|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|
|
|Account:
|Name: Correlator
eur/(jpy_usd)
|Currency: USD
|2007 August 15, 15:25
|Closed Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4776703
|2007.08.15 15:21
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.53
|158.12
|157.50
|2007.08.15 15:24
|157.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.40
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776700
|2007.08.15 15:19
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.54
|156.96
|157.58
|2007.08.15 15:21
|157.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.53
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776699
|2007.08.15 15:19
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.54
|156.96
|157.58
|2007.08.15 15:21
|157.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.53
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776698
|2007.08.15 15:19
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.53
|156.95
|157.57
|2007.08.15 15:21
|157.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY
|
|4776682
|2007.08.15 15:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.43
|156.85
|157.47
|2007.08.15 15:10
|157.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.53
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776681
|2007.08.15 15:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.43
|156.84
|157.46
|2007.08.15 15:09
|157.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.40
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776680
|2007.08.15 15:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.42
|156.84
|157.46
|2007.08.15 15:09
|157.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.53
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776575
|2007.08.15 14:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.48
|156.90
|157.52
|2007.08.15 15:08
|157.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.52
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776574
|2007.08.15 14:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.49
|156.90
|157.52
|2007.08.15 15:08
|157.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776568
|2007.08.15 14:32
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.49
|156.90
|157.52
|2007.08.15 15:08
|157.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.39
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776567
|2007.08.15 14:32
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.48
|156.90
|157.52
|2007.08.15 15:08
|157.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.52
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776589
|2007.08.15 14:36
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.47
|156.89
|157.51
|2007.08.15 15:08
|157.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.52
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776441
|2007.08.15 13:41
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3505
|1.3466
|2007.08.15 14:54
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776489
|2007.08.15 14:04
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3509
|1.3470
|2007.08.15 14:45
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776562
|2007.08.15 14:30
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.44
|158.03
|157.41
|2007.08.15 14:35
|157.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.40
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776499
|2007.08.15 14:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3478
|1.3442
|1.3481
|2007.08.15 14:30
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776500
|2007.08.15 14:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3478
|1.3442
|1.3481
|2007.08.15 14:30
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776561
|2007.08.15 14:30
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3442
|1.3481
|2007.08.15 14:30
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776558
|2007.08.15 14:28
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.42
|156.84
|157.46
|2007.08.15 14:30
|157.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776509
|2007.08.15 14:14
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.38
|156.80
|157.42
|2007.08.15 14:21
|157.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776510
|2007.08.15 14:14
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.37
|156.79
|157.41
|2007.08.15 14:21
|157.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776501
|2007.08.15 14:09
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3475
|1.3439
|1.3478
|2007.08.15 14:14
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776425
|2007.08.15 13:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3438
|1.3477
|2007.08.15 14:08
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776483
|2007.08.15 14:01
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3438
|1.3477
|2007.08.15 14:08
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776424
|2007.08.15 13:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3474
|1.3438
|1.3477
|2007.08.15 14:08
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776453
|2007.08.15 13:50
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.38
|156.80
|157.42
|2007.08.15 14:07
|157.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776456
|2007.08.15 13:51
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.32
|156.74
|157.36
|2007.08.15 14:07
|157.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.56
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776488
|2007.08.15 14:04
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.29
|156.71
|157.33
|2007.08.15 14:07
|157.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776486
|2007.08.15 14:03
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.28
|156.70
|157.32
|2007.08.15 14:07
|157.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776473
|2007.08.15 13:57
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.24
|156.66
|157.28
|2007.08.15 14:04
|157.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.56
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776472
|2007.08.15 13:57
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.23
|156.65
|157.27
|2007.08.15 14:03
|157.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.57
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776449
|2007.08.15 13:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3436
|1.3475
|2007.08.15 14:03
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776479
|2007.08.15 14:00
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.23
|156.64
|157.26
|2007.08.15 14:02
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.43
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776468
|2007.08.15 13:55
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3435
|1.3474
|2007.08.15 14:00
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776461
|2007.08.15 13:51
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.26
|156.68
|157.30
|2007.08.15 13:56
|157.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.56
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776465
|2007.08.15 13:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.26
|156.68
|157.30
|2007.08.15 13:56
|157.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.56
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776464
|2007.08.15 13:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.26
|156.67
|157.29
|2007.08.15 13:56
|157.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.42
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776466
|2007.08.15 13:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.26
|156.67
|157.29
|2007.08.15 13:56
|157.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.42
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776463
|2007.08.15 13:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.26
|156.66
|157.28
|2007.08.15 13:54
|157.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776445
|2007.08.15 13:45
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.39
|157.97
|157.35
|2007.08.15 13:46
|157.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776419
|2007.08.15 13:28
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.37
|156.79
|157.41
|2007.08.15 13:45
|157.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY
|
|4776440
|2007.08.15 13:40
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.27
|156.69
|157.31
|2007.08.15 13:43
|157.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|4776420
|2007.08.15 13:29
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3475
|1.3511
|1.3472
|2007.08.15 13:34
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
|
|4776416
|2007.08.15 13:25
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.43
|158.01
|157.39
|2007.08.15 13:28
|157.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
|
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|788.64
|Closed P/L:
|788.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4776565
|2007.08.15 14:30
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3445
|1.3484
|
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776585
|2007.08.15 14:35
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3441
|1.3480
|
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776646
|2007.08.15 14:56
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3496
|1.3457
|
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776647
|2007.08.15 14:56
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3461
|1.3497
|1.3458
|
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776648
|2007.08.15 14:56
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3460
|1.3496
|1.3457
|
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|
|20070725
|Correlator EUR$USD
|
|4776709
|2007.08.15 15:24
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|157.50
|156.92
|157.54
|
|157.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.40
|
|20070740
|Correlator_EUR$JPY
|
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-351.40
|
|Floating P/L:
|-351.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|788.64
|Floating P/L:
|-351.40
|Margin:
|3 232.64
|Balance:
|57 018.38
|Equity:
|56 666.98
|Free Margin:
|53 434.34
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|788.64
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|788.64
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|17.92
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|44.00
|Short Positions (won
%):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won
%):
|37 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|44 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of
total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.57
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.92
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|44 (788.64)
|consecutive losses
($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit
(count):
|788.64 (44)
|consecutive loss
(count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|44.00
|consecutive losses:
|0.00
|
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