Strategy Tester Report
SimbaSystem1[1].3.official.atrtp.fixed
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 209)
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.01 00:00 - 2007.10.15 23:55 (2007.03.01 - 2007.10.16)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|UseSATLFilter=true;
ChandDist_Min=35; ChandDist_Max=100; UseChandIfTouched=false;
WPR_Period=90; WPR_TopLevel=-5; WPR_BottomLevel=-95; TPPips=355; atr_for_tp=false;
atr_period=4; atr_multiplier=4; AllowReentries=false;
MaximumRisk=0;
|Bars in test
|49650
|Ticks modelled
|874281
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|7004.00
|Gross profit
|15656.60
|Gross loss
|-8652.60
|Profit factor
|1.81
|Expected payoff
|194.56
|Absolute drawdown
|1495.70
|Maximal drawdown
|4620.00 (25.80%)
|Relative drawdown
|25.80% (4620.00)
|Total trades
|36
|Short positions (won %)
|19 (42.11%)
|Long positions (won %)
|17 (47.06%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|16 (44.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|20 (55.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3494.50
|loss trade
|-920.00
|Average
|profit trade
|978.54
|loss trade
|-432.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (2813.20)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1877.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4150.30 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2448.50 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.03.05 16:15
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.9277
|0.0000
|1.8925
|2
|2007.03.06 22:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.9316
|0.0000
|1.8925
|-398.50
|9601.50
|3
|2007.03.08 13:20
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.9303
|0.0000
|1.9655
|4
|2007.03.12 14:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.9317
|0.0000
|1.9655
|142.80
|9744.30
|5
|2007.03.22 07:45
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.9669
|0.0000
|2.0021
|6
|2007.03.22 18:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.9640
|0.0000
|2.0021
|-290.00
|9454.30
|7
|2007.03.26 07:35
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.9616
|0.0000
|1.9264
|8
|2007.03.26 16:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.9677
|0.0000
|1.9264
|-610.00
|8844.30
|9
|2007.03.27 02:25
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.9682
|0.0000
|2.0034
|10
|2007.03.27 11:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.9662
|0.0000
|2.0034
|-200.00
|8644.30
|11
|2007.04.02 02:20
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.9670
|0.0000
|2.0022
|12
|2007.04.03 12:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.9758
|0.0000
|2.0022
|881.40
|9525.70
|13
|2007.04.13 16:40
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.9834
|0.0000
|2.0186
|14
|2007.04.18 14:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|2.0061
|0.0000
|2.0186
|2274.20
|11799.90
|15
|2007.04.20 00:19
|sell
|8
|1.00
|2.0035
|0.0000
|1.9683
|16
|2007.04.24 17:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|2.0030
|0.0000
|1.9683
|33.00
|11832.90
|17
|2007.04.27 05:34
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.9921
|0.0000
|1.9569
|18
|2007.04.27 11:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.9945
|0.0000
|1.9569
|-240.00
|11592.90
|19
|2007.05.03 05:11
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9552
|20
|2007.05.03 10:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.9928
|0.0000
|1.9552
|-240.00
|11352.90
|21
|2007.05.07 15:16
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.9955
|0.0000
|2.0307
|22
|2007.05.08 11:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.9928
|0.0000
|2.0307
|-268.60
|11084.30
|23
|2007.05.09 04:52
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9552
|24
|2007.05.09 15:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.9950
|0.0000
|1.9552
|-460.00
|10624.30
|25
|2007.05.11 04:00
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.9803
|0.0000
|1.9451
|26
