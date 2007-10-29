|Account: 505825
|Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 30, 10:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9372604
|2007.10.29 22:05
|buy
|0.70
|eurgbp
|0.6992
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 23:34
|0.6994
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.21
|28.87
|9372932
|2007.10.29 22:33
|buy
|0.60
|eurgbp
|0.6993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 23:41
|0.6995
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.32
|24.73
|9377209
|2007.10.30 03:02
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.4404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 03:07
|1.4402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|9378128
|2007.10.30 04:27
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6787
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 04:27
|1.6785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.01
|9378142
|2007.10.30 04:28
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6784
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 04:29
|1.6786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|9378135
|2007.10.30 04:27
|buy
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6785
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 04:37
|1.6787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.02
|9378145
|2007.10.30 04:28
|sell
|0.50
|eurchf
|1.6785
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 07:46
|1.6782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.53
|114.79
|Closed P/L:
|103.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|103.26
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 285.16
|Equity:
|5 285.16
|Free Margin:
|5 285.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|103.26
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|103.26
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|14.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.66
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.75
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (103.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|103.26 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0