MIG Investments SA

Account: 505825 Name: euroX2dmbsysV2.e Currency: USD 2007 October 26, 11:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
93140642007.10.25 23:28sell0.60eurchf1.67000.00000.00002007.10.25 23:291.66980.000.000.0010.30
  Lucky
93141412007.10.25 23:30sell0.60eurusd1.43240.00000.00002007.10.26 00:181.43220.000.000.0012.00
  Lucky
93140912007.10.25 23:29buy0.60eurchf1.67000.00000.00002007.10.26 02:141.67030.000.000.0015.44
  Lucky
93174182007.10.26 02:54sell0.70eurchf1.67050.00000.00002007.10.26 02:541.67030.000.000.0012.00
  Lucky
93174322007.10.26 02:55sell0.70eurchf1.67040.00000.00002007.10.26 02:551.67020.000.000.0012.01
  Lucky
93195762007.10.26 05:07sell0.70eurchf1.67040.00000.00002007.10.26 05:071.67020.000.000.0012.00
  Lucky
93195792007.10.26 05:07buy0.60eurchf1.67030.00000.00002007.10.26 08:001.66980.000.000.00-25.75
  Lucky
  0.00 0.00 0.00 48.00
Closed P/L: 48.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 48.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 092.85 Equity: 5 092.85 Free Margin: 5 092.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 73.75 Gross Loss: 25.75 Total Net Profit: 48.00
Profit Factor: 2.86 Expected Payoff: 6.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 25.75 (0.50%) Relative Drawdown: 0.50% (25.75)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 15.44 loss trade: -25.75
Average profit trade: 12.29 loss trade: -25.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (73.75) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-25.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 73.75 (6) consecutive loss (count): -25.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1