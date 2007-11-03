North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 749871 Name: Duy EU Currency: USD 2007 November 6, 10:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
154643102007.11.03 16:00balanceDeposit1 000.00
155406452007.11.06 06:23buy0.10eurusd1.44800.00000.00002007.11.06 07:101.44870.000.000.007.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155418132007.11.06 07:11buy0.10eurusd1.44890.00000.00002007.11.06 07:551.44940.000.000.005.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155431792007.11.06 07:55buy0.10eurusd1.44990.00000.00002007.11.06 08:191.45040.000.000.005.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155439842007.11.06 08:19buy0.10eurusd1.45050.00000.00002007.11.06 08:481.45100.000.000.005.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155450082007.11.06 08:48buy0.10eurusd1.45100.00000.00002007.11.06 08:551.45150.000.000.005.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155454632007.11.06 08:55buy0.10eurusd1.45140.00000.00002007.11.06 09:371.45200.000.000.006.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155459072007.11.06 09:02buy0.20eurusd1.45060.00000.00002007.11.06 09:131.45100.000.000.008.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155475272007.11.06 09:37buy0.10eurusd1.45200.00000.00002007.11.06 09:531.45200.000.000.000.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
155477892007.11.06 09:42buy0.20eurusd1.45120.00000.00002007.11.06 09:481.45170.000.000.0010.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
  0.00 0.00 0.00 51.00
Closed P/L: 51.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 51.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 051.00 Equity: 1 051.00 Free Margin: 1 051.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 51.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 51.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 5.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 10.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 5.67 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (51.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 51.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 0