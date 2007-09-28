|Account: 59082
|Name: oil trader
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 15, 20:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3029321
|2007.09.28 01:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3035722
|2007.09.28 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0251
|2.0333
|2.0371
|2007.09.28 14:46
|2.0371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|3035731
|2007.09.28 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0190
|2.0225
|2.0070
|2007.09.28 23:59
|2.0473
|expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
|3036779
|2007.09.28 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0256
|2.0337
|2.0376
|2007.09.28 14:52
|2.0376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|3036785
|2007.09.28 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0190
|2.0225
|2.0070
|2007.09.28 23:59
|2.0473
|expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
|3058402
|2007.10.01 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0451
|2.0415
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 14:36
|2.0415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|3058430
|2007.10.01 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0495
|2.0460
|2.0615
|2007.10.01 09:36
|2.0460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3058440
|2007.10.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0446
|2.0404
|2.0326
|2007.10.01 14:08
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|3058482
|2007.10.01 09:02
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0498
|2.0463
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 23:01
|2.0434
|cancelled
|3060193
|2007.10.01 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0500
|2.0465
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 23:01
|2.0434
|cancelled
|3060341
|2007.10.01 10:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0443
|2.0404
|0.0000
|2007.10.01 14:08
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|3081807
|2007.10.02 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0369
|2.0404
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 09:25
|2.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3081822
|2007.10.02 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 12:40
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3083003
|2007.10.02 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0363
|2.0398
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 23:00
|2.0414
|cancelled
|3083004
|2007.10.02 12:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.02 12:40
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3101664
|2007.10.03 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0383
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 11:34
|2.0383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3101666
|2007.10.03 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 23:01
|2.0320
|cancelled
|3102645
|2007.10.03 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0383
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 11:34
|2.0383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3102648
|2007.10.03 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0430
|2.0395
|0.0000
|2007.10.03 23:01
|2.0320
|cancelled
|3122821
|2007.10.04 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0278
|2.0313
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 10:55
|2.0313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3122828
|2007.10.04 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0325
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 14:41
|2.0325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3123643
|2007.10.04 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0273
|2.0308
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 23:00
|2.0385
|cancelled
|3123652
|2007.10.04 10:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0325
|0.0000
|2007.10.04 14:41
|2.0325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3142254
|2007.10.05 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0346
|2.0381
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 12:32
|2.0381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3142256
|2007.10.05 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0354
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 14:30
|2.0316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|3143373
|2007.10.05 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0316
|2.0361
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 15:37
|2.0361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|3143377
|2007.10.05 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0389
|2.0354
|0.0000
|2007.10.05 14:30
|2.0316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.00
|3161665
|2007.10.08 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0427
|2.0409
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 23:02
|2.0362
|cancelled
|3161681
|2007.10.08 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0395
|2.0374
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 23:02
|2.0362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|3162798
|2007.10.08 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0361
|2.0396
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 13:06
|2.0396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3162805
|2007.10.08 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0425
|2.0390
|0.0000
|2007.10.08 23:02
|2.0362
|cancelled
|3176776
|2007.10.09 11:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0320
|2.0300
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 16:25
|2.0300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3176782
|2007.10.09 10:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0353
|2.0320
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 11:26
|2.0320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|3177308
|2007.10.09 11:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0319
|2.0300
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 16:25
|2.0300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|3177316
|2007.10.09 10:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0353
|2.0319
|0.0000
|2007.10.09 11:26
|2.0319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|3190734
|2007.10.10 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0372
|2.0407
|0.0000
|2007.10.10 23:00
|2.0423
|cancelled
|3190778
|2007.10.10 09:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0414
|2.0436
|0.0000
|2007.10.10 13:14
|2.0436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3191481
|2007.10.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0372
|2.0407
|0.0000
|2007.10.10 23:00
|2.0423
|cancelled
|3191489
|2007.10.10 10:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0445
|2.0410
|0.0000
|2007.10.10 13:47
|2.0410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3204551
|2007.10.11 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0357
|2.0392
|0.0000
|2007.10.11 10:21
|2.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3204563
|2007.10.11 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0406
|2.0371
|0.0000
|2007.10.11 13:20
|2.0371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3205493
|2007.10.11 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0340
|2.0375
|0.0000
|2007.10.11 16:13
|2.0375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3205494
|2007.10.11 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0406
|2.0371
|0.0000
|2007.10.11 13:20
|2.0371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3220306
|2007.10.12 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0261
|2.0296
|0.0000
|2007.10.12 10:54
|2.0296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3220316
|2007.10.12 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0313
|2.0317
|0.0000
|2007.10.12 16:06
|2.0317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3222935
|2007.10.12 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0245
|2.0280
|0.0000
|2007.10.12 10:44
|2.0280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3222971
|2007.10.12 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0313
|2.0317
|0.0000
|2007.10.12 16:06
|2.0317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|3228641
|2007.10.12 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|2.0261
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.15 10:05
|2.0388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|12.70
|3250525
|2007.10.15 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0378
|2.0394
|0.0000
|2007.10.15 14:32
|2.0394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|3251998
|2007.10.15 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0393
|2.0394
|0.0000
|2007.10.15 14:32
|2.0394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-229.30
|Closed P/L:
|-229.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3250523
|2007.10.15 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0332
|2.0367
|0.0000
|
|2.0422
|GaoXing DB TF1
|3251986
|2007.10.15 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0330
|2.0365
|0.0000
|
|2.0422
|GaoXing DB TF2
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-229.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 770.71
|Equity:
|4 770.71
|Free Margin:
|4 770.71
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|518.71
|Gross Loss:
|748.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-229.29
|Profit Factor:
|0.69
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.20
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|267.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|589.00 (11.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.07% (589.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (47.06%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (48.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (51.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|-73.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.82
|loss trade:
|-39.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (37.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-245.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|240.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-261.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3