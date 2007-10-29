MIG Investments SA

Account: 505825 Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e Currency: USD 2007 October 30, 10:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
93726042007.10.29 22:05buy0.70eurgbp0.69920.00000.00002007.10.29 23:340.69940.000.00-6.2128.87
93729322007.10.29 22:33buy0.60eurgbp0.69930.00000.00002007.10.29 23:410.69950.000.00-5.3224.73
93772092007.10.30 03:02sell0.70eurusd1.44040.00000.00002007.10.30 03:071.44020.000.000.0014.00
93781282007.10.30 04:27sell0.70eurchf1.67870.00000.00002007.10.30 04:271.67850.000.000.0012.01
93781422007.10.30 04:28buy0.60eurchf1.67840.00000.00002007.10.30 04:291.67860.000.000.0010.30
93781352007.10.30 04:27buy0.70eurchf1.67850.00000.00002007.10.30 04:371.67870.000.000.0012.02
93781452007.10.30 04:28sell0.50eurchf1.67850.00000.00002007.10.30 07:461.67820.000.000.0012.86
  0.00 0.00 -11.53 114.79
Closed P/L: 103.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 103.26 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 285.16 Equity: 5 285.16 Free Margin: 5 285.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 103.26 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 103.26
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 14.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 22.66 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 14.75 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (103.26) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 103.26 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0