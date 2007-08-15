MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Account:  Name: Correlator eur/(jpy_usd) Currency: USD 2007 August 15, 15:25
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4776703 2007.08.15 15:21 sell 0.60 eurjpy 157.53 158.12 157.50 2007.08.15 15:24 157.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.40
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776700 2007.08.15 15:19 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.54 156.96 157.58 2007.08.15 15:21 157.58 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.53
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776699 2007.08.15 15:19 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.54 156.96 157.58 2007.08.15 15:21 157.58 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.53
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776698 2007.08.15 15:19 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.53 156.95 157.57 2007.08.15 15:21 157.56 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.39
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY
4776682 2007.08.15 15:09 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.43 156.85 157.47 2007.08.15 15:10 157.47 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.53
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776681 2007.08.15 15:09 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.43 156.84 157.46 2007.08.15 15:09 157.46 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.40
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776680 2007.08.15 15:09 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.42 156.84 157.46 2007.08.15 15:09 157.46 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.53
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776575 2007.08.15 14:33 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.48 156.90 157.52 2007.08.15 15:08 157.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.52
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776574 2007.08.15 14:33 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.49 156.90 157.52 2007.08.15 15:08 157.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.39
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776568 2007.08.15 14:32 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.49 156.90 157.52 2007.08.15 15:08 157.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.39
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776567 2007.08.15 14:32 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.48 156.90 157.52 2007.08.15 15:08 157.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.52
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776589 2007.08.15 14:36 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.47 156.89 157.51 2007.08.15 15:08 157.51 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.52
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776441 2007.08.15 13:41 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3469 1.3505 1.3466 2007.08.15 14:54 1.3466 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776489 2007.08.15 14:04 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3473 1.3509 1.3470 2007.08.15 14:45 1.3470 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776562 2007.08.15 14:30 sell 0.60 eurjpy 157.44 158.03 157.41 2007.08.15 14:35 157.41 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.40
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776499 2007.08.15 14:09 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3478 1.3442 1.3481 2007.08.15 14:30 1.3481 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776500 2007.08.15 14:09 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3478 1.3442 1.3481 2007.08.15 14:30 1.3481 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776561 2007.08.15 14:30 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3479 1.3442 1.3481 2007.08.15 14:30 1.3481 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776558 2007.08.15 14:28 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.42 156.84 157.46 2007.08.15 14:30 157.46 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776509 2007.08.15 14:14 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.38 156.80 157.42 2007.08.15 14:21 157.42 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776510 2007.08.15 14:14 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.37 156.79 157.41 2007.08.15 14:21 157.41 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776501 2007.08.15 14:09 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3475 1.3439 1.3478 2007.08.15 14:14 1.3478 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776425 2007.08.15 13:33 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3474 1.3438 1.3477 2007.08.15 14:08 1.3477 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776483 2007.08.15 14:01 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3474 1.3438 1.3477 2007.08.15 14:08 1.3477 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776424 2007.08.15 13:33 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3474 1.3438 1.3477 2007.08.15 14:08 1.3477 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776453 2007.08.15 13:50 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.38 156.80 157.42 2007.08.15 14:07 157.42 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776456 2007.08.15 13:51 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.32 156.74 157.36 2007.08.15 14:07 157.36 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.56
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776488 2007.08.15 14:04 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.29 156.71 157.33 2007.08.15 14:07 157.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776486 2007.08.15 14:03 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.28 156.70 157.32 2007.08.15 14:07 157.32 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776473 2007.08.15 13:57 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.24 156.66 157.28 2007.08.15 14:04 157.28 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.56
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776472 2007.08.15 13:57 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.23 156.65 157.27 2007.08.15 14:03 157.27 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.57
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776449 2007.08.15 13:46 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3473 1.3436 1.3475 2007.08.15 14:03 1.3475 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776479 2007.08.15 14:00 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.23 156.64 157.26 2007.08.15 14:02 157.26 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.43
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776468 2007.08.15 13:55 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3471 1.3435 1.3474 2007.08.15 14:00 1.3473 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776461 2007.08.15 13:51 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.26 156.68 157.30 2007.08.15 13:56 157.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.56
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776465 2007.08.15 13:52 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.26 156.68 157.30 2007.08.15 13:56 157.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.56
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776464 2007.08.15 13:52 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.26 156.67 157.29 2007.08.15 13:56 157.29 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.42
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776466 2007.08.15 13:52 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.26 156.67 157.29 2007.08.15 13:56 157.29 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.42
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776463 2007.08.15 13:52 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.26 156.66 157.28 2007.08.15 13:54 157.28 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.28
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776445 2007.08.15 13:45 sell 0.60 eurjpy 157.39 157.97 157.35 2007.08.15 13:46 157.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776419 2007.08.15 13:28 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.37 156.79 157.41 2007.08.15 13:45 157.39 0.00 0.00 0.00 10.28
20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY
4776440 2007.08.15 13:40 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.27 156.69 157.31 2007.08.15 13:43 157.31 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
4776420 2007.08.15 13:29 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3475 1.3511 1.3472 2007.08.15 13:34 1.3472 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD[tp]
4776416 2007.08.15 13:25 sell 0.60 eurjpy 157.43 158.01 157.39 2007.08.15 13:28 157.39 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.55
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY[tp]
0.00 0.00 0.00 788.64
Closed P/L: 788.64
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4776565 2007.08.15 14:30 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3481 1.3445 1.3484 1.3473 0.00 0.00 0.00 -48.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776585 2007.08.15 14:35 buy 0.60 eurusd 1.3477 1.3441 1.3480   1.3473 0.00 0.00 0.00 -24.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776646 2007.08.15 14:56 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3460 1.3496 1.3457 1.3475 0.00 0.00 0.00 -90.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776647 2007.08.15 14:56 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3461 1.3497 1.3458   1.3475 0.00 0.00 0.00 -84.00
  20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776648 2007.08.15 14:56 sell 0.60 eurusd 1.3460 1.3496 1.3457 1.3475 0.00 0.00 0.00 -90.00
20070725 Correlator EUR$USD
4776709 2007.08.15 15:24 buy 0.60 eurjpy 157.50 156.92 157.54   157.47 0.00 0.00 0.00 -15.40
  20070740 Correlator_EUR$JPY
0.00 0.00 0.00 -351.40
Floating P/L: -351.40
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 788.64 Floating P/L: -351.40 Margin: 3 232.64
Balance: 57 018.38 Equity: 56 666.98 Free Margin: 53 434.34
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 788.64 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 788.64
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 17.92
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
Total Trades: 44.00 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 37 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 44 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.57 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 17.92 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 44 (788.64) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 788.64 (44) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 44.00 consecutive losses: 0.00