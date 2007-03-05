Strategy Tester Report
SimbaSystem1[1].3.official.atrtp.fixed
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 209)

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.01 00:00 - 2007.10.15 23:55 (2007.03.01 - 2007.10.16)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersUseSATLFilter=true; ChandDist_Min=35; ChandDist_Max=100; UseChandIfTouched=false; WPR_Period=90; WPR_TopLevel=-5; WPR_BottomLevel=-95; TPPips=355; atr_for_tp=false; atr_period=4; atr_multiplier=4; AllowReentries=false; MaximumRisk=0;
Bars in test49650Ticks modelled874281Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit7004.00Gross profit15656.60Gross loss-8652.60
Profit factor1.81Expected payoff194.56
Absolute drawdown1495.70Maximal drawdown4620.00 (25.80%)Relative drawdown25.80% (4620.00)
Total trades36Short positions (won %)19 (42.11%)Long positions (won %)17 (47.06%)
Profit trades (% of total)16 (44.44%)Loss trades (% of total)20 (55.56%)
Largestprofit trade3494.50loss trade-920.00
Averageprofit trade978.54loss trade-432.63
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (2813.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-1877.10)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4150.30 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2448.50 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.03.05 16:15sell11.001.92770.00001.8925
22007.03.06 22:00close11.001.93160.00001.8925-398.509601.50
32007.03.08 13:20buy21.001.93030.00001.9655
42007.03.12 14:00close21.001.93170.00001.9655142.809744.30
52007.03.22 07:45buy31.001.96690.00002.0021
62007.03.22 18:00close31.001.96400.00002.0021-290.009454.30
72007.03.26 07:35sell41.001.96160.00001.9264
82007.03.26 16:00close41.001.96770.00001.9264-610.008844.30
92007.03.27 02:25buy51.001.96820.00002.0034
102007.03.27 11:00close51.001.96620.00002.0034-200.008644.30
112007.04.02 02:20buy61.001.96700.00002.0022
122007.04.03 12:00close61.001.97580.00002.0022881.409525.70
132007.04.13 16:40buy71.001.98340.00002.0186
142007.04.18 14:00close71.002.00610.00002.01862274.2011799.90
152007.04.20 00:19sell81.002.00350.00001.9683
162007.04.24 17:00close81.002.00300.00001.968333.0011832.90
172007.04.27 05:34sell91.001.99210.00001.9569
182007.04.27 11:00close91.001.99450.00001.9569-240.0011592.90
192007.05.03 05:11sell101.001.99040.00001.9552
202007.05.03 10:00close101.001.99280.00001.9552-240.0011352.90
212007.05.07 15:16buy111.001.99550.00002.0307
222007.05.08 11:00close111.001.99280.00002.0307-268.6011084.30
232007.05.09 04:52sell121.001.99040.00001.9552
242007.05.09 15:00close121.001.99500.00001.9552-460.0010624.30
252007.05.11 04:00sell131.001.98030.00001.9451
262007.05.14 02:00close131.001.98370.00001.9451-348.5010275.80
272007.05.16 03:40buy141.001.98490.00002.0201
282007.05.16 14:00close141.001.98170.00002.0201-320.009955.80
292007.05.17 05:55sell151.001.97810.00001.9429
302007.05.22 09:00close151.001.97300.00001.9429484.5010440.30
312007.05.30 03:35sell161.001.98210.00001.9469
322007.05.31 15:00close161.001.97870.00001.9469314.5010754.80
332007.06.08 02:15sell171.001.97810.00001.9429
342007.06.12 03:01close171.001.97200.00001.9429593.0011347.80
352007.06.20 01:31buy181.001.98720.00002.0224
362007.06.25 18:00close181.001.99600.00002.0224887.0012234.80
372007.07.11 04:16buy191.002.02480.00002.0600
382007.07.12 15:00close191.002.03010.00002.0600534.2012769.00
392007.07.19 02:40buy201.002.05270.00002.0879
402007.07.19 13:00close201.002.04860.00002.0879-410.0012359.00
412007.07.25 23:46sell211.002.05400.00002.0188
422007.07.26 19:00close211.002.05350.00002.018824.5012383.50
432007.07.30 07:16sell221.002.02450.00001.9893
442007.07.31 02:01close221.002.03100.00001.9893-658.5011725.00
452007.08.02 10:55buy231.002.02950.00002.0647
462007.08.06 12:00close231.002.03400.00002.0647452.8012177.80
472007.08.06 23:05sell241.002.03200.00001.9968
482007.08.08 13:00close241.002.02980.00001.9968203.0012380.80
492007.08.10 04:45sell251.002.02380.00001.9886
502007.08.15 06:53t/p251.001.98860.00001.98863494.5015875.30
512007.08.16 14:50sell261.001.98590.00001.9507
522007.08.17 15:00close261.001.98750.00001.9507-168.5015706.80
532007.08.24 01:05buy271.002.00260.00002.0378
542007.08.24 09:00close271.001.99880.00002.0378-380.0015326.80
552007.08.29 06:05sell281.002.00310.00001.9679
562007.08.29 12:00close281.002.01040.00001.9679-730.0014596.80
572007.08.30 02:25buy291.002.01440.00002.0496
582007.08.30 12:00close291.002.00680.00002.0496-760.0013836.80
592007.09.06 02:50buy301.002.01950.00002.0547
602007.09.06 15:00close301.002.01540.00002.0547-410.0013426.80
612007.09.14 08:00sell311.002.02230.00001.9871
622007.09.18 15:00close311.001.99730.00001.98712483.0015909.80
632007.09.19 09:45buy321.002.00970.00002.0449
642007.09.19 12:00close321.002.00050.00002.0449-920.0014989.80
652007.09.20 23:00buy331.002.00800.00002.0432
662007.09.24 16:00close331.002.02240.00002.04321442.8016432.60
672007.09.25 14:55sell341.002.01520.00001.9800
682007.09.25 22:00close341.002.02000.00001.9800-480.0015952.60
692007.09.28 03:45buy351.002.02460.00002.0598
702007.10.01 14:00close351.002.03870.00002.05981411.4017364.00
712007.10.04 04:17sell361.002.03270.00001.9975
722007.10.04 16:00close361.002.03630.00001.9975-360.0017004.00