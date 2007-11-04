Belvedere Inc.

Account: 34944 Name: Duy UJ Currency: USD 2007 November 6, 09:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9740762007.11.04 17:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
9789072007.11.06 06:05buy1.00usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 06:34114.740.000.000.0052.29
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9789452007.11.06 06:34buy1.00usdjpy114.760.000.002007.11.06 08:28114.650.000.000.00-95.94
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9789602007.11.06 06:40buy2.00usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 06:52114.720.000.000.0069.74
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9790002007.11.06 06:53buy2.00usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 07:39114.710.000.000.0052.31
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9791512007.11.06 07:14buy3.00usdjpy114.600.000.002007.11.06 07:36114.670.000.000.00183.13
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9792262007.11.06 07:45buy2.00usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 07:46114.700.000.000.0034.87
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9792332007.11.06 07:48buy2.00usdjpy114.680.000.002007.11.06 07:52114.700.000.000.0034.87
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9792432007.11.06 07:54buy2.00usdjpy114.670.000.002007.11.06 08:28114.660.000.000.00-17.44
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
9792812007.11.06 08:14buy3.00usdjpy114.590.000.002007.11.06 08:28114.660.000.000.00183.15
 801018USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
  0.00 0.00 0.00 496.98
Closed P/L: 496.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 496.98 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 496.98 Equity: 10 496.98 Free Margin: 10 496.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 610.36 Gross Loss: 113.38 Total Net Profit: 496.98
Profit Factor: 5.38 Expected Payoff: 55.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 113.38 (1.07%) Relative Drawdown: 1.07% (113.38)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (77.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (22.22%)
Largest profit trade: 183.15 loss trade: -95.94
Average profit trade: 87.19 loss trade: -56.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (610.36) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-113.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 610.36 (7) consecutive loss (count): -113.38 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2