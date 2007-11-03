|Account: 34849
|Name: Duy EU
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 6, 09:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|973981
|2007.11.03 15:55
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|978931
|2007.11.06 06:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 06:34
|1.4481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|978946
|2007.11.06 06:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4483
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 07:10
|1.4488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|978992
|2007.11.06 06:53
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 06:53
|1.4479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979100
|2007.11.06 07:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4491
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 07:55
|1.4496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979260
|2007.11.06 07:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:19
|1.4505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979333
|2007.11.06 08:19
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:47
|1.4510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979439
|2007.11.06 08:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:36
|1.4517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979520
|2007.11.06 09:03
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:10
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979615
|2007.11.06 09:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4519
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:47
|1.4519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|979676
|2007.11.06 09:42
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.4511
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 09:47
|1.4517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|801011
|EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|590.00
|Closed P/L:
|590.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|590.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 590.00
|Equity:
|10 590.00
|Free Margin:
|10 590.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|590.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|590.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|59.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (590.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|590.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|0