North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 718885 Name: Bouncing_1 Currency: USD 2007 November 9, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
148063842007.10.21 22:17balanceDeposit4 000.00
148163202007.10.22 03:00sell0.10gbpusd2.05042.05520.00002007.10.22 18:002.02790.000.000.00225.00
151403422007.10.26 19:00sell0.10eurjpy164.04164.580.002007.10.26 23:42164.580.000.000.00-47.22
151403332007.10.26 19:00sell0.10nzdjpy87.1687.760.002007.10.28 23:2587.760.000.00-1.57-52.58
151861562007.10.29 15:00sell0.10audjpy105.47105.370.002007.10.30 09:35105.370.000.00-1.358.73
152612582007.10.30 23:00sell0.10gbpjpy237.02237.520.002007.10.31 03:03237.520.000.00-2.26-43.56
152428202007.10.30 15:00sell0.10gbpchf2.40182.40160.00002007.10.31 09:482.40160.000.00-1.751.72
152840132007.10.31 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.44291.44770.00002007.10.31 18:001.44670.000.000.00-38.00
153434202007.11.01 10:00sell0.10gbpchf2.41062.41710.00002007.11.01 10:002.41130.000.000.00-6.04
153331352007.11.01 04:00sell0.10nzdjpy88.8789.530.002007.11.01 10:0089.180.000.000.00-26.82
153640252007.11.01 15:00sell0.10nzdjpy88.3587.950.002007.11.01 15:5487.950.000.000.0034.79
153911902007.11.01 22:00sell0.10gbpusd2.07882.08700.00002007.11.02 09:292.08320.000.00-0.39-44.00
153750542007.11.01 17:00sell0.10gbpchf2.41212.40682.38532007.11.02 14:312.40680.000.00-1.7545.79
154690922007.11.05 02:01sell0.10gbpusd2.08802.08550.00002007.11.06 08:192.08550.000.00-0.3925.00
156051732007.11.07 08:00sell0.10eurjpy166.78166.450.002007.11.07 16:31166.450.000.000.0029.11
156161182007.11.07 11:00buy0.10eurcad1.33530.00000.00002007.11.07 16:391.34230.000.000.0076.55
156603492007.11.07 18:00buy0.10gbpchf2.38572.38230.00002007.11.07 20:182.38230.000.000.00-30.04
156639302007.11.07 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.46651.46640.00002007.11.08 09:481.46610.000.000.664.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.80 162.43
Closed P/L: 153.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158918892007.11.09 14:00sell0.10gbpusd2.09942.09700.0000 2.09060.000.00-0.3988.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.39 88.00
 Floating P/L: 87.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 4 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 153.63 Floating P/L: 87.61 Margin: 41.99
Balance: 4 153.63 Equity: 4 241.24 Free Margin: 4 199.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 446.14 Gross Loss: 292.51 Total Net Profit: 153.63
Profit Factor: 1.53 Expected Payoff: 9.04  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 220.30 (5.21%) Relative Drawdown: 5.21% (220.30)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (47.06%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (52.94%)
Largest profit trade: 225.00 loss trade: -54.15
Average profit trade: 55.77 loss trade: -32.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (174.31) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-116.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 225.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -116.71 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2