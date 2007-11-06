ODL Securities

Account: 60396 Name: kalenzo Currency: USD 2007 November 23, 20:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15986682007.11.06 07:10balanceDeposit100 000.00
19340512007.11.23 12:02sell stop0.20oil93.6494.3492.442007.11.23 16:5995.70expiration [2007.11.23 16:59]
19358792007.11.23 14:14buy0.20oil94.4993.7995.692007.11.23 16:4995.690.000.000.00240.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 240.00
Closed P/L: 240.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19340402007.11.23 16:00buy0.20oil95.1195.1596.31 95.730.000.000.00124.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 124.00
 Floating P/L: 124.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 240.00 Floating P/L: 124.00 Margin: 190.22
Balance: 100 240.00 Equity: 100 364.00 Free Margin: 100 173.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 240.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 240.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 240.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 240.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (240.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 240.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0