|Account: 53000
|Name: pradip
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 22, 12:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1394033
|2007.10.21 22:44
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1395733
|2007.10.22 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4337
|1.4302
|1.4392
|2007.10.22 07:30
|1.4302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1403488
|2007.10.22 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4323
|1.4136
|1.4403
|2007.10.22 10:03
|1.4270
|cancelled
|1403490
|2007.10.22 10:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4270
|1.4456
|1.4190
|2007.10.22 11:27
|1.4190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|1403532
|2007.10.22 09:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0466
|2.0501
|2.0346
|2007.10.22 11:35
|2.0346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|1404861
|2007.10.22 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0425
|2.0460
|2.0305
|2007.10.22 11:45
|2.0305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|285.00
|Closed P/L:
|285.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1405177
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.04
|83.69
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|1405178
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.06
|83.71
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|1405179
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.08
|83.73
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|1405180
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.09
|83.74
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|1405185
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.10
|83.75
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|1405186
|2007.10.22 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405187
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.10
|83.75
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|1405189
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405190
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.10
|83.75
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|1405191
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405192
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.10
|83.75
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|1405193
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405195
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405196
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405197
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405198
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405201
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405202
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405205
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405206
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.11
|83.76
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1405209
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405210
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405211
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405212
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405213
|2007.10.22 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.14
|83.79
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|1405215
|2007.10.22 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405217
|2007.10.22 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.14
|83.79
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|1405219
|2007.10.22 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405220
|2007.10.22 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405226
|2007.10.22 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.14
|83.79
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|1405241
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.15
|83.80
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1405243
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.14
|83.79
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|1405244
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405246
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.14
|83.79
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.00
|1405248
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405250
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.15
|83.80
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|1405251
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.13
|83.78
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|1405252
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.12
|83.77
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|1405255
|2007.10.22 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|oil
|83.09
|83.74
|0.00
|82.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 676.00
|Floating P/L:
|2 676.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|1403514
|2007.10.22 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0539
|2.0504
|2.0659
|2.0317
|oilfxproGBPUSD
|1404846
|2007.10.22 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0530
|2.0495
|2.0650
|2.0317
|oilfxproGBPUSD
|1404849
|2007.10.22 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.24
|109.52
|115.04
|114.02
|BUY
|1404850
|2007.10.22 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.96
|117.67
|112.16
|114.00
|SELL
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|285.00
|Floating P/L:
|2 676.00
|Margin:
|3 241.53
|Balance:
|100 285.00
|Equity:
|102 961.00
|Free Margin:
|99 719.47
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|320.00
|Gross Loss:
|35.00
|Total Net Profit:
|285.00
|Profit Factor:
|9.14
|Expected Payoff:
|71.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|35.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|35.00 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (35.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|120.00
|loss trade:
|-35.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|106.67
|loss trade:
|-35.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (320.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-35.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|320.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-35.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1