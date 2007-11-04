|Account: 34944
|Name: Duy UJ
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 6, 09:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|974076
|2007.11.04 17:32
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|978907
|2007.11.06 06:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 06:34
|114.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.29
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|978945
|2007.11.06 06:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 08:28
|114.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.94
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|978960
|2007.11.06 06:40
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 06:52
|114.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.74
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979000
|2007.11.06 06:53
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 07:39
|114.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.31
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979151
|2007.11.06 07:14
|buy
|3.00
|usdjpy
|114.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 07:36
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.13
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979226
|2007.11.06 07:45
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 07:46
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.87
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979233
|2007.11.06 07:48
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 07:52
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.87
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979243
|2007.11.06 07:54
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 08:28
|114.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.44
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|979281
|2007.11.06 08:14
|buy
|3.00
|usdjpy
|114.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.06 08:28
|114.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.15
|
|801018
|USDJPY 30 PM S_ID: 1194347232
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|496.98
|Closed P/L:
|496.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|496.98
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 496.98
|Equity:
|10 496.98
|Free Margin:
|10 496.98
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|610.36
|Gross Loss:
|113.38
|Total Net Profit:
|496.98
|Profit Factor:
|5.38
|Expected Payoff:
|55.22
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|113.38 (1.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.07% (113.38)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (77.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (22.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|183.15
|loss trade:
|-95.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|87.19
|loss trade:
|-56.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (610.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-113.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|610.36 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-113.38 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2