ODL Securities

Account: 53000 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 October 22, 12:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13940332007.10.21 22:44balanceDeposit100 000.00
13957332007.10.22 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.43371.43021.43922007.10.22 07:301.43020.000.000.00-35.00
14034882007.10.22 09:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.43231.41361.44032007.10.22 10:031.4270cancelled
14034902007.10.22 10:03sell0.10eurusd1.42701.44561.41902007.10.22 11:271.41900.000.000.0080.00
14035322007.10.22 09:33sell0.10gbpusd2.04662.05012.03462007.10.22 11:352.03460.000.000.00120.00
14048612007.10.22 10:01sell0.10gbpusd2.04252.04602.03052007.10.22 11:452.03050.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 285.00
Closed P/L: 285.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14051772007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.0483.690.00 82.430.000.000.0061.00
14051782007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.0683.710.00 82.430.000.000.0063.00
14051792007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.0883.730.00 82.430.000.000.0065.00
14051802007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.0983.740.00 82.430.000.000.0066.00
14051852007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.1083.750.00 82.430.000.000.0067.00
14051862007.10.22 10:15sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14051872007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1083.750.00 82.430.000.000.0067.00
14051892007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14051902007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1083.750.00 82.430.000.000.0067.00
14051912007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14051922007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1083.750.00 82.430.000.000.0067.00
14051932007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14051952007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14051962007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14051972007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14051982007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14052012007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052022007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14052052007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14052062007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1183.760.00 82.430.000.000.0068.00
14052092007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14052102007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052112007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14052122007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052132007.10.22 10:16sell0.10oil83.1483.790.00 82.430.000.000.0071.00
14052152007.10.22 10:17sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052172007.10.22 10:17sell0.10oil83.1483.790.00 82.430.000.000.0071.00
14052192007.10.22 10:17sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052202007.10.22 10:17sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052262007.10.22 10:17sell0.10oil83.1483.790.00 82.430.000.000.0071.00
14052412007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1583.800.00 82.430.000.000.0072.00
14052432007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1483.790.00 82.430.000.000.0071.00
14052442007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052462007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1483.790.00 82.430.000.000.0071.00
14052482007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052502007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1583.800.00 82.430.000.000.0072.00
14052512007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1383.780.00 82.430.000.000.0070.00
14052522007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.1283.770.00 82.430.000.000.0069.00
14052552007.10.22 10:18sell0.10oil83.0983.740.00 82.430.000.000.0066.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 676.00
 Floating P/L: 2 676.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
14035142007.10.22 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05392.05042.0659 2.0317oilfxproGBPUSD
14048462007.10.22 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05302.04952.0650 2.0317oilfxproGBPUSD
14048492007.10.22 10:00buy stop0.10usdjpy114.24109.52115.04 114.02BUY
14048502007.10.22 10:00sell stop0.10usdjpy112.96117.67112.16 114.00SELL
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 285.00 Floating P/L: 2 676.00 Margin: 3 241.53
Balance: 100 285.00 Equity: 102 961.00 Free Margin: 99 719.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 320.00 Gross Loss: 35.00 Total Net Profit: 285.00
Profit Factor: 9.14 Expected Payoff: 71.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 35.00 Maximal Drawdown: 35.00 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (35.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 120.00 loss trade: -35.00
Average profit trade: 106.67 loss trade: -35.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (320.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-35.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 320.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -35.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1