|Account: 34850
|Name: Duy GU
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 5, 10:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|973982
|2007.11.03 16:00
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|974901
|2007.11.05 07:04
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0883
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 07:50
|2.0887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|974921
|2007.11.05 07:22
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 07:44
|2.0878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|974959
|2007.11.05 07:50
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:44
|2.0884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|974966
|2007.11.05 07:54
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 08:12
|2.0881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|975014
|2007.11.05 08:14
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0878
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:44
|2.0882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|975149
|2007.11.05 09:03
|buy
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0870
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:40
|2.0878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
|975184
|2007.11.05 09:07
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:01
|2.0873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
|975298
|2007.11.05 09:44
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0883
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:00
|2.0879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
|975326
|2007.11.05 09:48
|sell
|3.00
|gbpusd
|2.0891
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:52
|2.0883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
|975389
|2007.11.05 10:01
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0871
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:02
|2.0867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
|975411
|2007.11.05 10:02
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|2.0865
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 10:03
|2.0860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|
|801014
|GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 035.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 035.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 035.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 035.00
|Equity:
|11 035.00
|Free Margin:
|11 035.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 095.00
|Gross Loss:
|60.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 035.00
|Profit Factor:
|18.25
|Expected Payoff:
|94.09
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|60.00 (0.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.57% (60.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|-60.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|109.50
|loss trade:
|-60.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (645.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-60.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|645.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-60.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1