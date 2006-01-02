|Symbol
|USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.01 23:00 - 2006.11.30 23:45 (2006.01.01 - 2006.12.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|C_INIT="=== Use INIT section - ignore all P_ settings ====="; U_PrefSettings=true;
C_PhoenixSettings="===== Phoenix Mode Selected =============================="; U_Mode=1; C_M1_Settings="====== Phoenix Mode 1 (Stable) =================="; U_M1_BreakEvenAfterPips=0; P_M1_TS=0; C_M12_Settings="==== Phoenix Mode 1 & 2 - shared fields =================="; P_M12_TP=40; P_M12_SL=60; U_M12_MaxTrades=1; U_M12_ConsecSignals=5; C_M2_Settings="===== Phoenix Mode 2 (2 trades-testing, move 2nd SL)==="; P_M2_OpenTrade_2=0; P_M2_TP=50; P_M2_SL=60; U_M2_CloseTrade_1=false;
C_M3="====== Phoenix Mode 3 (3 trades-testing, moving SL, incr profit) ====="; P_M3_CloseTrade_23=0; P_M3_TP=42; P_M3_SL=84; P_M3_T1adj=0.8; P_M3_T2adj=1; P_M3_T3adj=1.2; C_Function_Y="====== U_MM Money Management decreases lotsize in a losing streak ====="; U_MM=true;
U_Lots=1; U_MaxRisk=0.05; U_DecreaseFactor=901000; U_AccIsMicro=false;
U_MinLot=0.01; U_MaxLot=99; C_Function_X="====== Grace Functionality ======"; U_GraceHours=0; U_ForceHours=0; U_Grace_TS=10; C_Signal1="====== Signal 1 ==================================="; U_UseSig1=true;
P_Percent=0.003; P_EnvPeriod=8; C_Signal2="====== Signal 2 =================================="; U_UseSig2=true;
P_SMAPeriod=2; P_SMA2Bars=10; C_Signal3="====== Signal 3 =================================="; U_UseSig3=true;
P_OSMAFast=12; P_OSMASlow=23; P_OSMASignal=2; C_Signal4="====== Signal 4 =================================="; U_UseSig4=true;
P_Fast_Period=17; P_Slow_Period=36; P_DVBuySell=0.0024; P_DVStayOut=0.028; C_Signal5="====== Signal 5 ================================="; U_UseSig5=true;
U_T1From=0; U_T1Until=24; U_T2From=0; U_T2Until=0; U_T3From=0; U_T3Until=0; U_T4From=0; U_T4Until=0;
|Bars in test
|23859
|Ticks modelled
|1715089
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-222.63
|Gross profit
|1305.93
|Gross loss
|-1528.56
|Profit factor
|0.85
|Expected payoff
|-15.90
|Absolute drawdown
|240.51
|Maximal drawdown
|964.61 (8.99%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.99% (964.61)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|9 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (60.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (64.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (35.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|189.68
|loss trade
|-381.96
|Average
|profit trade
|145.10
|loss trade
|-305.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (775.66)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-825.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|775.66 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-825.75 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|3