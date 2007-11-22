|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 53258
|Name: Correl_+++
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 22, 20:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5145088
|2007.11.22 20:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0637
|2.0737
|2.0635
|2007.11.22 20:46
|2.0635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5145099
|2007.11.22 20:19
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4851
|1.4649
|1.4854
|2007.11.22 20:27
|1.4854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145095
|2007.11.22 20:19
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4851
|1.4649
|1.4854
|2007.11.22 20:27
|1.4854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145053
|2007.11.22 20:14
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0639
|2.0436
|2.0642
|2007.11.22 20:18
|2.0642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145081
|2007.11.22 20:16
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0432
|2.0638
|2007.11.22 20:18
|2.0638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145079
|2007.11.22 20:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0535
|2.0637
|2007.11.22 20:18
|2.0637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5145076
|2007.11.22 20:15
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0634
|2.0431
|2.0637
|2007.11.22 20:18
|2.0637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145071
|2007.11.22 20:15
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0629
|2.0426
|2.0632
|2007.11.22 20:15
|2.0632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145051
|2007.11.22 20:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0637
|2.0437
|2.0639
|2007.11.22 20:13
|2.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5145050
|2007.11.22 20:13
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0636
|2.0433
|2.0639
|2007.11.22 20:13
|2.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145048
|2007.11.22 20:13
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0629
|2.0426
|2.0632
|2007.11.22 20:13
|2.0632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5145038
|2007.11.22 20:10
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|2.0623
|2.0419
|2.0625
|2007.11.22 20:13
|2.0625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5144882
|2007.11.22 19:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4852
|1.4831
|1.4854
|2007.11.22 20:09
|1.4854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144957
|2007.11.22 19:53
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4850
|1.4648
|1.4853
|2007.11.22 20:09
|1.4853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5144956
|2007.11.22 19:52
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4850
|1.4648
|1.4853
|2007.11.22 20:09
|1.4853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5144955
|2007.11.22 19:52
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4850
|1.4648
|1.4853
|2007.11.22 20:09
|1.4853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|20070812
|Correlator_4Major[tp]
|5144896
|2007.11.22 19:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0604
|2.0804
|2.0602
|2007.11.22 19:35
|2.0602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5144573
|2007.11.22 18:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0614
|2.0514
|2.0616
|2007.11.22 19:18
|2.0615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1
|5144731
|2007.11.22 18:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0607
|2.0407
|2.0609
|2007.11.22 19:15
|2.0609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5144738
|2007.11.22 18:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0596
|2.0796
|2.0594
|2007.11.22 18:55
|2.0594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5144561
|2007.11.22 18:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0608
|2.0508
|2.0610
|2007.11.22 18:08
|2.0610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144547
|2007.11.22 18:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0608
|2.0408
|2.0610
|2007.11.22 18:08
|2.0610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5144476
|2007.11.22 17:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4853
|1.4832
|1.4855
|2007.11.22 18:08
|1.4855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144441
|2007.11.22 17:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0608
|2.0808
|2.0606
|2007.11.22 17:56
|2.0606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3[tp]
|5144374
|2007.11.22 17:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4849
|1.4828
|1.4851
|2007.11.22 17:43
|1.4851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144344
|2007.11.22 17:21
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4848
|1.4827
|1.4850
|2007.11.22 17:23
|1.4849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1
|5144309
|2007.11.22 17:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4844
|1.4823
|1.4846
|2007.11.22 17:21
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144172
|2007.11.22 16:57
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0619
|2.0519
|2.0621
|2007.11.22 17:14
|2.0621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5144016
|2007.11.22 16:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4845
|1.4824
|1.4847
|2007.11.22 16:56
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143147
|2007.11.22 13:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0835
|2.0632
|2007.11.22 16:34
|2.0633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3
|5143823
|2007.11.22 16:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4841
|1.4820
|1.4843
|2007.11.22 16:33
|1.4843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143586
|2007.11.22 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0651
|2.0551
|2.0653
|2007.11.22 15:41
|2.0653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143530
|2007.11.22 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0647
|2.0547
|2.0649
|2007.11.22 15:13
|2.0649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143506
|2007.11.22 15:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0643
|2.0543
|2.0645
|2007.11.22 15:08
|2.0645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143288
|2007.11.22 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0637
|2.0537
|2.0639
|2007.11.22 14:41
|2.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143286
|2007.11.22 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0636
|2.0536
|2.0638
|2007.11.22 14:40
|2.0638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5143124
|2007.11.22 13:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0645
|2.0545
|2.0647
|2007.11.22 14:07
|2.0646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1
|5143135
|2007.11.22 13:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4829
|1.5029
|1.4826
|2007.11.22 13:57
|1.4828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3
|5142940
|2007.11.22 13:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0644
|2.0844
|2.0641
|2007.11.22 13:44
|2.0643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3
|5142989
|2007.11.22 13:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0649
|2.0549
|2.0651
|2007.11.22 13:30
|2.0651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5142981
|2007.11.22 13:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0646
|2.0546
|2.0648
|2007.11.22 13:28
|2.0647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1
|5142854
|2007.11.22 12:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0644
|2.0544
|2.0646
|2007.11.22 13:14
|2.0646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5142853
|2007.11.22 12:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0644
|2.0544
|2.0646
|2007.11.22 13:14
|2.0646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5142679
|2007.11.22 12:28
|sell
|4.10
|eurusd
|1.4828
|1.5028
|1.4824
|2007.11.22 12:56
|1.4826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|20071109
|Hit&Run_v3
|5142802
|2007.11.22 12:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0642
|2.0542
|2.0644
|2007.11.22 12:47
|2.0644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5142700
|2007.11.22 12:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0636
|2.0536
|2.0638
|2007.11.22 12:43
|2.0638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|5142591
|2007.11.22 12:09
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0535
|2.0637
|2007.11.22 12:43
|2.0637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20071111
|RS Scalper_v1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|947.00
|Closed P/L:
|947.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|947.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|21 339.15
|Equity:
|21 339.15
|Free Margin:
|21 339.15