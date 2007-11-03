North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 749872 Name: Duy GU Currency: USD 2007 November 5, 10:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
154643112007.11.03 16:03balanceDeposit1 000.00
154753752007.11.05 07:04sell0.10gbpusd2.08790.00000.00002007.11.05 07:222.08740.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
154759082007.11.05 07:23sell0.10gbpusd2.08710.00000.00002007.11.05 09:032.08660.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
154764312007.11.05 07:44sell0.10gbpusd2.08820.00000.00002007.11.05 07:462.08830.000.000.00-1.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
154765282007.11.05 07:46sell0.20gbpusd2.08790.00000.00002007.11.05 07:552.08750.000.000.008.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
154773752007.11.05 08:08sell0.20gbpusd2.08790.00000.00002007.11.05 08:222.08750.000.000.008.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
154790702007.11.05 08:53sell0.20gbpusd2.08800.00000.00002007.11.05 09:022.08750.000.000.0010.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
154796772007.11.05 09:03sell0.10gbpusd2.08670.00000.00002007.11.05 09:132.08620.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
154797392007.11.05 09:04sell0.20gbpusd2.08760.00000.00002007.11.05 09:092.08700.000.000.0012.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
154802542007.11.05 09:14sell0.10gbpusd2.08560.00000.00002007.11.05 10:012.08760.000.000.00-20.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
154808432007.11.05 09:23sell0.20gbpusd2.08640.00000.00002007.11.05 10:032.08600.000.000.008.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
154809702007.11.05 09:25sell0.20gbpusd2.08720.00000.00002007.11.05 09:322.08640.000.000.0016.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
154818172007.11.05 09:39sell0.20gbpusd2.08720.00000.00002007.11.05 10:022.08680.000.000.008.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
154821312007.11.05 09:42sell0.20gbpusd2.08800.00000.00002007.11.05 10:012.08750.000.000.0010.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
154826142007.11.05 09:48sell0.20gbpusd2.08900.00000.00002007.11.05 10:012.08770.000.000.0026.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
154842512007.11.05 10:03sell0.10gbpusd2.08590.00000.00002007.11.05 10:092.08540.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
154852902007.11.05 10:09sell0.10gbpusd2.08480.00000.00002007.11.05 10:152.08430.000.000.005.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
154859592007.11.05 10:15sell0.10gbpusd2.08400.00000.00002007.11.05 10:202.08360.000.000.004.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
  0.00 0.00 0.00 114.00
Closed P/L: 114.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 114.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 114.00 Equity: 1 114.00 Free Margin: 1 114.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 135.00 Gross Loss: 21.00 Total Net Profit: 114.00
Profit Factor: 6.43 Expected Payoff: 6.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 20.00 (1.87%) Relative Drawdown: 1.87% (20.00)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 26.00 loss trade: -20.00
Average profit trade: 9.00 loss trade: -10.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (66.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-20.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 66.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -20.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1