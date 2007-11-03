|Account: 749872
|Name: Duy GU
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 5, 10:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15464311
|2007.11.03 16:03
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15475375
|2007.11.05 07:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 07:22
|2.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
|15475908
|2007.11.05 07:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0871
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:03
|2.0866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
|15476431
|2007.11.05 07:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0882
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 07:46
|2.0883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264193
|15476528
|2007.11.05 07:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 07:55
|2.0875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
|15477375
|2007.11.05 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 08:22
|2.0875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
|15479070
|2007.11.05 08:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:02
|2.0875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
|15479677
|2007.11.05 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0867
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:13
|2.0862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
|15479739
|2007.11.05 09:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0876
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:09
|2.0870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194266859
|15480254
|2007.11.05 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0856
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:01
|2.0876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
|15480843
|2007.11.05 09:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0864
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:03
|2.0860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
|15480970
|2007.11.05 09:25
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0872
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:32
|2.0864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
|15481817
|2007.11.05 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0872
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:02
|2.0868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271721
|15482131
|2007.11.05 09:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:01
|2.0875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
|15482614
|2007.11.05 09:48
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0890
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:01
|2.0877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
|15484251
|2007.11.05 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0859
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:09
|2.0854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
|15485290
|2007.11.05 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0848
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:15
|2.0843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
|15485959
|2007.11.05 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0840
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:20
|2.0836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194273769
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|Closed P/L:
|114.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|114.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 114.00
|Equity:
|1 114.00
|Free Margin:
|1 114.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|135.00
|Gross Loss:
|21.00
|Total Net Profit:
|114.00
|Profit Factor:
|6.43
|Expected Payoff:
|6.71
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|20.00 (1.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.87% (20.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.00
|loss trade:
|-20.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|-10.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (66.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-20.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|66.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-20.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1