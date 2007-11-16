North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 770424 Name: nkbartrader Currency: USD 2007 November 16, 19:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
163957952007.11.16 19:00buy1.60eurusd1.46520.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46640.000.000.00192.00
163919622007.11.16 18:00buy0.80eurusd1.46350.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46640.000.000.00232.00
163871792007.11.16 17:00buy0.40eurusd1.46540.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46640.000.000.0040.00
163824552007.11.16 16:00buy0.20eurusd1.46510.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46640.000.000.0026.00
163734952007.11.16 14:01sell0.40eurusd1.45910.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46660.000.000.00-300.00
163703272007.11.16 13:00sell0.20eurusd1.45910.00000.00002007.11.16 19:151.46660.000.000.00-150.00
163662652007.11.16 12:00sell0.40eurusd1.46100.00000.00002007.11.16 12:021.46040.000.000.0024.00
163634022007.11.16 11:01sell0.20eurusd1.46020.00000.00002007.11.16 12:021.46040.000.000.00-4.00
163579052007.11.16 10:00buy0.20eurusd1.46450.00000.00002007.11.16 10:131.46050.000.000.00-80.00
163501432007.11.16 07:00sell0.80eurusd1.46150.00000.00002007.11.16 10:131.46070.000.000.0064.00
163486792007.11.16 06:00sell0.40eurusd1.46140.00000.00002007.11.16 10:131.46070.000.000.0028.00
163468112007.11.16 05:00sell0.20eurusd1.46120.00000.00002007.11.16 10:131.46070.000.000.0010.00
163445852007.11.16 04:00sell0.80eurusd1.46150.00000.00002007.11.16 04:361.46140.000.000.008.00
163418242007.11.16 02:01sell0.40eurusd1.46180.00000.00002007.11.16 04:361.46140.000.000.0016.00
163407172007.11.16 01:00sell0.20eurusd1.46150.00000.00002007.11.16 04:361.46140.000.000.002.00
163391072007.11.16 00:01sell1.60eurusd1.46120.00000.00002007.11.16 00:211.46110.000.000.0016.00
163388712007.11.15 23:48sell0.80eurusd1.46100.00000.00002007.11.16 00:211.46110.000.001.76-8.00
163352492007.11.15 22:00sell0.40eurusd1.46130.00000.00002007.11.16 00:211.46110.000.000.888.00
163330802007.11.15 21:01sell0.20eurusd1.46140.00000.00002007.11.16 00:211.46110.000.000.446.00
163238612007.11.15 18:00sell0.80eurusd1.46250.00000.00002007.11.15 20:261.46210.000.000.0032.00
163195332007.11.15 17:00sell0.40eurusd1.46270.00000.00002007.11.15 20:261.46210.000.000.0024.00
163145742007.11.15 16:00sell0.20eurusd1.46080.00000.00002007.11.15 20:261.46210.000.000.00-26.00
163082072007.11.15 15:00sell1.60eurusd1.46310.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.00272.00
163062722007.11.15 14:22sell0.80eurusd1.46280.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.00112.00
163010672007.11.15 13:00sell0.40eurusd1.46210.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.0028.00
162954512007.11.15 12:00sell0.20eurusd1.46470.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.0066.00
162841712007.11.15 10:02buy0.40eurusd1.46860.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.00-288.00
162804572007.11.15 09:00buy0.20eurusd1.46930.00000.00002007.11.15 15:411.46140.000.000.00-158.00
162775662007.11.15 08:00buy0.80eurusd1.46760.00000.00002007.11.15 08:111.46780.000.000.0016.00
162764692007.11.15 07:01buy0.40eurusd1.46760.00000.00002007.11.15 08:111.46780.000.000.008.00
162750982007.11.15 06:00buy0.20eurusd1.46800.00000.00002007.11.15 08:111.46780.000.000.00-4.00
162704262007.11.15 03:00sell0.40eurusd1.46450.00000.00002007.11.15 03:011.46430.000.000.008.00
162689612007.11.15 02:00sell0.20eurusd1.46490.00000.00002007.11.15 03:011.46430.000.000.0012.00
162684162007.11.15 01:36sell1.60eurusd1.46520.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46440.000.000.00128.00
162675252007.11.15 01:00buy0.40eurusd1.46520.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46420.000.000.00-40.00
162634102007.11.14 23:00sell0.80eurusd1.46440.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46440.000.005.280.00
162607962007.11.14 22:00sell0.40eurusd1.46550.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46440.000.002.6444.00
162588632007.11.14 21:00sell0.20eurusd1.46540.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46440.000.001.3220.00
162469172007.11.14 17:22buy0.20eurusd1.47020.00000.00002007.11.15 01:541.46420.000.00-2.94-120.00
