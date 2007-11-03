Belvedere Inc.

Account: 34850 Name: Duy GU Currency: USD 2007 November 5, 10:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9739822007.11.03 16:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
9749012007.11.05 07:04buy1.50gbpusd2.08830.00000.00002007.11.05 07:502.08870.000.000.0060.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9749212007.11.05 07:22buy3.00gbpusd2.08750.00000.00002007.11.05 07:442.08780.000.000.0090.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9749592007.11.05 07:50buy1.50gbpusd2.08880.00000.00002007.11.05 09:442.08840.000.000.00-60.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9749662007.11.05 07:54buy3.00gbpusd2.08790.00000.00002007.11.05 08:122.08810.000.000.0060.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9750142007.11.05 08:14buy3.00gbpusd2.08780.00000.00002007.11.05 09:442.08820.000.000.00120.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9751492007.11.05 09:03buy3.00gbpusd2.08700.00000.00002007.11.05 09:402.08780.000.000.00240.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194264276
9751842007.11.05 09:07sell1.50gbpusd2.08750.00000.00002007.11.05 10:012.08730.000.000.0030.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
9752982007.11.05 09:44sell3.00gbpusd2.08830.00000.00002007.11.05 10:002.08790.000.000.00120.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
9753262007.11.05 09:48sell3.00gbpusd2.08910.00000.00002007.11.05 09:522.08830.000.000.00240.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
9753892007.11.05 10:01sell1.50gbpusd2.08710.00000.00002007.11.05 10:022.08670.000.000.0060.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
9754112007.11.05 10:02sell1.50gbpusd2.08650.00000.00002007.11.05 10:032.08600.000.000.0075.00
 801014GBPUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194271695
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 035.00
Closed P/L: 1 035.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 035.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 035.00 Equity: 11 035.00 Free Margin: 11 035.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 095.00 Gross Loss: 60.00 Total Net Profit: 1 035.00
Profit Factor: 18.25 Expected Payoff: 94.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 60.00 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (60.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (90.91%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (9.09%)
Largest profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: -60.00
Average profit trade: 109.50 loss trade: -60.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (645.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-60.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 645.00 (6) consecutive loss (count): -60.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1