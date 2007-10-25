|Account: 505825
|Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e
|Currency: USD
|2007 October 26, 11:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9314064
|2007.10.25 23:28
|sell
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.25 23:29
|1.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|Lucky
|9314141
|2007.10.25 23:30
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.4324
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 00:18
|1.4322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|Lucky
|9314091
|2007.10.25 23:29
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:14
|1.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.44
|Lucky
|9317418
|2007.10.26 02:54
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:54
|1.6703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|Lucky
|9317432
|2007.10.26 02:55
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 02:55
|1.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.01
|Lucky
|9319576
|2007.10.26 05:07
|sell
|0.70
|eurchf
|1.6704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 05:07
|1.6702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|Lucky
|9319579
|2007.10.26 05:07
|buy
|0.60
|eurchf
|1.6703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.10.26 08:00
|1.6698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.75
|Lucky
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|Closed P/L:
|48.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|48.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 092.85
|Equity:
|5 092.85
|Free Margin:
|5 092.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|73.75
|Gross Loss:
|25.75
|Total Net Profit:
|48.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.86
|Expected Payoff:
|6.86
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|25.75 (0.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.50% (25.75)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|15.44
|loss trade:
|-25.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.29
|loss trade:
|-25.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (73.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-25.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|73.75 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-25.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1