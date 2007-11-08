|Account: 61652
|Name: oilfxpro 1
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 19, 19:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1638689
|2007.11.08 08:28
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1708481
|2007.11.12 12:03
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.16
|92.76
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.70
|cancelled
|1708482
|2007.11.12 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.46
|92.29
|0.00
|2007.11.12 14:48
|91.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|1711335
|2007.11.12 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.54
|92.14
|0.00
|2007.11.12 20:00
|91.71
|cancelled
|1711336
|2007.11.12 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.96
|91.96
|0.00
|2007.11.12 15:44
|91.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|1734664
|2007.11.13 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.61
|90.91
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.93
|cancelled
|1734667
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.73
|88.74
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:29
|88.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|398.00
|1737328
|2007.11.13 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.44
|91.04
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.92
|cancelled
|1737330
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|89.03
|0.00
|2007.11.13 17:48
|89.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|352.00
|1761464
|2007.11.14 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.08
|90.17
|0.00
|2007.11.14 16:42
|90.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1761465
|2007.11.14 12:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|90.04
|0.00
|2007.11.14 14:02
|90.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1764791
|2007.11.14 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.05
|90.55
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1764793
|2007.11.14 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|89.60
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|cancelled
|1787863
|2007.11.15 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|90.14
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:02
|90.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|1787866
|2007.11.15 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.14
|89.18
|0.00
|2007.11.15 15:57
|89.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|1790755
|2007.11.15 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|90.50
|0.00
|2007.11.15 20:00
|90.25
|cancelled
|1790757
|2007.11.15 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.06
|90.46
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:57
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1810986
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.34
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:11
|91.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1810987
|2007.11.16 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.56
|91.26
|0.00
|2007.11.16 20:00
|91.50
|cancelled
|1813925
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.37
|91.37
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:04
|91.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1813926
|2007.11.16 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.67
|91.07
|0.00
|2007.11.16 20:00
|91.51
|cancelled
|1835514
|2007.11.19 13:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.35
|91.91
|0.00
|2007.11.19 14:26
|91.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|1835515
|2007.11.19 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.84
|91.72
|0.00
|2007.11.19 16:55
|91.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1837109
|2007.11.19 14:26
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2007.11.19 17:18
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 042.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 042.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|1837106
|2007.11.19 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.76
|92.36
|0.00
|
|92.11
|60|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 042.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|101 042.00
|Equity:
|101 042.00
|Free Margin:
|101 042.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 468.00
|Gross Loss:
|426.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 042.00
|Profit Factor:
|3.45
|Expected Payoff:
|69.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|210.00 (0.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.21% (210.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|398.00
|loss trade:
|-130.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|133.45
|loss trade:
|-106.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 054.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-210.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 054.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-210.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1