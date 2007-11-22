|Account: 68618
|Name: Winner
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 22, 01:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1903590
|2007.11.22 00:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.22 00:55
|223.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.98
|1898535
|2007.11.21 16:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.22 00:55
|223.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|-53.45
|1899868
|2007.11.21 17:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.22 00:03
|223.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.68
|21.23
|1902489
|2007.11.21 22:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 23:58
|223.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.36
|1898316
|2007.11.21 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 21:15
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.13
|1901273
|2007.11.21 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 21:15
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.97
|1900163
|2007.11.21 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 21:15
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.45
|1898121
|2007.11.21 15:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 16:01
|222.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|1891929
|2007.11.21 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 15:54
|222.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.61
|1896563
|2007.11.21 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 15:30
|223.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|1895549
|2007.11.21 13:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 14:39
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.72
|1890783
|2007.11.21 10:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 14:39
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.17
|1892589
|2007.11.21 11:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 14:39
|223.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.53
|1890923
|2007.11.21 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:38
|222.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.22
|1890668
|2007.11.21 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:29
|222.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.62
|1890055
|2007.11.21 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:28
|222.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|1890211
|2007.11.21 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:14
|222.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.91
|1889944
|2007.11.21 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:07
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|1889810
|2007.11.21 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:05
|222.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1889363
|2007.11.21 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:03
|222.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1889612
|2007.11.21 09:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.48
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 10:01
|223.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|1889323
|2007.11.21 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:49
|223.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1889220
|2007.11.21 09:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:49
|223.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1889121
|2007.11.21 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:46
|223.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1889044
|2007.11.21 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.49
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:45
|223.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.37
|1888934
|2007.11.21 09:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:44
|223.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|1888885
|2007.11.21 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:41
|223.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|1888541
|2007.11.21 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:40
|223.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|1888487
|2007.11.21 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:31
|223.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|1887818
|2007.11.21 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:31
|224.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|1887779
|2007.11.21 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:17
|224.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|1887705
|2007.11.21 09:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:17
|224.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|1887552
|2007.11.21 09:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:16
|224.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|1887401
|2007.11.21 09:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:11
|224.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|1886911
|2007.11.21 08:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 09:06
|224.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|1885914
|2007.11.21 08:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 08:48
|224.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.66
|1886036
|2007.11.21 08:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 08:18
|225.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.09
|1885906
|2007.11.21 08:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.11.21 08:10
|224.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|1885901
|2007.11.21 08:09
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.36
|225.79
|Closed P/L:
|206.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1903927
|2007.11.22 00:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.78
|0.00
|0.00
|223.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.30
|Floating P/L:
|-8.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|206.43
|Floating P/L:
|-8.30
|Margin:
|206.18
|Balance:
|5 206.43
|Equity:
|5 198.13
|Free Margin:
|4 991.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|444.84
|Gross Loss:
|238.41
|Total Net Profit:
|206.43
|Profit Factor:
|1.87
|Expected Payoff:
|5.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|114.33 (2.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.15% (114.33)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (89.19%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (89.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (10.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|71.97
|loss trade:
|-94.13
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.08
|loss trade:
|-59.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (176.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-75.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|213.10 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-94.13 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1