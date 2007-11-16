Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1719330 Name: Electra Currency: USD 2007 November 23, 14:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
625981232007.11.16 19:14balanceDeposit1 000.00
626244232007.11.18 23:24buy0.08eurjpym162.64161.97215.842007.11.19 03:22161.970.000.000.00-4.85
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
626774582007.11.19 04:46buy0.08gbpusdm2.05412.04882.47812007.11.19 07:452.04880.000.000.00-4.24
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
626773702007.11.19 04:45buy0.08usdcadm0.97360.97371.30162007.11.19 07:530.97370.000.000.000.08
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
626135722007.11.16 20:45buy0.08audusdm0.89190.87961.21992007.11.20 01:370.87960.000.000.04-9.84
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
632294282007.11.20 16:05buy0.08eurjpym162.97162.30216.572007.11.20 18:12162.300.000.000.00-4.88
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
628087432007.11.19 14:09buy0.02eurgbpm0.71410.71420.82212007.11.21 15:470.72090.000.00-0.032.80
 562907partial close
626244522007.11.18 23:25buy0.02eurusdm1.46711.46721.73512007.11.23 01:321.49110.000.00-0.044.80
 562907partial close
639410032007.11.22 13:45buy0.08gbpusdm2.06432.06442.48832007.11.23 08:242.06440.000.000.040.08
 562907Electra-Buy[sl]
636704102007.11.19 14:09buy0.06eurgbpm0.71410.71420.82212007.11.23 09:290.71740.000.00-0.284.08
 562907split from #62808743
639729612007.11.18 23:25buy0.06eurusdm1.46711.46721.73512007.11.23 10:261.47890.000.00-0.137.08
 562907split from #62624452
  0.00 0.00 -0.40 -4.89
Closed P/L: -5.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
637888762007.11.22 01:00sell0.08nzdusdm0.75110.76450.3951 0.75230.000.00-0.06-0.96
 562907Electra-Sell
626863202007.11.19 05:30sell0.08usdchfm1.11711.11700.8451 1.10290.000.00-0.4310.30
 562907Electra-Sell
631227172007.11.20 11:20sell0.08usdjpym110.21110.2076.21 107.990.000.00-0.5516.45
 562907Electra-Sell
639444592007.11.22 23:05sell0.08eurchfm1.63481.63771.4068 1.63340.000.000.001.02
 562907Electra-Sell
641478382007.11.23 11:15buy0.08audusdm0.87230.85941.2163 0.87220.000.000.00-0.08
 562907Electra-Buy
  0.00 0.00 -1.04 26.73
 Floating P/L: 25.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -5.29 Floating P/L: 25.69 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 994.71 Equity: 1 020.40 Free Margin: 1 010.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18.48 Gross Loss: 23.77 Total Net Profit: -5.29
Profit Factor: 0.78 Expected Payoff: -0.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 23.69 Maximal Drawdown: 23.69 (2.37%) Relative Drawdown: 2.37% (23.69)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 6.95 loss trade: -9.80
Average profit trade: 3.08 loss trade: -5.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (18.40) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-14.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 18.40 (5) consecutive loss (count): -14.68 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2