Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000168554 Name: sbs_new Currency: USD 2007 October 16, 14:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
37858752007.07.22 18:42balanceDeposit10 000.00
37875632007.07.23 11:39buy0.50usdchf1.20161.18550.00002007.07.24 07:001.20490.000.004.23136.94
37875642007.07.23 07:02sell stop0.50usdchf1.19661.21270.00002007.07.23 11:391.2014cancelled
37882392007.07.23 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.38571.37330.00002007.07.23 10:311.3824cancelled
37882412007.07.23 10:30sell0.50eurusd1.38191.39420.00002007.07.25 09:001.38160.000.003.5015.00
37882482007.07.23 09:00buy stop0.50gbpusd2.06232.04060.00002007.07.23 12:412.0564cancelled
37882492007.07.23 12:41sell0.50gbpusd2.05582.07740.00002007.07.26 09:012.05080.000.00-7.25250.00
37888422007.07.23 12:49buy0.50usdjpy121.41118.340.002007.07.27 00:28118.340.000.0028.70-1 297.11
37888442007.07.23 10:00sell stop0.50usdjpy120.54123.620.002007.07.23 12:49121.37cancelled
37974422007.07.24 07:00buy stop0.40usdchf1.20721.18930.00002007.07.24 15:021.2018cancelled
37974442007.07.24 15:02sell0.40usdchf1.20171.21950.00002007.08.06 07:001.18420.000.00-65.14591.12
38095572007.07.25 09:46buy stop0.40eurusd1.38271.37320.00002007.07.25 10:161.3799cancelled
38095602007.07.25 10:16sell0.40eurusd1.37961.38910.00002007.07.26 09:001.37210.000.004.20300.00
38197732007.07.26 19:27buy0.40eurusd1.37481.35140.00002007.08.06 09:001.38100.000.00-28.44248.00
38197762007.07.26 09:00sell stop0.40eurusd1.36801.39140.00002007.07.26 19:271.3751cancelled
38340842007.07.27 09:00buy stop0.40gbpusd2.04732.02230.00002007.07.27 09:092.0406cancelled
38340972007.07.27 09:09sell0.40gbpusd2.03992.06500.00002007.07.30 09:292.02380.000.00-1.16644.00
38354612007.07.27 10:48buy0.40usdjpy119.00114.170.002007.07.31 10:00119.070.000.007.7323.52
38354662007.07.27 10:00sell stop0.40usdjpy117.67122.490.002007.07.27 10:49118.98cancelled
38462892007.07.31 02:01buy0.40gbpusd2.02871.98230.00002007.08.02 09:002.03030.000.000.6464.00
38462972007.07.30 09:29sell stop0.40gbpusd2.01572.06200.00002007.07.31 02:012.0282cancelled
38595492007.07.31 12:02buy0.40usdjpy119.33117.110.002007.08.09 10:00119.340.000.0042.503.35
38595502007.07.31 10:00sell stop0.40usdjpy118.69120.910.002007.07.31 12:02119.32cancelled
38767522007.08.03 13:08buy0.40gbpusd2.03562.00790.00002007.08.06 09:012.04290.000.000.16292.00
38767552007.08.02 09:01sell stop0.40gbpusd2.02612.05200.00002007.08.03 13:092.0350cancelled
38850742007.08.06 19:41buy0.50usdchf1.18931.14080.00002007.08.07 07:021.19000.000.004.2829.41
38850762007.08.06 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.17581.22420.00002007.08.06 19:411.1888cancelled
38857892007.08.06 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.38461.35480.00002007.08.07 09:001.3807cancelled
38857922007.08.06 09:01sell stop0.50eurusd1.37621.40600.00002007.08.07 09:001.3805cancelled
38858002007.08.06 09:38buy0.50gbpusd2.04582.02240.00002007.08.07 16:192.02240.000.000.20-1 170.00
38858022007.08.06 09:01sell stop0.50gbpusd2.03882.06220.00002007.08.06 09:382.0455cancelled
38969202007.08.07 13:11buy0.50usdchf1.19251.17290.00002007.08.08 07:001.19640.000.004.26162.99
