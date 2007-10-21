|Account: 718885
|Name: Bouncing_1
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 9, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14806384
|2007.10.21 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|4 000.00
|14816320
|2007.10.22 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0504
|2.0552
|0.0000
|2007.10.22 18:00
|2.0279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|225.00
|15140342
|2007.10.26 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|164.04
|164.58
|0.00
|2007.10.26 23:42
|164.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.22
|15140333
|2007.10.26 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdjpy
|87.16
|87.76
|0.00
|2007.10.28 23:25
|87.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-52.58
|15186156
|2007.10.29 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|105.47
|105.37
|0.00
|2007.10.30 09:35
|105.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|8.73
|15261258
|2007.10.30 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.02
|237.52
|0.00
|2007.10.31 03:03
|237.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|-43.56
|15242820
|2007.10.30 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4018
|2.4016
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 09:48
|2.4016
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|1.72
|15284013
|2007.10.31 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4429
|1.4477
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 18:00
|1.4467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|15343420
|2007.11.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4106
|2.4171
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 10:00
|2.4113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|15333135
|2007.11.01 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdjpy
|88.87
|89.53
|0.00
|2007.11.01 10:00
|89.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.82
|15364025
|2007.11.01 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdjpy
|88.35
|87.95
|0.00
|2007.11.01 15:54
|87.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.79
|15391190
|2007.11.01 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0788
|2.0870
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 09:29
|2.0832
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-44.00
|15375054
|2007.11.01 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4121
|2.4068
|2.3853
|2007.11.02 14:31
|2.4068
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|45.79
|15469092
|2007.11.05 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0880
|2.0855
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 08:19
|2.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|25.00
|15605173
|2007.11.07 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|166.78
|166.45
|0.00
|2007.11.07 16:31
|166.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.11
|15616118
|2007.11.07 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.3353
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 16:39
|1.3423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.55
|15660349
|2007.11.07 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.3857
|2.3823
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 20:18
|2.3823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.04
|15663930
|2007.11.07 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4665
|1.4664
|0.0000
|2007.11.08 09:48
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|162.43
|Closed P/L:
|153.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15891889
|2007.11.09 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0994
|2.0970
|0.0000
|2.0906
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|88.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|88.00
|Floating P/L:
|87.61
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|4 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|153.63
|Floating P/L:
|87.61
|Margin:
|41.99
|Balance:
|4 153.63
|Equity:
|4 241.24
|Free Margin:
|4 199.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|446.14
|Gross Loss:
|292.51
|Total Net Profit:
|153.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.53
|Expected Payoff:
|9.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|220.30 (5.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.21% (220.30)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (47.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (52.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|225.00
|loss trade:
|-54.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|55.77
|loss trade:
|-32.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (174.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-116.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|225.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-116.71 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2