Strategy Tester Report
BuySellGBPJPY
(Build 211)

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2004.07.01 00:02 - 2007.06.28 23:56 (2004.07.01 - 2007.06.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersPair="GBPJPY"; Target=330; StopLoss=200; OpenHours=22; LotsTrade=1;
Bars in test1071218Ticks modelled9431351Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-9395.24Gross profit21684.60Gross loss-31079.84
Profit factor0.70Expected payoff-335.54
Absolute drawdown9395.24Maximal drawdown14939.69 (96.11%)Relative drawdown96.11% (14939.69)
Total trades28Short positions (won %)13 (46.15%)Long positions (won %)15 (33.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (39.29%)Loss trades (% of total)17 (60.71%)
Largestprofit trade3285.85loss trade-3120.97
Averageprofit trade1971.33loss trade-1828.23
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (4199.02)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-8446.71)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)4199.02 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-8446.71 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12004.07.01 22:00buy11.00197.14195.14200.44
22004.07.01 22:00sell21.00197.07199.07193.77
32004.07.05 01:37s/l21.00199.07199.07193.77-1827.258172.75
42004.07.05 01:37buy31.00199.08195.14200.44
52004.07.06 03:42t/p11.00200.44195.14200.442977.8511150.60
62004.07.06 03:42t/p31.00200.44195.14200.441221.1712371.77
72004.07.06 22:00buy41.00201.74199.74205.04
82004.07.06 22:00sell51.00201.67203.67198.37
92004.07.16 14:10s/l51.00203.67203.67198.37-2175.3310196.44
102004.07.16 14:10buy61.00203.68199.74205.04
112004.08.18 15:11s/l41.00199.74199.74205.04-654.419542.03
122004.08.18 15:11s/l61.00199.74199.74205.04-2667.766874.27
132004.08.18 22:00buy71.00199.48197.48202.78
142004.08.18 22:00sell81.00199.41201.41196.11
152004.08.24 14:22s/l71.00197.48197.48202.78-1604.085270.19
162004.08.24 14:22sell91.00197.46201.41196.11
172004.08.24 20:36t/p81.00196.11201.41196.112691.227961.41
182004.08.24 20:36t/p91.00196.11201.41196.111186.409147.81
192004.08.24 22:00buy101.00196.45194.45199.75
202004.08.24 22:00sell111.00196.38198.38193.08
212004.08.25 12:14s/l111.00198.38198.38193.08-1792.447355.37
222004.08.25 12:14buy121.00198.38194.45199.75
232004.09.07 14:24s/l101.00194.45194.45199.75-1398.745956.63
242004.09.07 14:24s/l121.00194.45194.45199.75-3120.972835.66
252004.09.07 22:00buy131.00193.79191.79197.09
262004.09.07 22:00sell141.00193.72195.72190.42
272004.09.09 09:26s/l141.00195.72195.72190.42-1896.85938.80
282004.09.10 06:51t/p131.00197.09191.79197.093029.173967.98
292004.09.10 22:01buy151.00196.88194.88200.18
302004.09.10 22:01sell161.00196.81198.81193.51
312004.09.23 03:16s/l161.00198.81198.81193.51-2210.131757.85
322004.09.23 10:33buy171.00199.25194.88200.18
332004.09.27 09:38t/p151.00200.18194.88200.183285.855043.70
342004.09.27 09:38t/p171.00200.18194.88200.18868.855912.56
352004.09.27 22:00buy181.00201.33199.33204.63
362004.09.27 22:00sell191.00201.26203.26197.96
372004.09.29 16:37s/l181.00199.33199.33204.63-1706.754205.81
382004.09.29 16:37sell201.00199.32203.26197.96
392004.10.01 12:12t/p191.00197.96203.26197.962691.236897.04
402004.10.01 12:12t/p201.00197.96203.26197.961055.967952.99
412004.10.01 22:00buy211.00198.60196.60201.90
422004.10.01 22:00sell221.00198.53200.53195.23
432004.10.08 17:07s/l211.00196.60196.60201.90-1578.426374.57
442004.10.08 17:07sell231.00196.60200.53195.23
452004.10.27 17:02t/p221.00195.23200.53195.232064.678439.24
462004.10.27 17:02t/p231.00195.23200.53195.23612.239051.47
472004.10.27 22:00buy241.00194.65192.65197.95
482004.10.27 22:00sell251.00194.58196.58191.28
492004.11.03 12:06s/l251.00196.58196.58191.28-2001.297050.18
502004.11.03 12:06buy261.00196.59192.65197.95
512004.11.18 09:18s/l241.00192.65192.65197.95-1142.085908.10
522004.11.18 09:18s/l261.00192.65192.65197.95-3027.092881.01
532004.11.18 22:00buy271.00192.98190.98196.28
542004.11.18 22:00sell281.00192.91194.91189.61
552004.11.19 15:43s/l271.00190.98190.98196.28-1732.401148.60
562004.11.23 16:32close at stop281.00193.41194.91189.61-543.85604.76