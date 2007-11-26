|Account: 67728
|Name: Qbot-test
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 27, 02:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3951311
|2007.11.26 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.84
|224.84
|222.34
|2007.11.26 21:27
|222.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.16
|3926297
|2007.11.23 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.05
|222.02
|224.52
|2007.11.26 00:21
|224.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|92.99
|3917092
|2007.11.23 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|221.95
|222.95
|220.45
|2007.11.23 18:01
|222.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.92
|3908336
|2007.11.23 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.19
|224.19
|221.69
|2007.11.23 10:30
|223.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.82
|3903140
|2007.11.23 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.10
|223.10
|225.60
|2007.11.23 05:00
|223.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.03
|3893759
|2007.11.22 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.66
|224.66
|222.16
|2007.11.22 21:00
|223.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.11
|3875991
|2007.11.21 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.10
|223.10
|225.60
|2007.11.22 05:03
|225.11
|0.00
|0.00
|7.74
|92.67
|3858813
|2007.11.21 06:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|225.62
|226.62
|224.12
|2007.11.21 10:06
|224.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.69
|3855522
|2007.11.21 02:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.44
|227.44
|224.94
|2007.11.21 06:13
|225.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.74
|3850595
|2007.11.20 21:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.46
|228.48
|225.98
|2007.11.20 23:00
|227.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.54
|3849596
|2007.11.20 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.55
|227.55
|225.05
|2007.11.20 21:44
|227.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.82
|0.00
|0.00
|10.33
|189.09
|Closed P/L:
|199.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3961301
|2007.11.27 01:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.43
|223.43
|220.93
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.91
|Floating P/L:
|-27.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|199.42
|Floating P/L:
|-27.91
|Margin:
|207.10
|Balance:
|6 918.62
|Equity:
|6 890.71
|Free Margin:
|6 683.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|486.12
|Gross Loss:
|286.70
|Total Net Profit:
|199.42
|Profit Factor:
|1.70
|Expected Payoff:
|18.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|90.82
|Maximal Drawdown:
|195.88 (2.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.83% (195.88)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (54.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (45.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.41
|loss trade:
|-90.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|81.02
|loss trade:
|-57.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (299.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-195.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|299.38 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-195.88 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3