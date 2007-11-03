|Account: 749871
|Name: Duy EU
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 6, 10:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15464310
|2007.11.03 16:00
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15540645
|2007.11.06 06:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 07:10
|1.4487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15541813
|2007.11.06 07:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4489
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 07:55
|1.4494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15543179
|2007.11.06 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:19
|1.4504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15543984
|2007.11.06 08:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:48
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15545008
|2007.11.06 08:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4510
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:55
|1.4515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15545463
|2007.11.06 08:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:37
|1.4520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15545907
|2007.11.06 09:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4506
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:13
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15547527
|2007.11.06 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4520
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:53
|1.4520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|15547789
|2007.11.06 09:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:48
|1.4517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348281
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|Closed P/L:
|51.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|51.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 051.00
|Equity:
|1 051.00
|Free Margin:
|1 051.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|51.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|51.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|5.67
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|10.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.67
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (51.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|51.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|0