|Account: 1719330
|Name: Electra
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 23, 14:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|62598123
|2007.11.16 19:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|62624423
|2007.11.18 23:24
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|162.64
|161.97
|215.84
|2007.11.19 03:22
|161.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.85
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|62677458
|2007.11.19 04:46
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|2.0541
|2.0488
|2.4781
|2007.11.19 07:45
|2.0488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|62677370
|2007.11.19 04:45
|buy
|0.08
|usdcadm
|0.9736
|0.9737
|1.3016
|2007.11.19 07:53
|0.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|62613572
|2007.11.16 20:45
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.8919
|0.8796
|1.2199
|2007.11.20 01:37
|0.8796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-9.84
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|63229428
|2007.11.20 16:05
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|162.97
|162.30
|216.57
|2007.11.20 18:12
|162.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.88
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|62808743
|2007.11.19 14:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbpm
|0.7141
|0.7142
|0.8221
|2007.11.21 15:47
|0.7209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.80
|562907
|partial close
|62624452
|2007.11.18 23:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.4671
|1.4672
|1.7351
|2007.11.23 01:32
|1.4911
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.80
|562907
|partial close
|63941003
|2007.11.22 13:45
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|2.0643
|2.0644
|2.4883
|2007.11.23 08:24
|2.0644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.08
|562907
|Electra-Buy[sl]
|63670410
|2007.11.19 14:09
|buy
|0.06
|eurgbpm
|0.7141
|0.7142
|0.8221
|2007.11.23 09:29
|0.7174
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|4.08
|562907
|split from #62808743
|63972961
|2007.11.18 23:25
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.4671
|1.4672
|1.7351
|2007.11.23 10:26
|1.4789
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|7.08
|562907
|split from #62624452
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-4.89
|Closed P/L:
|-5.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|63788876
|2007.11.22 01:00
|sell
|0.08
|nzdusdm
|0.7511
|0.7645
|0.3951
|0.7523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.96
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|62686320
|2007.11.19 05:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.1171
|1.1170
|0.8451
|1.1029
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|10.30
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|63122717
|2007.11.20 11:20
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|110.21
|110.20
|76.21
|107.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|16.45
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|63944459
|2007.11.22 23:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6348
|1.6377
|1.4068
|1.6334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|562907
|Electra-Sell
|64147838
|2007.11.23 11:15
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.8723
|0.8594
|1.2163
|0.8722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|562907
|Electra-Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|26.73
|Floating P/L:
|25.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-5.29
|Floating P/L:
|25.69
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|994.71
|Equity:
|1 020.40
|Free Margin:
|1 010.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18.48
|Gross Loss:
|23.77
|Total Net Profit:
|-5.29
|Profit Factor:
|0.78
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|23.69
|Maximal Drawdown:
|23.69 (2.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.37% (23.69)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.95
|loss trade:
|-9.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.08
|loss trade:
|-5.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (18.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-14.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|18.40 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.68 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2