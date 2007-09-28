Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 59082 Name: oil trader Currency: USD 2007 October 15, 20:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30293212007.09.28 01:38balanceDeposit5 000.00
30357222007.09.28 09:35buy0.10gbpusd2.02512.03332.03712007.09.28 14:462.03710.000.000.00120.00
30357312007.09.28 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01902.02252.00702007.09.28 23:592.0473expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
30367792007.09.28 10:22buy0.10gbpusd2.02562.03372.03762007.09.28 14:522.03760.000.000.00120.00
30367852007.09.28 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.01902.02252.00702007.09.28 23:592.0473expiration [2007.09.28 23:59]
30584022007.10.01 09:59sell0.10gbpusd2.04512.04150.00002007.10.01 14:362.04150.000.000.0036.00
30584302007.10.01 09:23buy0.10gbpusd2.04952.04602.06152007.10.01 09:362.04600.000.000.00-35.00
30584402007.10.01 10:00sell0.10gbpusd2.04462.04042.03262007.10.01 14:082.04040.000.000.0042.00
30584822007.10.01 09:02buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04982.04630.00002007.10.01 23:012.0434cancelled
30601932007.10.01 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05002.04650.00002007.10.01 23:012.0434cancelled
30603412007.10.01 10:09sell0.10gbpusd2.04432.04040.00002007.10.01 14:082.04040.000.000.0039.00
30818072007.10.02 09:02sell0.10gbpusd2.03692.04040.00002007.10.02 09:252.04040.000.000.00-35.00
30818222007.10.02 12:07buy0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.02 12:402.03920.000.000.00-35.00
30830032007.10.02 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03632.03980.00002007.10.02 23:002.0414cancelled
30830042007.10.02 12:07buy0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.02 12:402.03920.000.000.00-35.00
31016642007.10.03 10:23sell0.10gbpusd2.03892.03830.00002007.10.03 11:342.03830.000.000.006.00
31016662007.10.03 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04272.03920.00002007.10.03 23:012.0320cancelled
31026452007.10.03 10:23sell0.10gbpusd2.03892.03830.00002007.10.03 11:342.03830.000.000.006.00
31026482007.10.03 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04302.03950.00002007.10.03 23:012.0320cancelled
31228212007.10.04 09:40sell0.10gbpusd2.02782.03130.00002007.10.04 10:552.03130.000.000.00-35.00
31228282007.10.04 10:55buy0.10gbpusd2.03162.03250.00002007.10.04 14:412.03250.000.000.009.00
31236432007.10.04 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02732.03080.00002007.10.04 23:002.0385cancelled
31236522007.10.04 10:55buy0.10gbpusd2.03162.03250.00002007.10.04 14:412.03250.000.000.009.00
31422542007.10.05 09:03sell0.10gbpusd2.03462.03810.00002007.10.05 12:322.03810.000.000.00-35.00
31422562007.10.05 12:36buy0.10gbpusd2.03892.03540.00002007.10.05 14:302.03160.000.000.00-73.00
31433732007.10.05 14:30sell0.10gbpusd2.03162.03610.00002007.10.05 15:372.03610.000.000.00-45.00
31433772007.10.05 12:36buy0.10gbpusd2.03892.03540.00002007.10.05 14:302.03160.000.000.00-73.00
31616652007.10.08 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04272.04090.00002007.10.08 23:022.0362cancelled
31616812007.10.08 09:14sell0.10gbpusd2.03952.03740.00002007.10.08 23:022.03620.000.000.0033.00
31627982007.10.08 11:05sell0.10gbpusd2.03612.03960.00002007.10.08 13:062.03960.000.000.00-35.00
31628052007.10.08 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04252.03900.00002007.10.08 23:022.0362cancelled
31767762007.10.09 11:26sell0.10gbpusd2.03202.03000.00002007.10.09 16:252.03000.000.000.0020.00
31767822007.10.09 10:26buy0.10gbpusd2.03532.03200.00002007.10.09 11:262.03200.000.000.00-33.00
31773082007.10.09 11:26sell0.10gbpusd2.03192.03000.00002007.10.09 16:252.03000.000.000.0019.00
31773162007.10.09 10:26buy0.10gbpusd2.03532.03190.00002007.10.09 11:262.03190.000.000.00-34.00
31907342007.10.10 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03722.04070.00002007.10.10 23:002.0423cancelled
31907782007.10.10 09:09buy0.10gbpusd2.04142.04360.00002007.10.10 13:142.04360.000.000.0022.00
31914812007.10.10 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03722.04070.00002007.10.10 23:002.0423cancelled
31914892007.10.10 10:17buy0.10gbpusd2.04452.04100.00002007.10.10 13:472.04100.000.000.00-35.00
32045512007.10.11 09:04sell0.10gbpusd2.03572.03920.00002007.10.11 10:212.03920.000.000.00-35.00
32045632007.10.11 10:28buy0.10gbpusd2.04062.03710.00002007.10.11 13:202.03710.000.000.00-35.00
32054932007.10.11 14:23sell0.10gbpusd2.03402.03750.00002007.10.11 16:132.03750.000.000.00-35.00
32054942007.10.11 10:28buy0.10gbpusd2.04062.03710.00002007.10.11 13:202.03710.000.000.00-35.00
32203062007.10.12 09:15sell0.10gbpusd2.02612.02960.00002007.10.12 10:542.02960.000.000.00-35.00
32203162007.10.12 14:40buy0.10gbpusd2.03132.03170.00002007.10.12 16:062.03170.000.000.004.00
32229352007.10.12 10:03sell0.10gbpusd2.02452.02800.00002007.10.12 10:442.02800.000.000.00-35.00
32229712007.10.12 14:40buy0.10gbpusd2.03132.03170.00002007.10.12 16:062.03170.000.000.004.00
32286412007.10.12 12:25buy0.01gbpusd2.02610.00000.00002007.10.15 10:052.03880.000.000.0112.70
32505252007.10.15 09:47buy0.10gbpusd2.03782.03940.00002007.10.15 14:322.03940.000.000.0016.00
32519982007.10.15 10:01buy0.10gbpusd2.03932.03940.00002007.10.15 14:322.03940.000.000.001.00
  0.00 0.00 0.01 -229.30
Closed P/L: -229.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
32505232007.10.15 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03322.03670.0000 2.0422GaoXing DB TF1
32519862007.10.15 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03302.03650.0000 2.0422GaoXing DB TF2
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -229.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 770.71 Equity: 4 770.71 Free Margin: 4 770.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 518.71 Gross Loss: 748.00 Total Net Profit: -229.29
Profit Factor: 0.69 Expected Payoff: -6.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 267.00 Maximal Drawdown: 589.00 (11.07%) Relative Drawdown: 11.07% (589.00)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 17 (47.06%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (48.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (51.35%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: -73.00
Average profit trade: 28.82 loss trade: -39.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (37.71) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-245.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 240.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -261.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3