08eurgbp0.71590.71570.60792007.11.19 16:570.7157-0.400.000.323.28
 562907Electra-Sell[sl]
3732012007.11.16 20:45buy0.08audusd0.89180.87951.21982007.11.20 01:380.8795-0.400.000.32-98.40
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3733982007.11.18 23:15buy0.08chfjpy99.1898.43119.182007.11.19 18:1398.43-0.400.000.00-54.58
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3734072007.11.18 23:15buy0.08eurjpy162.49161.82215.692007.11.19 05:28161.82-0.400.000.00-48.55
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3739852007.11.19 04:15buy0.08gbpchf2.29542.28872.82742007.11.19 07:572.2887-0.400.000.00-47.95
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3740022007.11.19 04:45buy0.08usdcad0.97350.97371.30152007.11.19 07:530.9737-0.400.000.001.64
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3740082007.11.19 04:46buy0.08gbpusd2.05402.04872.47802007.11.19 07:452.0487-0.400.000.00-42.40
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
3752412007.11.19 15:30sell0.08audcad0.86990.87830.53392007.11.20 15:500.8783-0.400.00-0.47-68.27
 562907Electra-Sell[sl]
3775882007.11.20 10:25sell0.08eurchf1.63751.64051.40962007.11.20 11:291.6405-0.400.000.00-21.62
 562907Electra-Sell[sl]
3783372007.11.20 16:05buy0.08eurjpy162.97162.30216.572007.11.20 18:28162.30-0.400.000.00-48.83
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
  -4.00 0.00 0.17 -425.68
Closed P/L: -429.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3760732007.11.20 00:15sell0.08audnzd1.17181.18040.8319 1.1666-0.400.000.1431.74
 562907Electra-Sell
3769412007.11.20 07:45buy0.08eurgbp0.71540.71560.8234 0.7175-0.400.00-0.6534.71
 562907Electra-Buy
3734022007.11.18 23:15buy0.08eurusd1.46711.46731.7351 1.4826-0.400.00-0.56124.00
 562907Electra-Buy
3730512007.11.16 18:45buy0.08nzdjpy83.8181.28151.00 83.69-0.400.003.20-8.74
 562907Electra-Buy
3740872007.11.19 05:30sell0.08usdchf1.11721.11700.8452 1.1066-0.400.00-1.5176.63
 562907Electra-Sell
3776632007.11.20 11:20sell0.08usdjpy110.22110.2076.22 109.78-0.400.00-1.1532.06
 562907Electra-Sell
  -2.40 0.00 -0.53 290.40
 Floating P/L: 287.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -429.51 Floating P/L: 287.47 Margin: 583.07
Balance: 4 570.49 Equity: 4 857.96 Free Margin: 4 274.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4.44 Gross Loss: 433.95 Total Net Profit: -429.51
Profit Factor: 0.01 Expected Payoff: -42.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 429.51 Maximal Drawdown: 429.51 (8.59%) Relative Drawdown: 8.59% (429.51)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.20 loss trade: -98.48
Average profit trade: 2.22 loss trade: -54.24
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (3.20) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-293.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.20 (1) consecutive loss (count): -293.85 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3