38969222007.08.07 07:02sell stop0.50usdchf1.18651.20610.00002007.08.07 13:111.1921cancelled
38976302007.08.07 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.38191.37080.00002007.08.07 14:381.3786cancelled
38976332007.08.07 14:37sell0.50eurusd1.37841.38940.00002007.08.08 09:001.37500.000.001.75170.00
39081102007.08.08 09:47buy0.50usdchf1.19861.18130.00002007.08.13 07:061.19870.000.0021.304.17
39081132007.08.08 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.19331.21060.00002007.08.08 09:471.1983cancelled
39087122007.08.08 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.37641.36210.00002007.08.08 09:171.3724cancelled
39087132007.08.08 09:17sell0.50eurusd1.37211.38630.00002007.08.10 09:001.36690.000.007.00260.00
39210612007.08.09 09:02buy stop0.40gbpusd2.04411.99790.00002007.08.09 13:032.0312cancelled
39210632007.08.09 13:02sell0.40gbpusd2.03112.07730.00002007.08.10 09:002.02030.000.00-1.16432.00
39385192007.08.10 12:19buy0.50usdjpy118.22115.050.002007.08.13 10:00118.350.000.004.8554.92
39385332007.08.10 10:00sell stop0.50usdjpy117.33120.500.002007.08.10 12:19118.21cancelled
39545052007.08.13 09:33buy0.50eurusd1.37011.35780.00002007.08.14 10:501.35780.000.00-3.95-615.00
39545122007.08.13 09:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.36631.37860.00002007.08.13 09:331.3698cancelled
39554872007.08.13 10:00buy stop0.50usdjpy118.68115.830.002007.08.13 12:45117.95cancelled
39554902007.08.13 12:45sell0.50usdjpy117.87120.720.002007.08.14 10:09117.860.000.00-6.564.24
39703212007.08.14 09:56buy0.50usdchf1.20581.18930.00002007.08.15 07:001.21190.000.004.21251.67
39703242007.08.14 07:02sell stop0.50usdchf1.20071.21720.00002007.08.14 09:561.2054cancelled
39711692007.08.14 09:00buy stop0.50gbpusd2.01471.98430.00002007.08.14 11:302.0045cancelled
39711772007.08.14 11:30sell0.50gbpusd2.00592.03630.00002007.08.15 09:011.98950.000.00-1.45820.00
39864322007.08.15 10:15buy0.50usdchf1.21411.19720.00002007.08.16 07:001.22090.000.0012.55278.48
39864342007.08.15 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.20881.22570.00002007.08.15 10:151.2136cancelled
39883592007.08.15 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.35161.32390.00002007.08.16 00:061.3438cancelled
39883662007.08.16 00:05sell0.50eurusd1.34371.37150.00002007.08.17 09:001.34200.000.001.7585.00
39897982007.08.15 16:55buy0.50usdjpy117.19113.600.002007.08.16 13:36113.600.000.0014.80-1 580.11
39898042007.08.15 10:00sell stop0.50usdjpy116.18119.770.002007.08.15 16:55117.16cancelled
40056952007.08.16 07:00buy stop0.50usdchf1.22341.20280.00002007.08.16 10:011.2174cancelled
40056972007.08.16 10:01sell0.50usdchf1.21721.23770.00002007.08.17 07:001.21620.000.00-6.2141.11
40073152007.08.16 09:00buy stop0.50gbpusd1.98781.95820.00002007.08.16 13:321.9800cancelled
40073172007.08.16 13:32sell0.50gbpusd1.97922.00890.00002007.08.17 09:001.97740.000.00-1.4590.00
40314532007.08.17 07:00buy stop0.50usdchf1.21781.20230.00002007.08.17 09:221.2136cancelled
40314572007.08.17 09:22sell0.50usdchf1.21291.22850.00002007.08.20 07:001.20590.000.00-6.27290.24
40347622007.08.17 11:28buy0.50usdjpy113.33105.250.002007.08.20 10:00114.790.000.005.04635.94
40347842007.08.17 10:01sell stop0.50usdjpy111.14119.220.002007.08.17 11:28113.28cancelled
