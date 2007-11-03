Belvedere Inc.

Account: 34849 Name: Duy EU Currency: USD 2007 November 6, 09:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9739812007.11.03 15:55balanceDeposit10 000.00
9789312007.11.06 06:23buy1.00eurusd1.44790.00000.00002007.11.06 06:341.44810.000.000.0020.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9789462007.11.06 06:34buy1.00eurusd1.44830.00000.00002007.11.06 07:101.44880.000.000.0050.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9789922007.11.06 06:53buy2.00eurusd1.44730.00000.00002007.11.06 06:531.44790.000.000.00120.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9791002007.11.06 07:10buy1.00eurusd1.44910.00000.00002007.11.06 07:551.44960.000.000.0050.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9792602007.11.06 07:55buy1.00eurusd1.44980.00000.00002007.11.06 08:191.45050.000.000.0070.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9793332007.11.06 08:19buy1.00eurusd1.45050.00000.00002007.11.06 08:471.45100.000.000.0050.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9794392007.11.06 08:47buy1.00eurusd1.45120.00000.00002007.11.06 09:361.45170.000.000.0050.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9795202007.11.06 09:03buy2.00eurusd1.45040.00000.00002007.11.06 09:101.45070.000.000.0060.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9796152007.11.06 09:36buy1.00eurusd1.45190.00000.00002007.11.06 09:471.45190.000.000.000.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
9796762007.11.06 09:42buy2.00eurusd1.45110.00000.00002007.11.06 09:471.45170.000.000.00120.00
 801011EURUSD 30 PM S_ID: 1194348293
  0.00 0.00 0.00 590.00
Closed P/L: 590.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 590.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 590.00 Equity: 10 590.00 Free Margin: 10 590.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 590.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 590.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 59.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 59.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (590.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 590.00 (10) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 0