|2007.05.14 02:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.9837
|0.0000
|1.9451
|-348.50
|10275.80
|27
|2007.05.16 03:40
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.9849
|0.0000
|2.0201
|28
|2007.05.16 14:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.9817
|0.0000
|2.0201
|-320.00
|9955.80
|29
|2007.05.17 05:55
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.9781
|0.0000
|1.9429
|30
|2007.05.22 09:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.9730
|0.0000
|1.9429
|484.50
|10440.30
|31
|2007.05.30 03:35
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.9821
|0.0000
|1.9469
|32
|2007.05.31 15:00
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.9787
|0.0000
|1.9469
|314.50
|10754.80
|33
|2007.06.08 02:15
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.9781
|0.0000
|1.9429
|34
|2007.06.12 03:01
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.9720
|0.0000
|1.9429
|593.00
|11347.80
|35
|2007.06.20 01:31
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.9872
|0.0000
|2.0224
|36
|2007.06.25 18:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.9960
|0.0000
|2.0224
|887.00
|12234.80
|37
|2007.07.11 04:16
|buy
|19
|1.00
|2.0248
|0.0000
|2.0600
|38
|2007.07.12 15:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|2.0301
|0.0000
|2.0600
|534.20
|12769.00
|39
|2007.07.19 02:40
|buy
|20
|1.00
|2.0527
|0.0000
|2.0879
|40
|2007.07.19 13:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|2.0486
|0.0000
|2.0879
|-410.00
|12359.00
|41
|2007.07.25 23:46
|sell
|21
|1.00
|2.0540
|0.0000
|2.0188
|42
|2007.07.26 19:00
|close
|21
|1.00
|2.0535
|0.0000
|2.0188
|24.50
|12383.50
|43
|2007.07.30 07:16
|sell
|22
|1.00
|2.0245
|0.0000
|1.9893
|44
|2007.07.31 02:01
|close
|22
|1.00
|2.0310
|0.0000
|1.9893
|-658.50
|11725.00
|45
|2007.08.02 10:55
|buy
|23
|1.00
|2.0295
|0.0000
|2.0647
|46
|2007.08.06 12:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|2.0340
|0.0000
|2.0647
|452.80
|12177.80
|47
|2007.08.06 23:05
|sell
|24
|1.00
|2.0320
|0.0000
|1.9968
|48
|2007.08.08 13:00
|close
|24
|1.00
|2.0298
|0.0000
|1.9968
|203.00
|12380.80
|49
|2007.08.10 04:45
|sell
|25
|1.00
|2.0238
|0.0000
|1.9886
|50
|2007.08.15 06:53
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.9886
|0.0000
|1.9886
|3494.50
|15875.30
|51
|2007.08.16 14:50
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.9859
|0.0000
|1.9507
|52
|2007.08.17 15:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.9875
|0.0000
|1.9507
|-168.50
|15706.80
|53
|2007.08.24 01:05
|buy
|27
|1.00
|2.0026
|0.0000
|2.0378
|54
|2007.08.24 09:00
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.9988
|0.0000
|2.0378
|-380.00
|15326.80
|55
|2007.08.29 06:05
|sell
|28
|1.00
|2.0031
|0.0000
|1.9679
|56
|2007.08.29 12:00
|close
|28
|1.00
|2.0104
|0.0000
|1.9679
|-730.00
|14596.80
|57
|2007.08.30 02:25
|buy
|29
|1.00
|2.0144
|0.0000
|2.0496
|58
|2007.08.30 12:00
|close
|29
|1.00
|2.0068
|0.0000
|2.0496
|-760.00
|13836.80
|59
|2007.09.06 02:50
|buy
|30
|1.00
|2.0195
|0.0000
|2.0547
|60
|2007.09.06 15:00
|close
|30
|1.00
|2.0154
|0.0000
|2.0547
|-410.00
|13426.80
|61
|2007.09.14 08:00
|sell
|31
|1.00
|2.0223
|0.0000
|1.9871
|62
|2007.09.18 15:00
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.9973
|0.0000
|1.9871
|2483.00
|15909.80
|63
|2007.09.19 09:45
|buy
|32
|1.00
|2.0097
|0.0000
|2.0449
|64
|2007.09.19 12:00
|close
|32
|1.00
|2.0005
|0.0000
|2.0449
|-920.00
|14989.80
|65
|2007.09.20 23:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|2.0080
|0.0000
|2.0432
|66
|2007.09.24 16:00
|close
|33
|1.00
|2.0224
|0.0000
|2.0432
|1442.80
|16432.60
|67
|2007.09.25 14:55
|sell
|34
|1.00
|2.0152
|0.0000
|1.9800
|68
|2007.09.25 22:00
|close
|34
|1.00
|2.0200
|0.0000
|1.9800
|-480.00
|15952.60
|69
|2007.09.28 03:45
|buy
|35
|1.00
|2.0246
|0.0000
|2.0598
|70
|2007.10.01 14:00
|close
|35
|1.00
|2.0387
|0.0000
|2.0598
|1411.40
|17364.00
|71
|2007.10.04 04:17
|sell
|36
|1.00
|2.0327
|0.0000
|1.9975
|72
|2007.10.04 16:00
|close
|36
|1.00
|2.0363
|0.0000
|1.9975
|-360.00
|17004.00