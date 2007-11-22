Forexone AG

Account: 68618 Name: Winner Currency: USD 2007 November 22, 01:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19035902007.11.22 00:12sell0.10gbpjpy223.620.000.002007.11.22 00:55223.750.000.000.00-11.98
18985352007.11.21 16:11sell0.10gbpjpy223.170.000.002007.11.22 00:55223.750.000.00-9.68-53.45
18998682007.11.21 17:43sell0.10gbpjpy223.620.000.002007.11.22 00:03223.390.000.00-9.6821.23
19024892007.11.21 22:03sell0.10gbpjpy224.100.000.002007.11.21 23:58223.630.000.000.0043.36
18983162007.11.21 16:01sell0.10gbpjpy222.720.000.002007.11.21 21:15223.740.000.000.00-94.13
19012732007.11.21 20:05sell0.10gbpjpy224.520.000.002007.11.21 21:15223.740.000.000.0071.97
19001632007.11.21 17:59sell0.10gbpjpy224.070.000.002007.11.21 21:15223.740.000.000.0030.45
18981212007.11.21 15:54sell0.10gbpjpy222.800.000.002007.11.21 16:01222.750.000.000.004.62
18919292007.11.21 11:18sell0.10gbpjpy222.930.000.002007.11.21 15:54222.880.000.000.004.61
18965632007.11.21 14:44sell0.10gbpjpy223.380.000.002007.11.21 15:30223.150.000.000.0021.20
18955492007.11.21 13:57sell0.10gbpjpy223.900.000.002007.11.21 14:39223.220.000.000.0062.72
18907832007.11.21 10:29sell0.10gbpjpy222.470.000.002007.11.21 14:39223.220.000.000.00-69.17
18925892007.11.21 11:48sell0.10gbpjpy223.410.000.002007.11.21 14:39223.220.000.000.0017.53
18909232007.11.21 10:31sell0.10gbpjpy222.920.000.002007.11.21 10:38222.690.000.000.0021.22
18906682007.11.21 10:28sell0.10gbpjpy222.550.000.002007.11.21 10:29222.500.000.000.004.62
18900552007.11.21 10:07sell0.10gbpjpy222.670.000.002007.11.21 10:28222.630.000.000.003.70
18902112007.11.21 10:12sell0.10gbpjpy223.150.000.002007.11.21 10:14222.880.000.000.0024.91
18899442007.11.21 10:05sell0.10gbpjpy222.770.000.002007.11.21 10:07222.730.000.000.003.70
18898102007.11.21 10:03sell0.10gbpjpy222.880.000.002007.11.21 10:05222.840.000.000.003.69
18893632007.11.21 09:49sell0.10gbpjpy223.020.000.002007.11.21 10:03222.980.000.000.003.69
18896122007.11.21 09:57sell0.10gbpjpy223.480.000.002007.11.21 10:01223.250.000.000.0021.20
18893232007.11.21 09:49sell0.10gbpjpy223.110.000.002007.11.21 09:49223.070.000.000.003.69
18892202007.11.21 09:46sell0.10gbpjpy223.200.000.002007.11.21 09:49223.160.000.000.003.69
18891212007.11.21 09:45sell0.10gbpjpy223.320.000.002007.11.21 09:46223.280.000.000.003.69
18890442007.11.21 09:44sell0.10gbpjpy223.490.000.002007.11.21 09:45223.410.000.000.007.37
18889342007.11.21 09:41sell0.10gbpjpy223.580.000.002007.11.21 09:44223.540.000.000.003.68
18888852007.11.21 09:40sell0.10gbpjpy223.660.000.002007.11.21 09:41223.610.000.000.004.60
18885412007.11.21 09:31sell0.10gbpjpy223.780.000.002007.11.21 09:40223.740.000.000.003.69
18884872007.11.21 09:31sell0.10gbpjpy223.900.000.002007.11.21 09:31223.890.000.000.000.92
18878182007.11.21 09:17sell0.10gbpjpy224.090.000.002007.11.21 09:31224.040.000.000.004.60
18877792007.11.21 09:17sell0.10gbpjpy224.250.000.002007.11.21 09:17224.110.000.000.0012.89
18877052007.11.21 09:16sell0.10gbpjpy224.350.000.002007.11.21 09:17224.330.000.000.001.84
18875522007.11.21 09:11sell0.10gbpjpy224.450.000.002007.11.21 09:16224.410.000.000.003.67
18874012007.11.21 09:06sell0.10gbpjpy224.560.000.002007.11.21 09:11224.520.000.000.003.68
18869112007.11.21 08:48sell0.10gbpjpy224.660.000.002007.11.21 09:06224.620.000.000.003.67
18859142007.11.21 08:09sell0.10gbpjpy224.780.000.002007.11.21 08:48224.740.000.000.003.66
18860362007.11.21 08:13sell0.10gbpjpy225.230.000.002007.11.21 08:18225.000.000.000.0021.09
18859062007.11.21 08:09buy0.10gbpjpy224.840.000.002007.11.21 08:10224.880.000.000.003.67
18859012007.11.21 08:09balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -19.36 225.79
Closed P/L: 206.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19039272007.11.22 00:54buy0.10gbpjpy223.780.000.00 223.690.000.000.00-8.30
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.30
 Floating P/L: -8.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 206.43 Floating P/L: -8.30 Margin: 206.18
Balance: 5 206.43 Equity: 5 198.13 Free Margin: 4 991.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 444.84 Gross Loss: 238.41 Total Net Profit: 206.43
Profit Factor: 1.87 Expected Payoff: 5.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 114.33 (2.15%) Relative Drawdown: 2.15% (114.33)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 37 (89.19%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (89.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (10.53%)
Largest profit trade: 71.97 loss trade: -94.13
Average profit trade: 13.08 loss trade: -59.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (176.83) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-75.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 213.10 (7) consecutive loss (count): -94.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1