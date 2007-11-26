Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 67728 Name: Qbot-test Currency: USD 2007 November 27, 02:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39513112007.11.26 17:00sell0.10gbpjpy223.84224.84222.342007.11.26 21:27222.860.000.000.0091.16
39262972007.11.23 19:00buy0.10gbpjpy223.05222.02224.522007.11.26 00:21224.060.000.002.5992.99
39170922007.11.23 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy221.95222.95220.452007.11.23 18:01222.490.000.000.00-49.92
39083362007.11.23 08:00sell0.10gbpjpy223.19224.19221.692007.11.23 10:30223.980.000.000.00-72.82
39031402007.11.23 03:00buy0.10gbpjpy224.10223.10225.602007.11.23 05:00223.550.000.000.00-51.03
38937592007.11.22 17:00sell0.10gbpjpy223.66224.66222.162007.11.22 21:00223.900.000.000.00-22.11
38759912007.11.21 19:00buy0.10gbpjpy224.10223.10225.602007.11.22 05:03225.110.000.007.7492.67
38588132007.11.21 06:51sell0.10gbpjpy225.62226.62224.122007.11.21 10:06224.610.000.000.0092.69
38555222007.11.21 02:30sell0.10gbpjpy226.44227.44224.942007.11.21 06:13225.440.000.000.0091.74
38505952007.11.20 21:44sell0.10gbpjpy227.46228.48225.982007.11.20 23:00227.300.000.000.0014.54
38495962007.11.20 21:00sell0.10gbpjpy226.55227.55225.052007.11.20 21:44227.550.000.000.00-90.82
  0.00 0.00 10.33 189.09
Closed P/L: 199.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39613012007.11.27 01:43sell0.10gbpjpy222.43223.43220.93 222.730.000.000.00-27.91
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -27.91
 Floating P/L: -27.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 199.42 Floating P/L: -27.91 Margin: 207.10
Balance: 6 918.62 Equity: 6 890.71 Free Margin: 6 683.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 486.12 Gross Loss: 286.70 Total Net Profit: 199.42
Profit Factor: 1.70 Expected Payoff: 18.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 90.82 Maximal Drawdown: 195.88 (2.83%) Relative Drawdown: 2.83% (195.88)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (54.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (45.45%)
Largest profit trade: 100.41 loss trade: -90.82
Average profit trade: 81.02 loss trade: -57.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (299.38) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-195.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 299.38 (4) consecutive loss (count): -195.88 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3