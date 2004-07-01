|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2004.07.01 00:02 - 2007.06.28 23:56 (2004.07.01 - 2007.06.29)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Pair="GBPJPY"; Target=330; StopLoss=200; OpenHours=22; LotsTrade=1;
|Bars in test
|1071218
|Ticks modelled
|9431351
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-9395.24
|Gross profit
|21684.60
|Gross loss
|-31079.84
|Profit factor
|0.70
|Expected payoff
|-335.54
|Absolute drawdown
|9395.24
|Maximal drawdown
|14939.69 (96.11%)
|Relative drawdown
|96.11% (14939.69)
|Total trades
|28
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (46.15%)
|Long positions (won %)
|15 (33.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (39.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|17 (60.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3285.85
|loss trade
|-3120.97
|Average
|profit trade
|1971.33
|loss trade
|-1828.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (4199.02)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-8446.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|4199.02 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-8446.71 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2004.07.01 22:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|197.14
|195.14
|200.44
|2
|2004.07.01 22:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|197.07
|199.07
|193.77
|3
|2004.07.05 01:37
|s/l
|2
|1.00
|199.07
|199.07
|193.77
|-1827.25
|8172.75
|4
|2004.07.05 01:37
|buy
|3
|1.00
|199.08
|195.14
|200.44
|5
|2004.07.06 03:42
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|200.44
|195.14
|200.44
|2977.85
|11150.60
|6
|2004.07.06 03:42
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|200.44
|195.14
|200.44
|1221.17
|12371.77
|7
|2004.07.06 22:00
|buy
|4
|1.00
|201.74
|199.74
|205.04
|8
|2004.07.06 22:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|201.67
|203.67
|198.37
|9
|2004.07.16 14:10
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|203.67
|203.67
|198.37
|-2175.33
|10196.44
|10
|2004.07.16 14:10
|buy
|6
|1.00
|203.68
|199.74
|205.04
|11
|2004.08.18 15:11
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|199.74
|199.74
|205.04
|-654.41
|9542.03
|12
|2004.08.18 15:11
|s/l
|6
|1.00
|199.74
|199.74
|205.04
|-2667.76
|6874.27
|13
|2004.08.18 22:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|199.48
|197.48
|202.78
|14
|2004.08.18 22:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|199.41
|201.41
|196.11
|15
|2004.08.24 14:22
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|197.48
|197.48
|202.78
|-1604.08
|5270.19
|16
|2004.08.24 14:22
|sell
|9
|1.00
|197.46
|201.41
|196.11
|17
|2004.08.24 20:36
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|196.11
|201.41
|196.11
|2691.22
|7961.41
|18
|2004.08.24 20:36
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|196.11
|201.41
|196.11
|1186.40
|9147.81
|19
|2004.08.24 22:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|196.45
|194.45
|199.75
|20
|2004.08.24 22:00
|sell
|11
|1.00
|196.38
|198.38
|193.08
|21
|2004.08.25 12:14
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|198.38
|198.38
|193.08
|-1792.44
|7355.37
|22
|2004.08.25 12:14
|buy
|12
|1.00
|198.38
|194.45
|199.75
|23
|2004.09.07 14:24
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|194.45
|194.45
|199.75
|-1398.74
|5956.63
|24
|2004.09.07 14:24
|s/l
|12
|1.00
|194.45
|194.45
|199.75
|-3120.97
|2835.66
|25
|2004.09.07 22:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|193.79
|191.79
|197.09
|26
|2004.09.07 22:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|193.72
|195.72
|190.42
|27
|2004.09.09 09:26
|s/l
|14
|1.00
|195.72
|195.72
|190.42
|-1896.85
|938.80
|28
|2004.09.10 06:51
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|197.09
|191.79
|197.09
|3029.17
|3967.98
|29
|2004.09.10 22:01
|buy
|15
|1.00
|196.88
|194.88
|200.18
|30
|2004.09.10 22:01
|sell
|16
|1.00
|196.81
|198.81
|193.51
|31
|2004.09.23 03:16
|s/l
|16
|1.00
|198.81
|198.81
|193.51
|-2210.13
|1757.85
|32
|2004.09.23 10:33
|buy
|17
|1.00
|199.25
|194.88
|200.18
|33
|2004.09.27 09:38
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|200.18
|194.88
|200.18
|3285.85
|5043.70
|34
|2004.09.27 09:38
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|200.18
|194.88
|200.18
|868.85
|5912.56
|35
|2004.09.27 22:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|201.33
|199.33
|204.63
|36
|2004.09.27 22:00
|sell
|19
|1.00
|201.26
|203.26
|197.96
|37
|2004.09.29 16:37
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|199.33
|199.33
|204.63
|-1706.75
|4205.81
|38
|2004.09.29 16:37
|sell
|20
|1.00
|199.32
|203.26
|197.96
|39
|2004.10.01 12:12
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|197.96
|203.26
|197.96
|2691.23
|6897.04
|40
|2004.10.01 12:12
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|197.96
|203.26
|197.96
|1055.96
|7952.99
|41
|2004.10.01 22:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|198.60
|196.60
|201.90
|42
|2004.10.01 22:00
|sell
|22
|1.00
|198.53
|200.53
|195.23
|43
|2004.10.08 17:07
|s/l
|21
|1.00
|196.60
|196.60
|201.90
|-1578.42
|6374.57
|44
|2004.10.08 17:07
|sell
|23
|1.00
|196.60
|200.53
|195.23
|45
|2004.10.27 17:02
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|195.23
|200.53
|195.23
|2064.67
|8439.24
|46
|2004.10.27 17:02
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|195.23
|200.53
|195.23
|612.23
|9051.47
|47
|2004.10.27 22:00
|buy
|24
|1.00
|194.65
|192.65
|197.95
|48
|2004.10.27 22:00
|sell
|25
|1.00
|194.58
|196.58
|191.28
|49
|2004.11.03 12:06
|s/l
|25
|1.00
|196.58
|196.58
|191.28
|-2001.29
|7050.18
|50
|2004.11.03 12:06
|buy
|26
|1.00
|196.59
|192.65
|197.95
|51
|2004.11.18 09:18
|s/l
|24
|1.00
|192.65
|192.65
|197.95
|-1142.08
|5908.10
|52
|2004.11.18 09:18
|s/l
|26
|1.00
|192.65
|192.65
|197.95
|-3027.09
|2881.01
|53
|2004.11.18 22:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|192.98
|190.98
|196.28
|54
|2004.11.18 22:00
|sell
|28
|1.00
|192.91
|194.91
|189.61
|55
|2004.11.19 15:43
|s/l
|27
|1.00
|190.98
|190.98
|196.28
|-1732.40
|1148.60
|56
|2004.11.23 16:32
|close at stop
|28
|1.00
|193.41
|194.91
|189.61
|-543.85
|604.76