40567012007.08.20 07:00buy stop0.50usdchf1.20941.17580.00002007.08.21 07:001.2060cancelled
40567042007.08.20 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.19981.23340.00002007.08.21 07:001.2056cancelled
40583672007.08.20 09:00buy stop0.50eurusd1.35381.32070.00002007.08.21 09:011.3473cancelled
40583722007.08.20 09:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.34451.37750.00002007.08.21 09:011.3470cancelled
40598952007.08.20 11:12buy0.50usdjpy115.49109.160.002007.08.23 10:00115.780.000.0024.99125.24
40598962007.08.20 10:00sell stop0.50usdjpy113.76120.090.002007.08.20 11:13115.43cancelled
40822372007.08.21 07:13buy0.50usdchf1.20661.19920.00002007.08.23 07:111.20650.000.0016.91-4.14
40822412007.08.21 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.20381.21120.00002007.08.21 07:131.2060cancelled
40857622007.08.21 09:01buy stop0.50eurusd1.34871.33950.00002007.08.21 12:301.3461cancelled
40857702007.08.21 12:29sell0.50eurusd1.34571.35480.00002007.08.22 18:281.35480.000.001.75-455.00
41204452007.08.22 13:07buy0.50gbpusd1.98611.96250.00002007.08.23 09:001.99630.000.000.60510.00
41204492007.08.22 09:01sell stop0.50gbpusd1.97912.00260.00002007.08.22 13:071.9859cancelled
41555222007.08.23 12:31buy0.50eurusd1.35671.33860.00002007.08.24 09:011.35660.000.00-3.95-5.00
41555302007.08.23 09:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.35141.36940.00002007.08.23 12:311.3567cancelled
41578242007.08.23 12:15buy0.60usdjpy116.08113.520.002007.08.24 10:49116.090.000.005.945.17
41578302007.08.23 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy115.34117.910.002007.08.23 12:15116.05cancelled
41869392007.08.24 09:35buy0.50usdchf1.20741.19600.00002007.08.28 13:501.19600.000.008.48-476.59
41869512007.08.24 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.20361.21500.00002007.08.24 09:351.2070cancelled
41881212007.08.24 11:46buy0.50gbpusd2.00631.97670.00002007.08.27 09:002.01750.000.000.20560.00
41881272007.08.24 09:00sell stop0.50gbpusd1.99772.02740.00002007.08.24 11:472.0056cancelled
42153252007.08.27 09:00buy stop0.60gbpusd2.02221.98170.00002007.08.28 00:402.0112cancelled
42153302007.08.28 00:40sell0.60gbpusd2.01072.05120.00002007.08.29 09:011.99990.000.00-1.74648.00
42165632007.08.27 10:01buy stop0.60usdjpy116.48114.180.002007.08.28 00:02115.86cancelled
42165652007.08.28 00:02sell0.60usdjpy115.82118.120.002007.08.29 10:00114.420.000.00-8.14734.14
42386152007.08.28 10:15buy0.50eurusd1.36381.35320.00002007.08.30 09:121.36550.000.00-15.8085.00
42386192007.08.28 09:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.36041.37110.00002007.08.28 10:151.3636cancelled
42622702007.08.29 10:04buy0.50usdchf1.20361.18840.00002007.09.03 07:001.20670.000.0021.21128.45
42622742007.08.29 07:01sell stop0.50usdchf1.19881.21400.00002007.08.29 10:041.2033cancelled
42645032007.08.29 10:31buy0.60gbpusd2.00361.96940.00002007.08.30 09:122.01470.000.000.72666.00
42645062007.08.29 09:01sell stop0.60gbpusd1.99382.02800.00002007.08.29 10:312.0032cancelled
42905922007.08.30 10:20sell stop0.60usdjpy114.90118.680.002007.08.30 18:07115.94cancelled
42905942007.08.30 18:07buy0.60usdjpy115.96112.180.002007.08.31 10:05116.400.000.005.95226.80
