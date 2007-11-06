|Account: 60396
|Name: kalenzo
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 23, 20:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1598668
|2007.11.06 07:10
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1934051
|2007.11.23 12:02
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.64
|94.34
|92.44
|2007.11.23 16:59
|95.70
|expiration [2007.11.23 16:59]
|1935879
|2007.11.23 14:14
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.49
|93.79
|95.69
|2007.11.23 16:49
|95.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|Closed P/L:
|240.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1934040
|2007.11.23 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|95.11
|95.15
|96.31
|
|95.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|124.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|240.00
|Floating P/L:
|124.00
|Margin:
|190.22
|Balance:
|100 240.00
|Equity:
|100 364.00
|Free Margin:
|100 173.78
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|240.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|240.00
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|240.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|240.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (240.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|240.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0