162421842007.11.14 16:00buy0.40eurusd1.47040.00000.00002007.11.14 16:021.47070.000.000.0012.00
162270242007.11.14 13:08buy0.20eurusd1.47030.00000.00002007.11.14 16:021.47070.000.000.008.00
162194252007.11.14 12:00buy0.20eurusd1.46870.00000.00002007.11.14 12:241.46970.000.000.0020.00
162066952007.11.14 09:07buy0.20eurusd1.46660.00000.00002007.11.14 11:341.46770.000.000.0022.00
162035412007.11.14 08:00buy0.40eurusd1.46620.00000.00002007.11.14 08:031.46640.000.000.008.00
162020762007.11.14 07:00buy0.20eurusd1.46580.00000.00002007.11.14 08:031.46640.000.000.0012.00
162008852007.11.14 06:00buy0.40eurusd1.46530.00000.00002007.11.14 06:241.46590.000.000.0024.00
161995352007.11.14 05:00buy0.20eurusd1.46600.00000.00002007.11.14 06:241.46590.000.000.00-2.00
161973922007.11.14 04:00buy0.20eurusd1.46430.00000.00002007.11.14 04:131.46530.000.000.0020.00
161960142007.11.14 03:00buy0.40eurusd1.46250.00000.00002007.11.14 03:041.46280.000.000.0012.00
161937262007.11.14 02:00buy0.20eurusd1.46220.00000.00002007.11.14 03:041.46280.000.000.0012.00
161909732007.11.14 01:00buy0.40eurusd1.46180.00000.00002007.11.14 01:021.46200.000.000.008.00
161896402007.11.14 00:27buy0.20eurusd1.46130.00000.00002007.11.14 01:021.46200.000.000.0014.00
161822322007.11.13 21:00buy0.40eurusd1.46020.00000.00002007.11.13 22:031.46080.000.000.0024.00
161807782007.11.13 20:08buy0.20eurusd1.46090.00000.00002007.11.13 22:031.46080.000.000.00-2.00
161707482007.11.13 17:00buy0.80eurusd1.46110.00000.00002007.11.13 17:061.46160.000.000.0040.00
161625902007.11.13 15:05buy0.40eurusd1.46160.00000.00002007.11.13 17:061.46160.000.000.000.00
161362192007.11.13 10:00buy0.20eurusd1.46230.00000.00002007.11.13 17:061.46160.000.000.00-14.00
161294822007.11.13 09:00buy0.20eurusd1.46120.00000.00002007.11.13 09:311.46220.000.000.0020.00
161264482007.11.13 08:03buy1.60eurusd1.45830.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45960.000.000.00208.00
161241922007.11.13 07:01buy0.80eurusd1.45720.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45960.000.000.00192.00
161216222007.11.13 06:00buy0.40eurusd1.45640.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45960.000.000.00128.00
161195752007.11.13 05:00buy0.20eurusd1.45700.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45960.000.000.0052.00
161119682007.11.13 02:00sell0.40eurusd1.45210.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45980.000.000.00-308.00
161106652007.11.13 01:00sell0.20eurusd1.45310.00000.00002007.11.13 08:511.45980.000.000.00-134.00
160923082007.11.12 19:00sell0.40eurusd1.45430.00000.00002007.11.12 22:491.45360.000.000.0028.00
160830282007.11.12 18:00sell0.20eurusd1.45350.00000.00002007.11.12 22:491.45360.000.000.00-2.00
160710452007.11.12 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.45520.00000.00002007.11.12 17:091.45420.000.000.0020.00
160578212007.11.12 16:00sell0.20eurusd1.45590.00000.00002007.11.12 16:131.45490.000.000.0020.00
160487212007.11.12 15:00sell0.20eurusd1.45720.00000.00002007.11.12 15:561.45620.000.000.0020.00
160370002007.11.12 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.45590.00000.00002007.11.12 14:201.45490.000.000.0020.00
160343502007.11.12 13:46balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 9.38 746.00
Closed P/L: 755.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 755.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 755.38 Equity: 5 755.38 Free Margin: 5 755.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 396.56 Gross Loss: 1 641.18 Total Net Profit: 755.38
Profit Factor: 1.46 Expected Payoff: 10.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 336.00 Maximal Drawdown: 772.92 (12.80%) Relative Drawdown: 12.80% (772.92)
 
Total Trades: 70 Short Positions (won %): 35 (77.14%) Long Positions (won %): 35 (74.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (75.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (24.29%)
Largest profit trade: 272.00 loss trade: -308.00
Average profit trade: 45.22 loss trade: -96.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (283.24) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-454.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 640.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -454.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2