43109282007.08.31 12:28buy0.60gbpusd2.01821.99180.00002007.09.03 09:002.01870.000.000.2430.00
43109352007.08.31 09:00sell stop0.60gbpusd2.01042.03680.00002007.08.31 12:292.0185cancelled
43305202007.09.03 14:06buy0.60usdchf1.20911.19010.00002007.09.04 07:011.20940.000.005.0714.88
43305282007.09.03 07:01sell stop0.60usdchf1.20331.22230.00002007.09.03 14:061.2086cancelled
43322062007.09.03 09:00buy stop0.60eurusd1.36681.34800.00002007.09.04 09:001.3627cancelled
43333782007.09.03 12:54buy0.70usdjpy116.11114.000.002007.09.07 16:11114.000.000.0041.81-1 295.61
43333882007.09.03 10:00sell stop0.70usdjpy115.50117.610.002007.09.03 12:54116.09cancelled
43500372007.09.04 07:01buy stop0.70usdchf1.21061.20300.00002007.09.04 08:591.2084cancelled
43500392007.09.04 08:59sell0.70usdchf1.20781.21540.00002007.09.04 15:481.21540.000.000.00-437.72
43515812007.09.04 09:00buy stop0.60eurusd1.36371.35420.00002007.09.04 10:211.3609cancelled
43515912007.09.04 10:20sell0.60eurusd1.36061.37010.00002007.09.05 09:001.35800.000.002.10156.00
43738282007.09.05 07:38buy0.60usdchf1.21171.19710.00002007.09.07 15:311.19710.000.0020.35-731.89
43738352007.09.05 07:00sell stop0.60usdchf1.20711.22170.00002007.09.05 07:381.2115cancelled
43765662007.09.05 11:26buy0.60eurusd1.35951.34510.00002007.09.06 09:011.36460.000.00-14.22306.00
43765682007.09.05 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.35511.36960.00002007.09.05 11:261.3590cancelled
44015462007.09.06 10:24buy0.60gbpusd2.02371.98920.00002007.09.10 09:012.02980.000.000.48366.00
44015492007.09.06 09:01sell stop0.60gbpusd2.01382.04840.00002007.09.06 10:242.0237cancelled
44242042007.09.07 11:52buy0.60eurusd1.36931.35500.00002007.09.10 09:001.37800.000.00-4.74522.00
44242142007.09.07 09:01sell stop0.60eurusd1.36491.37920.00002007.09.07 11:521.3691cancelled
44458482007.09.10 07:00buy stop0.60usdchf1.19121.15860.00002007.09.11 07:011.1867cancelled
44458502007.09.10 07:00sell stop0.60usdchf1.18181.21450.00002007.09.11 07:001.1863cancelled
44471922007.09.10 16:02buy0.60eurusd1.38111.35550.00002007.09.12 09:001.38650.000.00-9.48324.00
44471952007.09.10 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.37381.39940.00002007.09.10 16:021.3809cancelled
44481802007.09.10 11:54buy0.60usdjpy113.64108.480.002007.09.12 10:00113.940.000.0012.11157.98
44481872007.09.10 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy112.22117.390.002007.09.10 11:54113.58cancelled
44631872007.09.11 08:17buy0.60usdchf1.18751.18020.00002007.09.12 07:001.18760.000.005.155.05
44631922007.09.11 07:01sell stop0.60usdchf1.18481.19200.00002007.09.11 08:171.1870cancelled
44644982007.09.11 11:48buy0.60gbpusd2.02772.01410.00002007.09.12 09:012.03440.000.000.24402.00
44645032007.09.11 09:00sell stop0.60gbpusd2.02332.03700.00002007.09.11 11:482.0275cancelled
44836862007.09.12 07:00buy stop0.60usdchf1.18911.17750.00002007.09.12 08:231.1857cancelled
44836882007.09.12 08:23sell0.60usdchf1.18531.19690.00002007.09.19 07:001.18170.000.00-53.51182.79
44855752007.09.12 14:14buy0.60eurusd1.38881.37000.00002007.09.13 09:001.38930.000.00-14.2230.00
44855902007.09.12 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.38321.40200.00002007.09.12 14:141.3884cancelled
44863252007.09.12 10:46buy0.70usdjpy114.16112.360.002007.09.13 10:01114.260.000.0021.1361.26
