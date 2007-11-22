MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Account: 53258 Name: Correl_+++ Currency: USD 2007 November 22, 20:46
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
5145088 2007.11.22 20:18 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0637 2.0737 2.0635 2007.11.22 20:46 2.0635 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5145099 2007.11.22 20:19 buy 0.70 eurusd 1.4851 1.4649 1.4854 2007.11.22 20:27 1.4854 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145095 2007.11.22 20:19 buy 0.70 eurusd 1.4851 1.4649 1.4854 2007.11.22 20:27 1.4854 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145053 2007.11.22 20:14 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0639 2.0436 2.0642 2007.11.22 20:18 2.0642 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145081 2007.11.22 20:16 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0635 2.0432 2.0638 2007.11.22 20:18 2.0638 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145079 2007.11.22 20:16 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0635 2.0535 2.0637 2007.11.22 20:18 2.0637 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5145076 2007.11.22 20:15 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0634 2.0431 2.0637 2007.11.22 20:18 2.0637 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145071 2007.11.22 20:15 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0629 2.0426 2.0632 2007.11.22 20:15 2.0632 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145051 2007.11.22 20:13 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0637 2.0437 2.0639 2007.11.22 20:13 2.0639 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5145050 2007.11.22 20:13 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0636 2.0433 2.0639 2007.11.22 20:13 2.0639 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145048 2007.11.22 20:13 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0629 2.0426 2.0632 2007.11.22 20:13 2.0632 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5145038 2007.11.22 20:10 buy 0.70 gbpusd 2.0623 2.0419 2.0625 2007.11.22 20:13 2.0625 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5144882 2007.11.22 19:23 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4852 1.4831 1.4854 2007.11.22 20:09 1.4854 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144957 2007.11.22 19:53 buy 0.70 eurusd 1.4850 1.4648 1.4853 2007.11.22 20:09 1.4853 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5144956 2007.11.22 19:52 buy 0.70 eurusd 1.4850 1.4648 1.4853 2007.11.22 20:09 1.4853 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5144955 2007.11.22 19:52 buy 0.70 eurusd 1.4850 1.4648 1.4853 2007.11.22 20:09 1.4853 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
  20070812 Correlator_4Major[tp]
5144896 2007.11.22 19:28 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0604 2.0804 2.0602 2007.11.22 19:35 2.0602 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5144573 2007.11.22 18:09 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0614 2.0514 2.0616 2007.11.22 19:18 2.0615 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1
5144731 2007.11.22 18:51 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0607 2.0407 2.0609 2007.11.22 19:15 2.0609 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5144738 2007.11.22 18:53 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0596 2.0796 2.0594 2007.11.22 18:55 2.0594 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5144561 2007.11.22 18:08 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0608 2.0508 2.0610 2007.11.22 18:08 2.0610 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144547 2007.11.22 18:02 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0608 2.0408 2.0610 2007.11.22 18:08 2.0610 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5144476 2007.11.22 17:51 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4853 1.4832 1.4855 2007.11.22 18:08 1.4855 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144441 2007.11.22 17:41 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0608 2.0808 2.0606 2007.11.22 17:56 2.0606 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3[tp]
5144374 2007.11.22 17:28 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4849 1.4828 1.4851 2007.11.22 17:43 1.4851 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144344 2007.11.22 17:21 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4848 1.4827 1.4850 2007.11.22 17:23 1.4849 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1
5144309 2007.11.22 17:16 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4844 1.4823 1.4846 2007.11.22 17:21 1.4846 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144172 2007.11.22 16:57 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0619 2.0519 2.0621 2007.11.22 17:14 2.0621 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5144016 2007.11.22 16:33 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4845 1.4824 1.4847 2007.11.22 16:56 1.4847 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143147 2007.11.22 13:57 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0635 2.0835 2.0632 2007.11.22 16:34 2.0633 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3
5143823 2007.11.22 16:00 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.4841 1.4820 1.4843 2007.11.22 16:33 1.4843 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143586 2007.11.22 15:16 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0651 2.0551 2.0653 2007.11.22 15:41 2.0653 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143530 2007.11.22 15:09 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0647 2.0547 2.0649 2007.11.22 15:13 2.0649 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143506 2007.11.22 15:05 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0643 2.0543 2.0645 2007.11.22 15:08 2.0645 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143288 2007.11.22 14:20 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0637 2.0537 2.0639 2007.11.22 14:41 2.0639 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143286 2007.11.22 14:20 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0636 2.0536 2.0638 2007.11.22 14:40 2.0638 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5143124 2007.11.22 13:53 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0645 2.0545 2.0647 2007.11.22 14:07 2.0646 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1
5143135 2007.11.22 13:54 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.4829 1.5029 1.4826 2007.11.22 13:57 1.4828 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3
5142940 2007.11.22 13:14 sell 1.00 gbpusd 2.0644 2.0844 2.0641 2007.11.22 13:44 2.0643 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071109 Hit&Run_v3
5142989 2007.11.22 13:27 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0649 2.0549 2.0651 2007.11.22 13:30 2.0651 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5142981 2007.11.22 13:25 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0646 2.0546 2.0648 2007.11.22 13:28 2.0647 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1
5142854 2007.11.22 12:55 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0644 2.0544 2.0646 2007.11.22 13:14 2.0646 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5142853 2007.11.22 12:55 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0644 2.0544 2.0646 2007.11.22 13:14 2.0646 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5142679 2007.11.22 12:28 sell 4.10 eurusd 1.4828 1.5028 1.4824 2007.11.22 12:56 1.4826 0.00 0.00 0.00 82.00
  20071109 Hit&Run_v3
5142802 2007.11.22 12:45 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0642 2.0542 2.0644 2007.11.22 12:47 2.0644 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5142700 2007.11.22 12:32 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0636 2.0536 2.0638 2007.11.22 12:43 2.0638 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
  20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
5142591 2007.11.22 12:09 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0635 2.0535 2.0637 2007.11.22 12:43 2.0637 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20071111 RS Scalper_v1[tp]
0.00 0.00 0.00 947.00
Closed P/L: 947.00
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 947.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 21 339.15 Equity: 21 339.15 Free Margin: 21  339.15