MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 July 30, 18:44
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4746794 2007.07.30 17:21 buy 1.00 usdjpy 118.48 117.45 118.52 2007.07.30 18:41 118.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.75
20070722 Correl_4P[tp]
4746756 2007.07.30 16:59 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0247 2.0144 2.0251 2007.07.30 17:20 2.0251 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
  20070722 Correl_4P[tp]
4746464 2007.07.30 14:58 sell 0.30 audusd 0.8508 0.8567 0.8500 2007.07.30 17:09 0.8507 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.00
20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746751 2007.07.30 16:56 sell 1.10 eurusd 1.3681 1.3717 1.3678 2007.07.30 17:08 1.3678 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.00
  20070725 Correlator EURUSD[tp]
4746722 2007.07.30 16:35 buy 1.00 usdchf 1.2016 1.1912 1.2020 2007.07.30 16:57 1.2018 0.00 0.00 0.00 16.64
20070722 Correl_4P
4746716 2007.07.30 16:31 sell 1.10 eurusd 1.3687 1.3723 1.3684 2007.07.30 16:35 1.3684 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.00
  20070725 Correlator EURUSD[tp]
4746242 2007.07.30 13:14 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.2016 1.2220 1.2009 2007.07.30 16:31 1.2015 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.66
20070720 Correlator_E$C
4746283 2007.07.30 13:39 sell 1.00 usdchf 1.2020 1.2124 1.2013 2007.07.30 16:31 1.2015 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.61
  20070722 Correl_4P
4746704 2007.07.30 16:25 buy 1.10 eurusd 1.3685 1.3649 1.3688 2007.07.30 16:31 1.3688 0.00 0.00 0.00 33.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD[tp]
4746603 2007.07.30 15:37 buy 1.10 eurusd 1.3681 1.3645 1.3683 2007.07.30 16:11 1.3683 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.00
  20070725 Correlator EURUSD[tp]
4746433 2007.07.30 14:52 buy 1.10 eurusd 1.3676 1.3640 1.3683 2007.07.30 15:10 1.3683 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD[tp]
4746429 2007.07.30 14:50 buy 0.30 audusd 0.8505 0.8447 0.8514 2007.07.30 14:57 0.8508 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
  20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746277 2007.07.30 13:34 buy 2.10 eurusd 1.3672 1.3635 1.3678 2007.07.30 14:51 1.3673 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD
4746405 2007.07.30 14:40 buy 0.30 audusd 0.8498 0.8440 0.8507 2007.07.30 14:48 0.8503 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746334 2007.07.30 14:06 sell 0.30 audusd 0.8470 0.8529 0.8462 2007.07.30 14:39 0.8497 0.00 0.00 0.00 -162.00
20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746285 2007.07.30 13:41 sell 0.30 audusd 0.8486 0.8544 0.8477 2007.07.30 13:53 0.8484 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
  20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746274 2007.07.30 13:32 sell 1.00 eurusd 1.3671 1.3773 1.3664 2007.07.30 13:39 1.3669 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20070722 Correl_4P
4746245 2007.07.30 13:17 buy 1.00 usdjpy 118.18 117.15 118.25 2007.07.30 13:32 118.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 16.92
  20070722 Correl_4P
4746216 2007.07.30 12:58 buy 2.00 eurusd 1.3669 1.3633 1.3676 2007.07.30 13:17 1.3672 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD
4746233 2007.07.30 13:06 buy 1.00 gbpusd 2.0248 2.0145 2.0255 2007.07.30 13:17 2.0251 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
  20070722 Correl_4P
4746206 2007.07.30 12:55 buy 2.00 eurusd 1.3666 1.3630 1.3673 2007.07.30 12:58 1.3667 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD
4746144 2007.07.30 12:27 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3668 1.3704 1.3661 2007.07.30 12:55 1.3666 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.00
  20070725 Correlator EURUSD
4744816 2007.07.29 14:37 balance Deposit 10 000.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 405.58
Closed P/L: 405.58
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4746779 2007.07.30 17:13 sell 0.30 audusd 0.8491 0.8549 0.8482 0.8510 0.00 0.00 0.00 -114.00
20070721 Correlator AU$US$
4746778 2007.07.30 17:13 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.3674 1.3876 1.3671   1.3680 0.00 0.00 0.00 -12.00
  20070720 Correlator_E$C
4746828 2007.07.30 17:59 buy 1.10 eurusd 1.3680 1.3644 1.3683 1.3678 0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.00
20070725 Correlator EURUSD
4746869 2007.07.30 18:42 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.3680 1.3578 1.3684   1.3678 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00
  20070722 Correl_4P
0.00 0.00 0.00 -168.00
Floating P/L: -168.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 405.58 Floating P/L: -168.00 Margin: 3 382.15
Balance: 10 405.58 Equity: 10 237.58 Free Margin: 6 855.43
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 567.58 Gross Loss: 162.00 Total Net Profit: 405.58
Profit Factor: 3.50 Expected Payoff: 18.44
Absolute Drawdown: 1.08 Maximal Drawdown: 162.00 (1.59%) Relative Drawdown: 1.59% (162.00)
Total Trades: 22.00 Short Positions (won %): 9 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (95.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.55%)
Largest profit trade: 77.00 loss trade: -162.00
Average profit trade: 27.03 loss trade: -162.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (406.66) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-162.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 406.66 (14) consecutive loss (count): -162.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11.00 consecutive losses: 1.00