44863322007.09.12 10:01sell stop0.70usdjpy113.63115.430.002007.09.12 10:47114.12cancelled
45040822007.09.13 11:08buy0.60gbpusd2.02982.01050.00002007.09.14 14:222.01050.000.000.24-1 158.00
45040892007.09.13 09:00sell stop0.60gbpusd2.02392.04330.00002007.09.13 11:082.0293cancelled
45050932007.09.13 10:25buy0.70usdjpy114.43113.190.002007.09.14 10:00115.320.000.007.00540.24
45050952007.09.13 10:01sell stop0.70usdjpy114.04115.280.002007.09.13 10:25114.42cancelled
45263032007.09.14 09:56buy0.60eurusd1.38861.37630.00002007.09.19 09:001.39790.000.00-14.22558.00
45263142007.09.14 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.38481.39710.00002007.09.14 09:561.3883cancelled
45274542007.09.14 10:00buy stop0.60usdjpy115.60113.240.002007.09.14 10:55114.97cancelled
45274612007.09.14 10:54sell0.60usdjpy114.92117.270.002007.09.17 10:28114.910.000.00-8.065.22
45591882007.09.18 10:59buy0.60gbpusd1.99621.95310.00002007.09.19 09:002.01430.000.000.241 086.00
45592202007.09.18 09:12sell stop0.60gbpusd1.98412.02720.00002007.09.18 10:591.9957cancelled
45602422007.09.18 10:58buy0.60usdjpy114.99113.820.002007.09.19 10:12115.850.000.005.95445.40
45602522007.09.18 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy114.62115.800.002007.09.18 10:58114.95cancelled
45807002007.09.19 15:37buy0.70usdchf1.18371.16490.00002007.09.25 17:001.16490.000.0036.35-1 129.71
45807012007.09.19 07:00sell stop0.70usdchf1.17791.19670.00002007.09.19 15:371.1833cancelled
45822052007.09.19 09:00buy stop0.70gbpusd2.02041.96750.00002007.09.19 11:422.0060cancelled
45828992007.09.19 16:52buy0.70usdjpy116.19113.230.002007.10.03 10:05116.200.000.0097.616.02
45829022007.09.19 10:12sell stop0.70usdjpy115.35118.320.002007.09.19 16:52116.16cancelled
46232692007.09.21 09:43buy stop0.60eurusd1.41361.38970.00002007.09.21 11:281.4070cancelled
46233022007.09.21 11:28sell0.60eurusd1.40671.43070.00002007.10.09 09:001.40270.000.0033.60240.00
46803782007.09.26 10:17buy0.50usdchf1.16991.14920.00002007.09.28 07:001.17070.000.0017.4234.17
46803812007.09.26 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.16361.18430.00002007.09.26 10:171.1695cancelled
47160832007.09.28 10:08buy0.50usdchf1.17241.16020.00002007.10.03 07:001.17390.000.0013.0963.89
47160852007.09.28 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.16841.18050.00002007.09.28 10:091.1720cancelled
47735812007.10.03 17:15buy0.50usdchf1.17631.15820.00002007.10.08 07:001.17780.000.0021.6363.68
47735822007.10.03 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.17071.18880.00002007.10.03 17:151.1759cancelled
47962482007.10.04 10:00buy stop0.60usdjpy116.81114.830.002007.10.05 10:00116.57cancelled
47962542007.10.04 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy116.23118.200.002007.10.05 10:00116.54cancelled
48217962007.10.05 10:00buy stop0.50usdjpy116.64115.750.002007.10.05 10:16116.39cancelled
48217982007.10.05 10:16sell0.50usdjpy116.35117.240.002007.10.05 15:38117.240.000.000.00-379.56
48417992007.10.08 09:35buy0.50usdchf1.18041.15930.00002007.10.09 07:001.18760.000.004.30303.13
48418002007.10.08 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.17411.19520.00002007.10.08 09:351.1801cancelled
