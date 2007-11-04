North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 750627 Name: Duy UJ Currency: USD 2007 November 6, 10:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
154650662007.11.04 17:29balanceDeposit1 000.00
155404222007.11.06 06:13buy0.10usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 06:34114.750.000.000.006.10
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155409112007.11.06 06:34buy0.10usdjpy114.760.000.002007.11.06 09:58114.640.000.000.00-10.47
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155410822007.11.06 06:41buy0.20usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 07:39114.710.000.000.005.23
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155431342007.11.06 07:54buy0.20usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 09:58114.640.000.000.00-6.98
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155437532007.11.06 08:14buy0.30usdjpy114.600.000.002007.11.06 08:28114.670.000.000.0018.31
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155451572007.11.06 08:50buy0.30usdjpy114.590.000.002007.11.06 09:06114.660.000.000.0018.32
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
155474512007.11.06 09:37buy0.30usdjpy114.560.000.002007.11.06 09:58114.640.000.000.0020.94
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
  0.00 0.00 0.00 51.45
Closed P/L: 51.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 51.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 051.45 Equity: 1 051.45 Free Margin: 1 051.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 68.90 Gross Loss: 17.45 Total Net Profit: 51.45
Profit Factor: 3.95 Expected Payoff: 7.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.47 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (10.47)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 20.94 loss trade: -10.47
Average profit trade: 13.78 loss trade: -8.73
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (47.96) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-10.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 47.96 (4) consecutive loss (count): -10.47 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1