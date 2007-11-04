|Account: 750627
|Name: Duy UJ
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 6, 10:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15465066
|2007.11.04 17:29
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15540422
|2007.11.06 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 06:34
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15540911
|2007.11.06 06:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 09:58
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.47
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15541082
|2007.11.06 06:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 07:39
|114.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15543134
|2007.11.06 07:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 09:58
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.98
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15543753
|2007.11.06 08:14
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 08:28
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.31
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15545157
|2007.11.06 08:50
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 09:06
|114.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.32
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|15547451
|2007.11.06 09:37
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|114.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 09:58
|114.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.94
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347694
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.45
|Closed P/L:
|51.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|51.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 051.45
|Equity:
|1 051.45
|Free Margin:
|1 051.45
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|68.90
|Gross Loss:
|17.45
|Total Net Profit:
|51.45
|Profit Factor:
|3.95
|Expected Payoff:
|7.35
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.47 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (10.47)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.94
|loss trade:
|-10.47
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.78
|loss trade:
|-8.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (47.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-10.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|47.96 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.47 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1