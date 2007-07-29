|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|
|
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 July 30, 18:44
|Closed Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4746794
|2007.07.30 17:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.48
|117.45
|118.52
|2007.07.30 18:41
|118.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.75
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P[tp]
|
|4746756
|2007.07.30 16:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0247
|2.0144
|2.0251
|2007.07.30 17:20
|2.0251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P[tp]
|
|4746464
|2007.07.30 14:58
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8508
|0.8567
|0.8500
|2007.07.30 17:09
|0.8507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746751
|2007.07.30 16:56
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3681
|1.3717
|1.3678
|2007.07.30 17:08
|1.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD[tp]
|
|4746722
|2007.07.30 16:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.1912
|1.2020
|2007.07.30 16:57
|1.2018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.64
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|4746716
|2007.07.30 16:31
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3687
|1.3723
|1.3684
|2007.07.30 16:35
|1.3684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD[tp]
|
|4746242
|2007.07.30 13:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.2220
|1.2009
|2007.07.30 16:31
|1.2015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|
|20070720
|Correlator_E$C
|
|4746283
|2007.07.30 13:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2020
|1.2124
|1.2013
|2007.07.30 16:31
|1.2015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.61
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|4746704
|2007.07.30 16:25
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3685
|1.3649
|1.3688
|2007.07.30 16:31
|1.3688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD[tp]
|
|4746603
|2007.07.30 15:37
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3681
|1.3645
|1.3683
|2007.07.30 16:11
|1.3683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD[tp]
|
|4746433
|2007.07.30 14:52
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3676
|1.3640
|1.3683
|2007.07.30 15:10
|1.3683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD[tp]
|
|4746429
|2007.07.30 14:50
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8505
|0.8447
|0.8514
|2007.07.30 14:57
|0.8508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746277
|2007.07.30 13:34
|buy
|2.10
|eurusd
|1.3672
|1.3635
|1.3678
|2007.07.30 14:51
|1.3673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD
|
|4746405
|2007.07.30 14:40
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8498
|0.8440
|0.8507
|2007.07.30 14:48
|0.8503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746334
|2007.07.30 14:06
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8470
|0.8529
|0.8462
|2007.07.30 14:39
|0.8497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746285
|2007.07.30 13:41
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8486
|0.8544
|0.8477
|2007.07.30 13:53
|0.8484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746274
|2007.07.30 13:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3671
|1.3773
|1.3664
|2007.07.30 13:39
|1.3669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|4746245
|2007.07.30 13:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.18
|117.15
|118.25
|2007.07.30 13:32
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.92
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|4746216
|2007.07.30 12:58
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3669
|1.3633
|1.3676
|2007.07.30 13:17
|1.3672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD
|
|4746233
|2007.07.30 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0248
|2.0145
|2.0255
|2007.07.30 13:17
|2.0251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|4746206
|2007.07.30 12:55
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3666
|1.3630
|1.3673
|2007.07.30 12:58
|1.3667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD
|
|4746144
|2007.07.30 12:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3668
|1.3704
|1.3661
|2007.07.30 12:55
|1.3666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD
|
|4744816
|2007.07.29 14:37
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|405.58
|Closed P/L:
|405.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4746779
|2007.07.30 17:13
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.8491
|0.8549
|0.8482
|
|0.8510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.00
|
|20070721
|Correlator AU$US$
|
|4746778
|2007.07.30 17:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3674
|1.3876
|1.3671
|
|1.3680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|20070720
|Correlator_E$C
|
|4746828
|2007.07.30 17:59
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.3680
|1.3644
|1.3683
|
|1.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EURUSD
|
|4746869
|2007.07.30 18:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3680
|1.3578
|1.3684
|
|1.3678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|20070722
|Correl_4P
|
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-168.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|405.58
|Floating P/L:
|-168.00
|Margin:
|3 382.15
|Balance:
|10 405.58
|Equity:
|10 237.58
|Free Margin:
|6 855.43
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|567.58
|Gross Loss:
|162.00
|Total Net Profit:
|405.58
|Profit Factor:
|3.50
|Expected Payoff:
|18.44
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|162.00 (1.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.59% (162.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|22.00
|Short Positions (won
%):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won
%):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (95.45%)
|Loss trades (% of
total):
|1 (4.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|77.00
|loss trade:
|-162.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|27.03
|loss trade:
|-162.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (406.66)
|consecutive losses
($):
|1 (-162.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit
(count):
|406.66 (14)
|consecutive loss
(count):
|-162.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11.00
|consecutive losses:
|1.00
|
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