|Account: 30003286
|Name: Electra v1xx
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 21, 00:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|372106
|2007.11.16 13:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|372157
|2007.11.16 14:00
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.7159
|0.7157
|0.6079
|2007.11.19 16:57
|0.7157
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.32
|3.28
|562907
|Electra-Sell[sl]
|373201
|2007.11.16 20:45
|buy
|0.08
|audusd
|0.8918
|0.8795
|1.2198
|2007.11.20 01:38
|0.8795
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.32
|-98.40
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|373398
|2007.11.18 23:15
|buy
|0.08
|chfjpy
|99.18
|98.43
|119.18
|2007.11.19 18:13
|98.43
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.58
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|373407
|2007.11.18 23:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpy
|162.49
|161.82
|215.69
|2007.11.19 05:28
|161.82
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.55
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|373985
|2007.11.19 04:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpchf
|2.2954
|2.2887
|2.8274
|2007.11.19 07:57
|2.2887
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.95
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|374002
|2007.11.19 04:45
|buy
|0.08
|usdcad
|0.9735
|0.9737
|1.3015
|2007.11.19 07:53
|0.9737
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|374008
|2007.11.19 04:46
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|2.0540
|2.0487
|2.4780
|2007.11.19 07:45
|2.0487
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.40
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|375241
|2007.11.19 15:30
|sell
|0.08
|audcad
|0.8699
|0.8783
|0.5339
|2007.11.20 15:50
|0.8783
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.47
|-68.27
|562907
|Electra-Sell[sl]
|377588
|2007.11.20 10:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurchf
|1.6375
|1.6405
|1.4096
|2007.11.20 11:29
|1.6405
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.62
|562907
|Electra-Sell[sl]
|378337
|2007.11.20 16:05
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpy
|162.97
|162.30
|216.57
|2007.11.20 18:28
|162.30
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.83
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-425.68
|Closed P/L:
|-429.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|376073
|2007.11.20 00:15
|sell
|0.08
|audnzd
|1.1718
|1.1804
|0.8319
|1.1666
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.14
|31.74
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|376941
|2007.11.20 07:45
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.7154
|0.7156
|0.8234
|0.7175
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.65
|34.71
|562907
|Electra-Buy
|373402
|2007.11.18 23:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.4671
|1.4673
|1.7351
|1.4826
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.56
|124.00
|562907
|Electra-Buy
|373051
|2007.11.16 18:45
|buy
|0.08
|nzdjpy
|83.81
|81.28
|151.00
|83.69
|-0.40
|0.00
|3.20
|-8.74
|562907
|Electra-Buy
|374087
|2007.11.19 05:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.1172
|1.1170
|0.8452
|1.1066
|-0.40
|0.00
|-1.51
|76.63
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|377663
|2007.11.20 11:20
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|110.22
|110.20
|76.22
|109.78
|-0.40
|0.00
|-1.15
|32.06
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|-2.40
|0.00
|-0.53
|290.40
|Floating P/L:
|287.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-429.51
|Floating P/L:
|287.47
|Margin:
|583.07
|Balance:
|4 570.49
|Equity:
|4 857.96
|Free Margin:
|4 274.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4.44
|Gross Loss:
|433.95
|Total Net Profit:
|-429.51
|Profit Factor:
|0.01
|Expected Payoff:
|-42.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|429.51
|Maximal Drawdown:
|429.51 (8.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.59% (429.51)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.20
|loss trade:
|-98.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.22
|loss trade:
|-54.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (3.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-293.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.20 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-293.85 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3