48448802007.10.08 11:51buy0.50usdjpy117.36115.650.002007.10.09 10:15117.370.000.004.904.26
48448902007.10.08 10:00sell stop0.50usdjpy116.85118.560.002007.10.08 11:51117.33cancelled
48621452007.10.09 07:00buy stop0.60usdchf1.19021.16930.00002007.10.09 17:271.1845cancelled
48621462007.10.09 17:26sell0.60usdchf1.18391.20480.00002007.10.10 07:001.18330.000.00-7.6630.42
48635502007.10.09 09:58buy0.60eurusd1.40481.38090.00002007.10.10 09:001.41020.000.00-4.74324.00
48635542007.10.09 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.39791.42190.00002007.10.09 09:581.4045cancelled
48820402007.10.10 09:00buy0.60usdchf1.18451.17060.00002007.10.15 07:001.18460.000.0025.865.07
48820412007.10.10 07:00sell stop0.60usdchf1.18001.19390.00002007.10.10 09:001.1839cancelled
48832522007.10.10 10:18buy0.60eurusd1.41241.39370.00002007.10.11 09:011.41690.000.00-14.22270.00
48832612007.10.10 09:00sell stop0.60eurusd1.40691.42550.00002007.10.10 10:181.4121cancelled
48841342007.10.10 12:58buy0.60usdjpy117.46116.240.002007.10.15 10:00117.640.000.0029.4291.81
48841352007.10.10 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy117.08118.290.002007.10.10 12:58117.43cancelled
49220062007.10.12 09:00buy stop0.60eurusd1.42081.40470.00002007.10.12 15:361.4162cancelled
49384452007.10.15 07:00buy stop0.60usdchf1.18651.17260.00002007.10.15 10:451.1825cancelled
49384462007.10.15 10:45sell0.60usdchf1.18201.19590.00002007.10.16 07:001.18120.000.00-7.6740.64
49403822007.10.15 10:24buy0.60usdjpy117.78116.660.002007.10.16 10:31116.660.000.005.88-576.03
49403832007.10.15 10:00sell stop0.60usdjpy117.42118.540.002007.10.15 10:24117.75cancelled
49557662007.10.16 07:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.17801.19300.00002007.10.16 10:351.1827cancelled
  0.00 0.00 361.16 5 225.34
Closed P/L: 5 586.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49220142007.10.12 15:35sell0.60eurusd1.41601.43210.0000 1.41520.000.004.2048.00
45822062007.09.19 11:42sell0.70gbpusd2.00572.05850.0000 2.03100.000.00-54.81-1 771.00
49557652007.10.16 10:34buy0.50usdchf1.18281.16780.0000 1.18390.000.000.0046.46
  0.00 0.00 -50.61 -1 676.54
 Floating P/L: -1 727.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 586.50 Floating P/L: -1 727.15 Margin: 1 376.80
Balance: 15 586.50 Equity: 13 859.35 Free Margin: 12 482.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16 748.33 Gross Loss: 11 161.83 Total Net Profit: 5 586.50
Profit Factor: 1.50 Expected Payoff: 67.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 561.79 Maximal Drawdown: 1 965.34 (13.62%) Relative Drawdown: 13.62% (1 965.34)
 
Total Trades: 83 Short Positions (won %): 25 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 58 (81.03%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 67 (80.72%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (19.28%)
Largest profit trade: 1 086.24 loss trade: -1 565.31
Average profit trade: 249.98 loss trade: -697.61
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 458.43) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1 965.34)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 540.78 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 965.34 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1